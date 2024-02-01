Knocked Loose Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Knocked Loose added 2024 spring tour dates.

New concerts are scheduled from late April into June at mid-sized venues across North America. The opening acts for the new shows will be Show Me the Body, Loathe, and Speed. Next month, Knocked Loose head out on a tour across Europe and will return back to the States in April for a festival performance at Sick New World in Las Vegas.

Knocked Loose All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Knocked Loose 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Knotfest, Blabbermouth, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Knotfest presale password is KLKNOT. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Knocked Loose on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Knocked Loose Zumic artist page.