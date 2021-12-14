Korn Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Since releasing their self-titled debut album in 1994, Korn have been a pioneer in hard rock and metal. Continuing to blast eardrums with their signature sound, this week the band added 2022 tour dates to their schedule. The newly announced concerts are set for March and April at large-scale North American venues. Joining the bill as the opening bands will be Chevelle and Code Orange.

In addition, Korn plan to start the year strong with a few dates in the Southwest as an opening act for System of a Down, along with Helmet and Russian Circles. After the American tour, Korn will do a tour through Europe beginning in May, which includes a number of festival appearances.

When do Korn 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 17. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before you throw your devil horns in the air, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

Korn All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Korn on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

