View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Korn Share 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Shows and festivals in Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 20, 2023

This week, nu-metal rockers Korn announced 2024 tour dates.

Six new headlining shows and three festival sets are planned in July and August at venues across Europe. The opening act on select dates for the headlining concerts will be Spiritbox. These are the only shows Korn have planned on their 2024 schedule so far.

Korn All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 22
Ejekt Festival at Olympic Athletic Center of Athens
Olympic Athletic Center of Athens Athina, Greece
Jul 25
to
Jul 27
Hills Of Rock Festival at Plovdiv Rowing Canal
Plovdiv Rowing Canal Plovdiv, Bulgaria
Jul 29
Korn and Spirtibox at Metastadt Open Air
Metastadt Open Air Vienna, Austria
Jul 30
Korn and Spiritbox at Hala Spodek
Hala Spodek Katowice, śląskie, Poland
Aug 1
Korn and Spirtibox at Zitadelle Spandau
Zitadelle Spandau Berlin, Germany
Aug 14
Korn and Spirtibox at Zenith, Die Kulturhalle
Zenith, Die Kulturhalle München, Germany
Aug 15
to
Aug 17
Reload Festival 2024 at Reload Festival
Reload Festival Sulingen, NDS, Germany
Aug 18
Korn at Cabaret Vert
Cabaret Vert Charleville-Mézières, Grand Est, France
Aug 19
Korn and Spirtibox at KunstRasen Bonn/Gronau
KunstRasen Bonn/Gronau Bonn, NRW, Germany
When do Korn 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Korn on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Korn's Zumic artist page.

1
1157
artists
Korn
genres
Alt Metal Hard Rock Heavy metal Nu Metal
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Korn
Korn
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Korn Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
April 5, 2022
Korn Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets Alt Metal Hard Rock Metal Nu Metal Korn
2
4947
image for article Korn & Staind Plan 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
May 12, 2021
Korn & Staind Plan 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale...
Tickets Alt Metal Alt Rock Metal Nu Metal Rock Korn Staind
2
5319
image for article Korn and Faith No More Plan 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 18, 2020
Korn and Faith No More Plan 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code ...
Tickets Alt Metal Metal Rock Faith No More Korn
2
2689
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart