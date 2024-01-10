Kraftwerk Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Legendary electronic group Kraftwerk announced 2024 tour dates. Nine new shows are planned at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, California from May 21-30.

During the residency, the group — led by founding member Ralf Hütter along with keyboardist for 30+ years Henning Schmitz and electronic percussionist Falk Grieffenhagen recently taking the spot held by Fritz Hilpert since the '80s — will be celebrating all of their post-1974 albums, as explained on the venue's website:

The concert series will present eight Kraftwerk albums: Autobahn (1974), Radio-Activity (1975), Trans Europe Express (1977), The Man-Machine (1978), Computer World (1981), Techno Pop (1986), The Mix (1991), and Tour de France (2003). Each night will feature one complete album plus additional compositions from their catalog. Concert number nine will be a finale with groundbreaking works spanning five decades of the Kraftwerk repertoire.

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change

The Artist presale password is AUTOBAHNWD. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

