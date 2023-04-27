View all results for 'alt'
Koe Wetzel Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

45+ shows, opening for Eric Church
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 27, 2023

Country rocker Koe Wetzel has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Hell Paso. Billed as Road To Hell Paso Part Two, the newly planned headlining shows are set from June into October at large-scale venues across North America.

Next month, Koe begins a headlining tour across the USA, including three July dates opening for Eric Church. Wetzel also has a number of festival performances lined up in the coming months.

When do Koe Wetzel 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 28. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Spotify, Artist, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Spotify presale password is HELLPASO. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Koe Wetzel All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 11
Koe Wetzel, Pecos & The Rooftops, and The Cadillac Three at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
May 12
Koe Wetzel, Pecos & The Rooftops, and The Cadillac Three at The Orion Amphitheater
The Orion Amphitheater Huntsville, AL
May 13
Koe Wetzel, Pecos & The Rooftops, and The Cadillac Three at First Security Amphitheatre
First Security Amphitheatre Little Rock, AR
May 18
Koe Wetzel, Pecos & The Rooftops, and The Cadillac Three at MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion)
MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion) Baltimore, MD
May 19
Koe Wetzel, Pillbox Patti, and The Cadillac Three at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
May 20
Koe Wetzel, Pillbox Patti, and The Cadillac Three at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY
Jun 2
Koe Wetzel, Pecos & The Rooftops, and Huser Brothers at The Wharf Amphitheatre
The Wharf Amphitheatre Orange Beach, AL
Jun 3
Koe Wetzel at Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square
Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square New Orleans, LA
Jun 9
Koe Wetzel at Dickies Arena
Dickies Arena Fort Worth, TX
Jun 10
Koe Wetzel at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Jun 15
Koe Wetzel, Pecos & The Rooftops, and Dylan Wheeler at Broadmoor World Arena
Broadmoor World Arena Colorado Springs, CO
Jun 16
Koe Wetzel, Pecos & The Rooftops, and Dylan Wheeler at Rio Rancho Events Center
Rio Rancho Events Center Rio Rancho, NM
Jun 17
Koe Wetzel, Pecos & The Rooftops, and Dylan Wheeler at Mesa Amphitheatre
Mesa Amphitheatre Mesa, AZ
Jun 21
to
Jun 24
Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest at Twin Falls County Fairgrounds
Twin Falls County Fairgrounds Filer, ID
Jun 22
Koe Wetzel, Pecos & The Rooftops, and Dylan Wheeler at The Fruit Yard Amphitheater
The Fruit Yard Amphitheater Modesto, CA
Jun 23
Koe Wetzel, Pecos & The Rooftops, and Dylan Wheeler at Grand Sierra Theatre
Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV
Jun 29
Koe Wetzel at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
Jun 30
Koe Wetzel, Pecos & The Rooftops, and Dylan Wheeler at Des Moines Water Works Park
Des Moines Water Works Park Des Moines, IA
Jul 1
Koe Wetzel, Pecos & The Rooftops, and Dylan Wheeler at Five Flags Center
Five Flags Center Dubuque, IA
Jul 6
Eric Church, Koe Wetzel, and Shane Smith & The Saints at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 7
Eric Church, Koe Wetzel, and Shane Smith & The Saints at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 8
Eric Church, Koe Wetzel, and Shane Smith & The Saints at S&T Bank Music Park (Formerly KeyBank, Star Lake)
S&T Bank Music Park (Formerly KeyBank, Star Lake) Burgettstown, PA
Jul 27
to
Jul 29
Headwaters Country Music Festival: Koe Wetzel, Parker McCollum & Ashley McBryde at The Bridge at Three Forks
The Bridge at Three Forks Cardwell, MT
Jul 28
Koe Wetzel at Mountain America Center
Mountain America Center Idaho Falls, ID
Jul 29
Koe Wetzel at Las Colonias Park Amphitheater
Las Colonias Park Amphitheater Grand Junction, CO
Aug 4
Koe Wetzel at Ford Wyoming Center
Ford Wyoming Center Casper, WY
Aug 5
Koe Wetzel at Sturgis Buffalo Chip
Sturgis Buffalo Chip Sturgis, SD
Aug 24
Koe Wetzel at BancorpSouth Arena
BancorpSouth Arena Tupelo, MS
Aug 25
Koe Wetzel at BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove Southaven, MS
Aug 26
Koe Wetzel at Raising Canes River Center Arena
Raising Canes River Center Arena Baton Rouge, LA
Sep 1
to
Sep 3
Georgia Country Music Fest at Jim R. Miller Park & Event Center
Jim R. Miller Park & Event Center Marietta, GA
Sep 3
Koe Wetzel at Canfield Fairgrounds
Canfield Fairgrounds Canfield, OH
Sep 7
Koe Wetzel at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Sep 8
Koe Wetzel at Wings Event Center
Wings Event Center Kalamazoo, MI
Sep 9
Koe Wetzel at KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Sep 14
Koe Wetzel at Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
Virginia Credit Union LIVE! Richmond, VA
Sep 15
Koe Wetzel at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Sep 16
Koe Wetzel at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
Sep 21
Koe Wetzel at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Sep 22
Koe Wetzel at Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Sep 23
Koe Wetzel at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston Charleston, WV
Sep 28
Koe Wetzel at Show Me Center
Show Me Center Cape Girardeau, MO
Sep 29
Koe Wetzel at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Sep 30
Koe Wetzel at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 5
Koe Wetzel at American Bank Center
American Bank Center Corpus Christi, TX
Oct 6
Koe Wetzel at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Oct 7
Koe Wetzel at United Supermarkets Arena (formerly United Spirit Arena)
United Supermarkets Arena (formerly United Spirit Arena) Lubbock, TX
Oct 13
Koe Wetzel at Don Haskins Center
Don Haskins Center El Paso, TX

For the most up-to-date information, follow Koe Wetzel on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Koe Wetzel's Zumic artist page.

