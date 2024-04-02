Koe Wetzel Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Koe Wetzel added tour dates, billed as the Damn Near Normal World Tour 2024. Opening acts on select dates will be Treaty Oak Revival, Kolton Moore & The Clever Few, Kolby Cooper, Tanner Usrey, Dylan Wheeler, Kat Hasty, and / or Pecos & The Rooftops.

New concerts are planned at major music venues across North America from late July into mid-October and Europe from late October into November. In the coming months, Koe has festival performances and headlining concerts along the West Coast.

When do Koe Wetzel 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 5. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Citi cardmember, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is DAMNNEAR. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Koe Wetzel All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Koe Wetzel on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

