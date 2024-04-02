Koe Wetzel Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Koe Wetzel added tour dates, billed as the Damn Near Normal World Tour 2024. Opening acts on select dates will be Treaty Oak Revival, Kolton Moore & The Clever Few, Kolby Cooper, Tanner Usrey, Dylan Wheeler, Kat Hasty, and / or Pecos & The Rooftops.
New concerts are planned at major music venues across North America from late July into mid-October and Europe from late October into November. In the coming months, Koe has festival performances and headlining concerts along the West Coast.
When do Koe Wetzel 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 5. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Citi cardmember, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is DAMNNEAR. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Koe Wetzel All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 5
to
Apr 7
Tortuga
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Apr 5
to
Apr 6
Lamar Dixon Expo Center
Gonzales, LA
Apr 11
to
Apr 14
Canyon Moon Ranch
Florence, AZ
Apr 12
to
Apr 14
Cattle Country Festival Grounds
Gonzales, Texas
Apr 17
Hollywood Park Grounds
Inglewood, CA
Apr 18
Dignity Health Amphitheater
Bakersfield, CA
Apr 19
Vina Robles Amphitheater
Paso Robles, CA
Apr 20
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
San Diego, CA
May 9
to
May 12
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona Beach, FL
May 17
to
May 19
Gulf Shores Public Beach
Gulf Shores, AL
Jun 20
to
Jun 22
JAM RANCH
Grand Junction, CO
Jun 28
to
Jun 29
Brick's Off Road Park
Poplar Bluff, MO
Jul 18
to
Jul 21
Twin Lakes, WI
Wisconsin, United States
Jul 26
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX
Jul 27
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Jul 31
Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds
Davenport, IA
Aug 1
to
Aug 3
Soo Pass Ranch
Detroit Lakes, MN
Aug 2
to
Aug 4
Gorge Amphitheatre
George, WA
Aug 2
to
Aug 4
Oregon Jamboree Music
Sweet home, OR
Aug 7
Big Sky Brewing Company
Missoula, MT
Aug 8
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Nampa, ID
Aug 9
Sandy Amphitheater
Sandy, UT
Aug 10
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Aug 16
Harrah's Hotel Casino
Council Bluffs, IA
Aug 17
INTRUST Bank Arena
Wichita, KS
Aug 21
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Cleveland, OH
Aug 24
The Anthem
Washington, DC
Aug 29
Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, CT
Aug 30
Etess Arena
Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 31
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Reading, PA
Sep 4
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston, WV
Sep 5
Berglund Center Coliseum (Formerly Roanoke Civic Center)
Roanoke, VA
Sep 6
Colonial Life Arena
Columbia, SC
Sep 7
Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park
Cary, NC
Sep 12
Azura Amphitheater
Bonner Springs, KS
Sep 13
Ozarks Amphitheater
Camdenton, MO
Sep 18
Chaifetz Arena
Saint Louis, MO
Sep 19
to
Sep 22
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Louisville, KY
Sep 20
The Orion Amphitheater
Huntsville, AL
Sep 21
Atrium Health Amphitheater
Macon, GA
Sep 25
Rapides Parish Coliseum
Alexandria, LA
Sep 26
Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sep 27
Ascend Amphitheater
Nashville, TN
Sep 28
First Security Amphitheatre
Little Rock, AR
Oct 3
Appalachian Wireless Arena (Formerly Eastern Kentucky Expo Ctr)
Pikeville, KY
Oct 4
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Indianapolis, IN
Oct 5
Ford Center
Evansville, IN
Oct 10
Expo Center of Taylor County
Abilene, TX
Oct 11
Cook's Garage
Lubbock, TX
Oct 13
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Oct 26
Manchester Academy
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 27
The Garage
London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 30
Oran Mor
Glasgow City, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 31
O2 Academy Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Nov 1
Brudenell Social Club
West Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Nov 3
Melkweg
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Nov 5
Bahnhof Pauli
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Nov 6
Frannz Club
Berlin, Germany
Nov 7
Club Volta
Köln, NRW, Germany
Nov 10
Nalen
Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Nov 13
VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Lille VEGA
København, Denmark
For the most up-to-date information, follow Koe Wetzel on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Koe Wetzel's Zumic artist page.