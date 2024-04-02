View all results for 'alt'
Koe Wetzel Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

65+ shows and festivals in North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 2, 2024

Koe Wetzel added tour dates, billed as the Damn Near Normal World Tour 2024. Opening acts on select dates will be Treaty Oak Revival, Kolton Moore & The Clever Few, Kolby Cooper, Tanner Usrey, Dylan Wheeler, Kat Hasty, and / or Pecos & The Rooftops.

New concerts are planned at major music venues across North America from late July into mid-October and Europe from late October into November. In the coming months, Koe has festival performances and headlining concerts along the West Coast.

When do Koe Wetzel 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 5. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Citi cardmember, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is DAMNNEAR. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Koe Wetzel All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 5
to
Apr 7
Tortuga Music Festival at Tortuga
Tortuga Fort Lauderdale, FL
Apr 5
to
Apr 6
Rock The Country - Gonzales at Lamar Dixon Expo Center
Lamar Dixon Expo Center Gonzales, LA
Apr 11
to
Apr 14
Country Thunder Arizona at Canyon Moon Ranch
Canyon Moon Ranch Florence, AZ
Apr 12
to
Apr 14
Cattle Country Fest at Cattle Country Festival Grounds
Cattle Country Festival Grounds Gonzales, Texas
Apr 17
Koe Wetzel, Tanner Usrey, and Cam Allen at Hollywood Park Grounds
Hollywood Park Grounds Inglewood, CA
Apr 18
Koe Wetzel, Tanner Usrey, and Cam Allen at Dignity Health Amphitheater
Dignity Health Amphitheater Bakersfield, CA
Apr 19
Koe Wetzel, Tanner Usrey, and Cam Allen at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Apr 20
Koe Wetzel, Tanner Usrey, and Cam Allen at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
May 9
to
May 12
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
May 10
to
May 11
Rock The Country - Rome at Kingston Downs
Kingston Downs Rome, GA
May 17
to
May 19
Hangout Music Festival at Gulf Shores Public Beach
Gulf Shores Public Beach Gulf Shores, AL
Jun 20
to
Jun 22
Country Jam at JAM RANCH
JAM RANCH Grand Junction, CO
Jun 28
to
Jun 29
Rock The Country - Poplar Bluff at Brick's Off Road Park
Brick's Off Road Park Poplar Bluff, MO
Jul 18
to
Jul 21
Country Thunder Wisconsin at Twin Lakes, WI
Twin Lakes, WI Wisconsin, United States
Jul 26
Morgan Wallen, Koe Wetzel, Nate Smith, and Bryan Martin at AT&T Stadium
AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX
Jul 27
Koe Wetzel, Pecos & The Rooftops, and Kolton Moore at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Jul 31
Koe Wetzel at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds
Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds Davenport, IA
Aug 1
to
Aug 3
We Fest at Soo Pass Ranch
Soo Pass Ranch Detroit Lakes, MN
Aug 2
to
Aug 4
Watershed Festival at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA
Aug 2
to
Aug 4
Oregon Jamboree Music at Oregon Jamboree Music
Oregon Jamboree Music Sweet home, OR
Aug 7
Koe Wetzel, Kolby Cooper, and Kat Hasty at Big Sky Brewing Company
Big Sky Brewing Company Missoula, MT
Aug 8
Koe Wetzel and Kolby Cooper at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Aug 9
Koe Wetzel and Kolby Cooper at Sandy Amphitheater
Sandy Amphitheater Sandy, UT
Aug 10
Koe Wetzel, Kolby Cooper, and Kat Hasty at Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Aug 15
Koe Wetzel, Kolby Cooper, and Kat Hasty at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Aug 16
Koe Wetzel, Kolby Cooper, and Kat Hasty at Harrah's Hotel Casino
Harrah's Hotel Casino Council Bluffs, IA
Aug 17
Bulls, Bands, and Barrels - Koe Wetzel at INTRUST Bank Arena
INTRUST Bank Arena Wichita, KS
Aug 21
Koe Wetzel and Dylan Wheeler at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Aug 22
Koe Wetzel, Treaty Oak Revival, and Dylan Wheeler at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Aug 23
Koe Wetzel, Treaty Oak Revival, and Dylan Wheeler at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Aug 24
Koe Wetzel, Treaty Oak Revival, and Dylan Wheeler at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington, DC
