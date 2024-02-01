Knocked Loose Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Knocked Loose added 2024 spring tour dates.
New concerts are scheduled from late April into June at mid-sized venues across North America. The opening acts for the new shows will be Show Me the Body, Loathe, and Speed. Next month, Knocked Loose head out on a tour across Europe and will return back to the States in April for a festival performance at Sick New World in Las Vegas.
Knocked Loose Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Knocked Loose All Tour Dates and Tickets
Feb 15
Elysee Montmartre
Paris, France
Feb 16
Patronaat
Haarlem, NH, Netherlands
Feb 18
Kamienna12
Kraków, Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland
Feb 19
Lucerna Music Bar
Prague, Czechia
Feb 22
Live CLub
Milan, Lombardy, Italy
Feb 23
Dynamo
Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Feb 25
Batschkapp
Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Feb 26
Live Music Hall
Köln, NRW, Germany
Feb 27
Große Freiheit 36
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Feb 28
Huxley's Neue Welt
Berlin, Germany
Feb 29
Conne Island
Leipzig, SN, Germany
Mar 2
Trix
Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Mar 4
O2 Institute Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 5
SWG3
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 6
O2 Ritz Manchester
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 7
SWX
Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Mar 9
Project House
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Mar 10
O2 Forum Kentish Town
London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 27
Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas, NV
Apr 29
Russell Industrial Center
Detroit, MI
May 1
Marathon Music Works
Nashville, TN
May 4
The Criterion
Oklahoma City, OK
May 5
The Factory in Deep Ellum
Dallas, TX
May 6
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Austin, TX
May 7
White Oak Music Hall
Houston, TX
May 10
Marquee Theatre Tempe
Tempe, AZ
May 11
Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
May 12
Warfield
San Francisco, CA
May 15
Roseland Theater
Portland, OR
May 17
Knitting Factory Boise
Boise, ID
May 18
The Complex
Salt Lake City, UT
May 19
The Mission Ballroom
Denver, CO
May 21
The Pageant
St. Louis, MO
May 22
The Fillmore Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
May 23
The Salt Shed
Chicago, IL
May 24
MegaCorp Pavilion
Newport, KY
May 25
Agora Theatre
Cleveland, OH
May 29
The Fillmore Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
Jun 3
Franklin Music Hall
Philadelphia, PA
Jun 4
L'Olympia Paris
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jun 5
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 8
The Eastern Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
Jun 9
Jannus Live
Saint Petersburg, FL
When do Knocked Loose 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Knotfest, Blabbermouth, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Knotfest presale password is KLKNOT. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Knocked Loose on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out the Knocked Loose Zumic artist page.