KMFDM Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Industrial rock veterans KMFDM announced 2024 tour dates.

Thirteen new concerts are planned at mid-sized North American venues coast-to-coast in March. The opening act on select dates will be The Morlocks, Cyanotic, or Sour Tongue. The last time the group toured extensively was in 2022.

When do KMFDM 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 1. Presales are currently underway Citi cardmembers, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues/ radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardmembers can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need a Citi card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow KMFDM on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

