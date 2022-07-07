Knocked Loose Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hardcore punk band Knocked Loose have added headlining 2022 tour dates to their schedule. The newly planned events are set at American venues in September with opening acts Dying Fetus, Terror, and Omertà.

Knocked Loose has already played 50 shows in 2022, and this brings their upcoming performances to over 40. After a festival performance in England later this week, the punk band from Kentucky will head out on a North American tour supporting $UICIDEBOY$ and in September they open Bring Me The Horizon concerts across America.

When do Knocked Loose 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 8. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Knocked Loose All Tour Dates and Tickets