Aug 28
Koe Wetzel, Treaty Oak Revival, and Dylan Wheeler at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Aug 29
Koe Wetzel, Treaty Oak Revival, and Dylan Wheeler at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Aug 30
Koe Wetzel, Treaty Oak Revival, and Dylan Wheeler at Etess Arena
Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 31
Koe Wetzel, Treaty Oak Revival, and Dylan Wheeler at Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center) Reading, PA
Sep 4
Koe Wetzel, Treaty Oak Revival, and Tanner Usrey at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston Charleston, WV
Sep 5
Koe Wetzel and Treaty Oak Revival at Berglund Center Coliseum (Formerly Roanoke Civic Center)
Berglund Center Coliseum (Formerly Roanoke Civic Center) Roanoke, VA
Sep 6
Koe Wetzel, Treaty Oak Revival, and Tanner Usrey at Colonial Life Arena
Colonial Life Arena Columbia, SC
Sep 7
Koe Wetzel and Treaty Oak Revival at Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park
Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park Cary, NC
Sep 12
Koe Wetzel, Kolby Cooper, and Kat Hasty at Azura Amphitheater
Azura Amphitheater Bonner Springs, KS
Sep 13
Koe Wetzel, Treaty Oak Revival, and Kat Hasty at Ozarks Amphitheater
Ozarks Amphitheater Camdenton, MO
Sep 18
Koe Wetzel, Treaty Oak Revival, and Kat Hasty at Chaifetz Arena
Chaifetz Arena Saint Louis, MO
Sep 19
to
Sep 22
Bourbon & Beyond Festival at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, KY
Sep 20
Koe Wetzel, Kolby Cooper, and Dylan Wheeler at The Orion Amphitheater
The Orion Amphitheater Huntsville, AL
Sep 21
Koe Wetzel, Kolby Cooper, and Dylan Wheeler at Atrium Health Amphitheater
Atrium Health Amphitheater Macon, GA
Sep 25
Koe Wetzel, Treaty Oak Revival, and Tanner Usrey at Rapides Parish Coliseum
Rapides Parish Coliseum Alexandria, LA
Sep 26
Koe Wetzel, Treaty Oak Revival, and Tanner Usrey at Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater
Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater Tuscaloosa, AL
Sep 27
Koe Wetzel, Treaty Oak Revival, and Tanner Usrey at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Sep 28
Koe Wetzel, Treaty Oak Revival, and Tanner Usrey at First Security Amphitheatre
First Security Amphitheatre Little Rock, AR
Oct 3
Koe Wetzel and Tanner Usrey at Appalachian Wireless Arena (Formerly Eastern Kentucky Expo Ctr)
Appalachian Wireless Arena (Formerly Eastern Kentucky Expo Ctr) Pikeville, KY
Oct 4
Koe Wetzel, Treaty Oak Revival, and Tanner Usrey at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Oct 5
Koe Wetzel, Treaty Oak Revival, and Tanner Usrey at Ford Center
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Oct 10
Koe Wetzel and Kolby Cooper at Expo Center of Taylor County
Expo Center of Taylor County Abilene, TX
Oct 11
Koe Wetzel and Kolby Cooper at Cook's Garage
Cook's Garage Lubbock, TX
Oct 13
Koe Wetzel, Treaty Oak Revival, and Kolton Moore & The Clever Few at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Oct 26
Koe Wetzel at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 27
Koe Wetzel at The Garage
The Garage London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 30
Koe Wetzel at Oran Mor
Oran Mor Glasgow City, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 31
Koe Wetzel at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Nov 1
Koe Wetzel at Brudenell Social Club
Brudenell Social Club West Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Nov 3
Koe Wetzel at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Nov 5
Koe Wetzel at Bahnhof Pauli
Bahnhof Pauli Hamburg, HH, Germany
Nov 6
Koe Wetzel at Frannz Club
Frannz Club Berlin, Germany
Nov 7
Koe Wetzel at Club Volta
Club Volta Köln, NRW, Germany
Nov 10
Koe Wetzel at Nalen
Nalen Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Nov 11
Koe Wetzel at Rockefeller
Rockefeller Oslo, Norway
Nov 13
Koe Wetzel at VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Lille VEGA
VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Lille VEGA København, Denmark

For the most up-to-date information, follow Koe Wetzel on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Koe Wetzel's Zumic artist page.

