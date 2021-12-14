View all results for 'alt'
Korn Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

40+ dates in America & Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 14, 2021

Since releasing their self-titled debut album in 1994, Korn have been a pioneer in hard rock and metal. Continuing to blast eardrums with their signature sound, this week the band added 2022 tour dates to their schedule. The newly announced concerts are set for March and April at large-scale North American venues. Joining the bill as the opening bands will be Chevelle and Code Orange.

In addition, Korn plan to start the year strong with a few dates in the Southwest as an opening act for System of a Down, along with Helmet and Russian Circles. After the American tour, Korn will do a tour through Europe beginning in May, which includes a number of festival appearances.

When do Korn 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 17. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before you throw your devil horns in the air, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

Korn All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 31
System of a Down, Korn, Helmet, and Russian Circles
System of a Down, Korn, Helmet, and Russian Circles at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Feb 1
System of a Down, Korn, Helmet, and Russian Circles
System of a Down, Korn, Helmet, and Russian Circles at Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl
Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl San Diego, CA
Feb 4
System of a Down, Korn, Faith No More, Helmet, and Russian Circles
System of a Down, Korn, Faith No More, Helmet, and Russian Circles at Banc of California Stadium
Banc of California Stadium Los Angeles, CA
Feb 5
System of a Down, Korn, Helmet, and Russian Circles
System of a Down, Korn, Helmet, and Russian Circles at Banc of California Stadium
Banc of California Stadium Los Angeles, CA
Mar 4
Korn, Chevelle, and Code Orange
Korn, Chevelle, and Code Orange at JQH Arena
JQH Arena Springfield, MO
Mar 5
Korn, Chevelle, and Code Orange
Korn, Chevelle, and Code Orange at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Mar 7
Korn, Chevelle, and Code Orange
Korn, Chevelle, and Code Orange at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Fort Wayne, IN
Mar 8
Korn, Chevelle, and Code Orange
Korn, Chevelle, and Code Orange at Ford Center
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Mar 10
Korn, Chevelle, and Code Orange
Korn, Chevelle, and Code Orange at Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Mar 11
Korn, Chevelle, and Code Orange
Korn, Chevelle, and Code Orange at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Mar 13
Korn, Chevelle, and Code Orange
Korn, Chevelle, and Code Orange at Mountain Health Arena
Mountain Health Arena Huntington, WV
Mar 15
Korn, Chevelle, and Code Orange
Korn, Chevelle, and Code Orange at Giant Center
Giant Center Hershey, PA
Mar 16
Korn, Chevelle, and Code Orange
Korn, Chevelle, and Code Orange at Dunkin Donuts Center
Dunkin Donuts Center Providence, RI
Mar 19
Korn, Chevelle, and Code Orange
Korn, Chevelle, and Code Orange at SNHU Arena
SNHU Arena Manchester, NH
Mar 20
Korn, Chevelle, and Code Orange
Korn, Chevelle, and Code Orange at Times Union Center
Times Union Center Albany, NY
Mar 22
Korn, Chevelle, and Code Orange
Korn, Chevelle, and Code Orange at Blue Cross Arena
Blue Cross Arena Rochester, NY
Mar 23
Korn, Chevelle, and Code Orange
Korn, Chevelle, and Code Orange at Dow Event Center
Dow Event Center Saginaw, MI
Mar 25
Korn, Chevelle, and Code Orange
Korn, Chevelle, and Code Orange at TaxSlayer Center
TaxSlayer Center Moline, IL
Mar 26
Korn, Chevelle, and Code Orange
Korn, Chevelle, and Code Orange at Target Center
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Mar 28
Korn, Chevelle, and Code Orange
Korn, Chevelle, and Code Orange at Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Wells Fargo Arena - IA Des Moines, IA
Mar 29
Korn, Chevelle, and Code Orange
Korn, Chevelle, and Code Orange at Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center
Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center Madison, WI
Mar 31
Korn, Chevelle, and Code Orange
Korn, Chevelle, and Code Orange at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Apr 1
Korn, Chevelle, and Code Orange
Korn, Chevelle, and Code Orange at INTRUST Bank Arena
INTRUST Bank Arena Wichita, KS
Apr 9
to
Apr 10
Knotfest Japan 2022
Knotfest Japan 2022 at Makuhari Messe
Makuhari Messe Chiba-shi, Chiba-ken, Japan
May 19
to
May 22
Welcome to Rockville
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
May 25
Korn
Korn at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
May 27
Korn
Korn at Tipsport Arena
Tipsport Arena Prague, Czechia
May 28
Korn
Korn at AXA Arena NTC
AXA Arena NTC Bratislava, Bratislavský kraj, Slovakia
May 31
Korn
Korn at COS Torwar
COS Torwar Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jun 1
Korn
Korn at Verti Music Hall
Verti Music Hall Berlin, Germany
Jun 3
to
Jun 5
Rock am Ring
Rock am Ring at Nürburgring
Nürburgring Nürburg, RP, Germany
Jun 3
to
Jun 5
Rock Im Park
Rock Im Park at Zeppelinfeld Nürnberg
Zeppelinfeld Nürnberg Nürnberg, BY, Germany
Jun 7
Korn
Korn at San Siro
San Siro Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jun 9
to
Jun 11
Greenfield Festival
Greenfield Festival at Interlaken, Switzerland
Interlaken, Switzerland Interlaken, BE, Switzerland
Jun 9
to
Jun 12
Nova Rock Festival
Nova Rock Festival at Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields
Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields Nickelsdorf, Burgenland, Austria
Jun 10
to
Jun 12
Download Festival 2022
Download Festival 2022 at Donington Park
Donington Park Castle Donington, England, United Kingdom
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Copenhell Music Festival
Copenhell Music Festival at Copenhagen, Denmark
Copenhagen, Denmark Denmark
Jun 16
to
Jun 19
Graspop Metal Meeting
Graspop Metal Meeting at Graspop Metal Meeting
Graspop Metal Meeting Dessel, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Hellfest
Hellfest at Hellfest
Hellfest Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
Jun 21
Korn
Korn at Papp László Budapest Sportaréna
Papp László Budapest Sportaréna Budapest, Hungary
Jun 26
Korn
Korn at VTB Arena
VTB Arena Moscow, Russia
Jun 28
Korn
Korn at Yubileyny Sports Palace
Yubileyny Sports Palace Sankt-Peterburg, Russia
Jun 29
to
Jul 3
Resurrection Fest
Resurrection Fest at Viveiro, Spain
Viveiro, Spain Spain
Jun 30
to
Jul 1
Vagos Open Air Music Festival (VOA Heavy Rock Festival)
Vagos Open Air Music Festival (VOA Heavy Rock Festival) at Lisbon, Portugal
Lisbon, Portugal Portugal, Europe
Jun 30
to
Jul 2
Provinssi Music Festival
Provinssi Music Festival at Törnäväntie Park
Törnäväntie Park Seinäjoki, Finland
Jul 1
to
Jul 3
Tuska Open Air Metal Festival
Tuska Open Air Metal Festival at Helsinki, Finland
Helsinki, Finland

We recommend following Korn on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Korn's Zumic artist page.

Korn
Alt Metal Hard Rock Metal Nu Metal
Korn
