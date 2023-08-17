Kitchen Dwellers Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Bluegrass veterans Kitchen Dwellers added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set in November and December at mid-sized North American venues. The opening acts will be Armchair Boogie or Sicard Hollow. In the coming months, Kitchen Dwellers have headlining shows and festival sets. In November, the band will open two nights in New York for Twiddle at The Capitol Theatre.

Kitchen Dwellers All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Kitchen Dwellers 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 18. Presales are currently underway for Artist and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is DISHPIT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

