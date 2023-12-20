Korn Share 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, nu-metal rockers Korn announced 2024 tour dates.

Six new headlining shows and three festival sets are planned in July and August at venues across Europe. The opening act on select dates for the headlining concerts will be Spiritbox. These are the only shows Korn have planned on their 2024 schedule so far.

Korn All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Korn 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Korn on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Korn's Zumic artist page.