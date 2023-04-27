Koe Wetzel Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country rocker Koe Wetzel has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Hell Paso. Billed as Road To Hell Paso Part Two, the newly planned headlining shows are set from June into October at large-scale venues across North America.
Next month, Koe begins a headlining tour across the USA, including three July dates opening for Eric Church. Wetzel also has a number of festival performances lined up in the coming months.
When do Koe Wetzel 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 28. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Spotify, Artist, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Spotify presale password is HELLPASO. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Koe Wetzel All Tour Dates and Tickets
May 11
Ascend Amphitheater
Nashville, TN
May 12
The Orion Amphitheater
Huntsville, AL
May 13
First Security Amphitheatre
Little Rock, AR
May 18
MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion)
Baltimore, MD
May 20
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
Newport, KY
Jun 2
The Wharf Amphitheatre
Orange Beach, AL
Jun 3
Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square
New Orleans, LA
Jun 9
Dickies Arena
Fort Worth, TX
Jun 10
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Jun 15
Broadmoor World Arena
Colorado Springs, CO
Jun 16
Rio Rancho Events Center
Rio Rancho, NM
Jun 17
Mesa Amphitheatre
Mesa, AZ
Jun 21
to
Jun 24
Twin Falls County Fairgrounds
Filer, ID
Jun 22
The Fruit Yard Amphitheater
Modesto, CA
Jun 23
Grand Sierra Theatre
Reno, NV
Jun 29
Denny Sanford Premier Center
Sioux Falls, SD
Jun 30
Des Moines Water Works Park
Des Moines, IA
Jul 1
Five Flags Center
Dubuque, IA
Jul 6
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 7
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 8
S&T Bank Music Park (Formerly KeyBank, Star Lake)
Burgettstown, PA
Jul 27
to
Jul 29
The Bridge at Three Forks
Cardwell, MT
Jul 28
Mountain America Center
Idaho Falls, ID
Jul 29
Las Colonias Park Amphitheater
Grand Junction, CO
Aug 4
Ford Wyoming Center
Casper, WY
Aug 5
Sturgis Buffalo Chip
Sturgis, SD
Aug 24
BancorpSouth Arena
Tupelo, MS
Aug 25
BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
Southaven, MS
Aug 26
Raising Canes River Center Arena
Baton Rouge, LA
Sep 1
to
Sep 3
Jim R. Miller Park & Event Center
Marietta, GA
Sep 3
Canfield Fairgrounds
Canfield, OH
Sep 7
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Indianapolis, IN
Sep 8
Wings Event Center
Kalamazoo, MI
Sep 9
KFC Yum! Center
Louisville, KY
Sep 14
Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
Richmond, VA
Sep 15
Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro, NC
Sep 16
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston, SC
Sep 21
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Greenville, SC
Sep 22
Thompson-Boling Arena
Knoxville, TN
Sep 23
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston, WV
Sep 28
Show Me Center
Cape Girardeau, MO
Sep 30
Paycom Center
Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 5
American Bank Center
Corpus Christi, TX
Oct 6
AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
Oct 7
United Supermarkets Arena (formerly United Spirit Arena)
Lubbock, TX
Oct 13
Don Haskins Center
El Paso, TX
For the most up-to-date information, follow Koe Wetzel on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Koe Wetzel's Zumic artist page.