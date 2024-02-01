View all results for 'alt'
Knocked Loose Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Metal across Europe and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 1, 2024

This week, Knocked Loose added 2024 spring tour dates.

New concerts are scheduled from late April into June at mid-sized venues across North America. The opening acts for the new shows will be Show Me the Body, Loathe, and Speed. Next month, Knocked Loose head out on a tour across Europe and will return back to the States in April for a festival performance at Sick New World in Las Vegas.

Knocked Loose Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Knocked Loose All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 15
Knocked Loose at Elysee Montmartre
Elysee Montmartre Paris, France
Feb 16
Knocked Loose at Patronaat
Patronaat Haarlem, NH, Netherlands
Feb 18
Knocked Loose at Kamienna12
Kamienna12 Kraków, Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland
Feb 19
Knocked Loose at Lucerna Music Bar
Lucerna Music Bar Prague, Czechia
Feb 20
Knocked Loose at Simm City
Simm City Wien, Austria
Feb 22
Knocked Loose at Live CLub
Live CLub Milan, Lombardy, Italy
Feb 23
Knocked Loose at Dynamo
Dynamo Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Feb 25
Knocked Loose at Batschkapp
Batschkapp Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Feb 26
Knocked Loose at Live Music Hall
Live Music Hall Köln, NRW, Germany
Feb 27
Knocked Loose at Große Freiheit 36
Große Freiheit 36 Hamburg, HH, Germany
Feb 28
Knocked Loose at Huxley's Neue Welt
Huxley's Neue Welt Berlin, Germany
Feb 29
Knocked Loose at Conne Island
Conne Island Leipzig, SN, Germany
Mar 2
Knocked Loose at Trix
Trix Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Mar 4
Knocked Loose at O2 Institute Birmingham
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 5
Knocked Loose at SWG3
SWG3 Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 6
Knocked Loose at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 7
Knocked Loose at SWX
SWX Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Mar 9
Knocked Loose at Project House
Project House Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Mar 10
Knocked Loose at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 27
Sick New World at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Apr 29
Knocked Loose, Show Me the Body, Loathe, and Speed at Russell Industrial Center
Russell Industrial Center Detroit, MI
May 1
Knocked Loose, Show Me the Body, Loathe, and Speed at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
May 3
Knocked Loose, Show Me the Body, Loathe, and Speed at The Granada
The Granada Lawrence, KS
May 4
Knocked Loose, Show Me the Body, Loathe, and Speed at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
May 5
Knocked Loose, Show Me the Body, Loathe, and Speed at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
May 6
Knocked Loose, Show Me the Body, Loathe, and Speed at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
May 7
Knocked Loose, Show Me the Body, Loathe, and Speed at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
May 10
Knocked Loose, Show Me the Body, Loathe, and Speed at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
May 11
Knocked Loose, Show Me the Body, Loathe, and Speed at Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles
Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
May 12
Knocked Loose, Show Me the Body, Loathe, and Speed at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
May 14
Knocked Loose, Show Me the Body, Loathe, and Speed at Showbox SoDo
Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
May 15
Knocked Loose, Show Me the Body, Loathe, and Speed at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
May 17
Knocked Loose, Show Me the Body, Loathe, and Speed at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
May 18
Knocked Loose, Show Me the Body, Loathe, and Speed at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
May 19
Knocked Loose, Show Me the Body, Loathe, and Speed at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
May 21
Knocked Loose, Show Me the Body, Loathe, and Speed at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
May 22
Knocked Loose, Show Me the Body, Loathe, and Speed at The Fillmore Minneapolis
The Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
May 23
Knocked Loose, Show Me the Body, Loathe, and Speed at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
May 24
Knocked Loose, Show Me the Body, Loathe, and Speed at MegaCorp Pavilion
MegaCorp Pavilion Newport, KY
May 25
Knocked Loose, Show Me the Body, Loathe, and Speed at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
May 28
Knocked Loose, Show Me the Body, Loathe, and Speed at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
May 29
Knocked Loose, Show Me the Body, Loathe, and Speed at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
May 31
Knocked Loose, Show Me the Body, Loathe, and Speed at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Jun 1
Knocked Loose, Show Me the Body, Loathe, and Speed at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Jun 3
Knocked Loose, Show Me the Body, Loathe, and Speed at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Jun 4
Knocked Loose, Show Me the Body, Loathe, and Speed at L'Olympia Paris
L'Olympia Paris Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jun 5
Knocked Loose, Show Me the Body, Loathe, and Speed at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 7
Knocked Loose, Show Me the Body, Loathe, and Speed at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Jun 8
Knocked Loose, Show Me the Body, Loathe, and Speed at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Jun 9
Knocked Loose, Show Me the Body, Loathe, and Speed at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
When do Knocked Loose 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Knotfest, Blabbermouth, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Knotfest presale password is KLKNOT. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Knocked Loose on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Knocked Loose Zumic artist page.

image for artist Knocked Loose
Knocked Loose
May
31
Knocked Loose, Show Me the Body, Loathe, and Speed
Terminal 5 New York, NY
