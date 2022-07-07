View all results for 'alt'
Knocked Loose Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows plus opening for $UICIDEBOY$, BMTH
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 7, 2022

Hardcore punk band Knocked Loose have added headlining 2022 tour dates to their schedule. The newly planned events are set at American venues in September with opening acts Dying Fetus, Terror, and Omertà.

Knocked Loose has already played 50 shows in 2022, and this brings their upcoming performances to over 40. After a festival performance in England later this week, the punk band from Kentucky will head out on a North American tour supporting $UICIDEBOY$ and in September they open Bring Me The Horizon concerts across America.

When do Knocked Loose 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 8. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Knocked Loose Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 24
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY

Knocked Loose All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 7
to
Jul 10
2000 Trees
2000 Trees at Upcote Farm
Upcote Farm Withington, England, United Kingdom
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
FajtFest
FajtFest at Velké Meziříčí, Czech Republic
Velké Meziříčí, Czech Republic Czech Republic, Europe
Aug 8
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
Aug 10
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Aug 12
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Aug 13
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Aug 14
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at Toyota Amphitheatre
Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA
Aug 15
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at Reno Events Center
Reno Events Center Reno, NV
Aug 17
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Aug 19
Knocked Loose, ZULU, Inclination, and more
Knocked Loose, ZULU, Inclination, and more at Union Hall - Edmonton
Union Hall - Edmonton Edmonton, AB, Canada
Aug 20
Knocked Loose, ZULU, Inclination, and more
Knocked Loose, ZULU, Inclination, and more at Royal Canadian Legion PG
Royal Canadian Legion PG Prince George, BC, Canada
Sep 6
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Sep 7
Knocked Loose, Dying Fetus, Terror, and Omerta
Knocked Loose, Dying Fetus, Terror, and Omerta at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Montréal, QC, Canada
Sep 8
to
Sep 11
Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Virginia International Raceway
Virginia International Raceway Alton, VA
Sep 8
Knocked Loose, Dying Fetus, Terror, and Omerta
Knocked Loose, Dying Fetus, Terror, and Omerta at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 10
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Sep 13
Knocked Loose, Dying Fetus, Terror, and Omerta
Knocked Loose, Dying Fetus, Terror, and Omerta at Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center Harrisburg, PA
Sep 14
Knocked Loose, Dying Fetus, Terror, and Omerta
Knocked Loose, Dying Fetus, Terror, and Omerta at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Sep 16
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Sep 17
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 18
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Code Orange, and Maxo Kream
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, Code Orange, and Maxo Kream at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY
Sep 20
Knocked Loose, Dying Fetus, Terror, and Omerta
Knocked Loose, Dying Fetus, Terror, and Omerta at The Concourse
The Concourse Knoxville, TN
Sep 21
Knocked Loose, Dying Fetus, Terror, and Omerta
Knocked Loose, Dying Fetus, Terror, and Omerta at The Loud - Huntington
The Loud - Huntington Huntington, WV
Sep 24
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Sep 25
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain at The Big E
The Big E West Springfield, MA
Sep 27
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Sep 28
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville Municipal Auditorium Nashville, TN
Sep 29
to
Oct 2
Emo Nite New Orleans Vacation
Emo Nite New Orleans Vacation at New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA Louisiana, United States
Sep 30
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain at Addition Financial Arena
Addition Financial Arena Orlando, FL
Oct 3
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Oct 6
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Oct 7
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain at Arizona Federal Theatre
Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Oct 12
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Oct 14
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain at Wintrust Arena
Wintrust Arena Chicago, IL
Oct 15
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Oct 16
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain at UPMC Events Center
UPMC Events Center Moon, PA
Oct 18
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Oct 20
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Oct 22
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Oct 23
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Oct 29
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Oct 31
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, and Code Orange
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, Knocked Loose, and Code Orange at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Nov 1
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, Knocked Loose, and $not
$UICIDEBOY$, Ski Mask The Slump God, Knocked Loose, and $not at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
May 26
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, Knocked Loose, and Fit For A King
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, Knocked Loose, and Fit For A King at 1stBank Center
Cancelled
1stBank Center Broomfield, CO

We recommend following Knocked Loose on social media and signing up for their email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Knocked Loose Zumic artist page.

