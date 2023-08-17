View all results for 'alt'
Kitchen Dwellers Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and opening for Twiddle
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 17, 2023

Bluegrass veterans Kitchen Dwellers added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set in November and December at mid-sized North American venues. The opening acts will be Armchair Boogie or Sicard Hollow. In the coming months, Kitchen Dwellers have headlining shows and festival sets. In November, the band will open two nights in New York for Twiddle at The Capitol Theatre.

Kitchen Dwellers Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Kitchen Dwellers All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 26
Kitchen Dwellers at Bridger Brewing
Bridger Brewing Three Forks, MT
Sep 1
to
Sep 3
Shoe Fest at Camp Shaw Waw Nas See
Camp Shaw Waw Nas See Manteno, IL
Oct 4
to
Oct 8
Hillberry Festival at The Farm Campground & Events
The Farm Campground & Events Eureka Springs, AR
Oct 11
Kitchen Dwellers at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Oct 12
Kitchen Dwellers at Cohoes Music Hall
Cohoes Music Hall Cohoes, NY
Oct 13
Kitchen Dwellers and The Mountain Grass Unit at The Sinclair Music Hall
The Sinclair Music Hall Cambridge, MA
Oct 14
Kitchen Dwellers and Fireside Collective at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Oct 15
Kitchen Dwellers and Fireside Collective at The Ardmore Music Hall
The Ardmore Music Hall Ardmore, PA
Oct 17
Kitchen Dwellers and Fireside Collective at Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
Thunderbird Café & Music Hall Pittsburgh, PA
Oct 18
Kitchen Dwellers and Fireside Collective at Harvester Performance Center
Harvester Performance Center Rocky Mount, VA
Oct 18
to
Oct 21
Bluegrass Island Music Festival at Bluegrass Island Trading Company
Bluegrass Island Trading Company Manteo, NC
Oct 19
Kitchen Dwellers and Fireside Collective at The Broadberry
The Broadberry Richmond, VA
Oct 21
Kitchen Dwellers, Fireside Collective, and Arkansauce at Salvage Station
Salvage Station Asheville, NC
Oct 22
Kitchen Dwellers and Fireside Collective at The Stage COHAB.SPACE
The Stage COHAB.SPACE High Point, NC
Oct 26
to
Oct 29
Suwannee Hulaween Music Festival at Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park
Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park Live Oak, FL
Oct 27
Kitchen Dwellers and Fireside Collective at The Charleston Pour House
The Charleston Pour House Charleston, SC
Oct 28
Kitchen Dwellers and Fireside Collective at The Charleston Pour House
The Charleston Pour House Charleston, SC
Oct 29
Kitchen Dwellers and Fireside Collective at Visulite Theatre
Visulite Theatre Charlotte, NC
Oct 31
Kitchen Dwellers and Fireside Collective at Georgia Theatre
Georgia Theatre Athens, Georgia
Nov 9
Kitchen Dwellers and Fireside Collective at Cervantes' Other Side
Cervantes' Other Side Denver, CO
Nov 10
Kitchen Dwellers at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Nov 11
Kitchen Dwellers at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Nov 24
Twiddle and Kitchen Dwellers at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Nov 25
Twiddle and Kitchen Dwellers at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Nov 30
Kitchen Dwellers and Armchair Boogie at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Dec 1
Kitchen Dwellers and Armchair Boogie at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Dec 2
Kitchen Dwellers and Armchair Boogie at Wooly's
Wooly's Des Moines, IA
Dec 3
Kitchen Dwellers and Armchair Boogie at recordBar
recordBar Kansas City, MO
Dec 6
Kitchen Dwellers and Armchair Boogie at Kenny's Westside Pub
Kenny's Westside Pub Peoria, IL
Dec 7
Kitchen Dwellers and Armchair Boogie at The Stache
The Stache Grand Rapids, MI
Dec 8
Kitchen Dwellers and Armchair Boogie at The Summit Music Hall
The Summit Music Hall Columbus, OH
Dec 9
Kitchen Dwellers and Armchair Boogie at The Summit Music Hall
The Summit Music Hall Columbus, OH
Apr 14
to
Apr 18
Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya at Hard Rock Hotel - Riviera Maya
Hard Rock Hotel - Riviera Maya Puerto Aventuras, Q.R., Mexico
When do Kitchen Dwellers 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 18. Presales are currently underway for Artist and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is DISHPIT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Kitchen Dwellers on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Kitchen Dwellers Zumic artist page.

