KMFDM Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows across the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 30, 2023

Industrial rock veterans KMFDM announced 2024 tour dates.

Thirteen new concerts are planned at mid-sized North American venues coast-to-coast in March. The opening act on select dates will be The Morlocks, Cyanotic, or Sour Tongue. The last time the group toured extensively was in 2022.

KMFDM Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 9
KMFDM and The Morlocks at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY

KMFDM All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 6
KMFDM at Masquerade Music Park
Masquerade Music Park Atlanta, GA
Mar 8
KMFDM and The Morlocks at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Mar 9
KMFDM and The Morlocks at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Mar 10
KMFDM and The Morlocks at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Brooklyn Bowl Philly Philadelphia, PA
Mar 11
KMFDM and The Morlocks at Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center Harrisburg, PA
Mar 12
KMFDM and The Morlocks at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Mar 14
KMFDM and Cyanotic at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Mar 17
KMFDM and Cyanotic at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Mar 22
KMFDM at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Mar 23
KMFDM and Sour Tongue at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Mar 24
KMFDM and Sour Tongue at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
Mar 25
KMFDM and Sour Tongue at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Mar 28
KMFDM and Sour Tongue at The Crocodile
The Crocodile Seattle, WA
When do KMFDM 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 1. Presales are currently underway Citi cardmembers, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues/ radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardmembers can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need a Citi card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow KMFDM on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out KMFDM's Zumic artist page.

artists
KMFDM
genres
Hard Rock Industrial Electronic Industrial Metal Industrial Rock
сomments
image for artist KMFDM
KMFDM
