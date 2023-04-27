Koe Wetzel Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country rocker Koe Wetzel has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Hell Paso. Billed as Road To Hell Paso Part Two, the newly planned headlining shows are set from June into October at large-scale venues across North America.

Next month, Koe begins a headlining tour across the USA, including three July dates opening for Eric Church. Wetzel also has a number of festival performances lined up in the coming months.

When do Koe Wetzel 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 28. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Spotify, Artist, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Spotify presale password is HELLPASO. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Koe Wetzel All Tour Dates and Tickets

