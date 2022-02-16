Kurt Vile & The Violators Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Kurt Vile & The Violators have announced their first tour dates of 2022. The shows will be in conjunction with Kurt's new album — (watch my moves) — scheduled for release on April 15.

The newly announced North American shows kick off in April with 29 concerts in 39 days into June. The opening acts on select dates will be Chastity Belt, Natural Information Society, or Sun Ra Arkestra. The tour of the UK, Ireland, and Europe is scheduled from late August to late September, with 17 concerts in 25 days, including a couple of festival appearances.

When do Kurt Vile & The Violators 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 18. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Spotify, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Watch the music video for Kurt's new song, "Like Exploding Stones." His previous full-length album is 2018's Bottle It In. For more, check out the Kurt Vile Zumic artist page.