Kurt Vile & The Violators Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring America and Europe plus new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 16, 2022

Kurt Vile & The Violators have announced their first tour dates of 2022. The shows will be in conjunction with Kurt's new album — (watch my moves) — scheduled for release on April 15.

The newly announced North American shows kick off in April with 29 concerts in 39 days into June. The opening acts on select dates will be Chastity Belt, Natural Information Society, or Sun Ra Arkestra. The tour of the UK, Ireland, and Europe is scheduled from late August to late September, with 17 concerts in 25 days, including a couple of festival appearances.

When do Kurt Vile & The Violators 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 18. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Spotify, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Kurt Vile Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 1
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Natural Information Society
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Natural Information Society at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Jun 2
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Sun Ra Arkestra
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Sun Ra Arkestra at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY

Kurt Vile All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 26
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Chastity Belt
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Chastity Belt at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Apr 27
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Chastity Belt
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Chastity Belt at Haw River Ballroom
Haw River Ballroom Saxapahaw, NC
Apr 28
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Chastity Belt
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Chastity Belt at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
May 1
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Chastity Belt
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Chastity Belt at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
May 3
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Chastity Belt
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Chastity Belt at The Jones Assembly
The Jones Assembly Oklahoma City, OK
May 4
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Chastity Belt
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Chastity Belt at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
May 5
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Chastity Belt
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Chastity Belt at Granada Theater
Granada Theater Dallas, TX
May 6
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Chastity Belt
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Chastity Belt at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
May 7
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Chastity Belt
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Chastity Belt at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
May 9
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Chastity Belt
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Chastity Belt at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
May 10
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Chastity Belt
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Chastity Belt at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
May 12
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Chastity Belt
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Chastity Belt at The Theatre at Ace Hotel
The Theatre at Ace Hotel Los Angeles, CA
May 13
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Chastity Belt
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Chastity Belt at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
May 14
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Chastity Belt
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Chastity Belt at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
May 15
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Chastity Belt
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Chastity Belt at Gundlach Bundschu Winery
Gundlach Bundschu Winery Sonoma, CA
May 17
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Chastity Belt
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Chastity Belt at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
May 18
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Chastity Belt
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Chastity Belt at Spanish Ballroom at McMenamins Elks Temple
Spanish Ballroom at McMenamins Elks Temple Tacoma, WA
May 19
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Chastity Belt
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Chastity Belt at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
May 20
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Chastity Belt
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Chastity Belt at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
May 21
Kurt Vile & The Violators
Kurt Vile & The Violators at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
May 23
Kurt Vile & The Violators
Kurt Vile & The Violators at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
May 25
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Natural Information Society
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Natural Information Society at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
May 26
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Natural Information Society
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Natural Information Society at Turner Hall Ballroom
Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI
May 27
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Natural Information Society
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Natural Information Society at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
May 28
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Natural Information Society
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Natural Information Society at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Jun 1
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Natural Information Society
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Natural Information Society at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Jun 2
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Sun Ra Arkestra
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Sun Ra Arkestra at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Jun 3
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Natural Information Society
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Natural Information Society at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Jun 4
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Sun Ra Arkestra
Kurt Vile & The Violators and Sun Ra Arkestra at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Aug 4
to
Aug 7
Hinterland Music Festival
Hinterland Music Festival at Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater
Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater Saint Charles, IA
Aug 26
All Points East
All Points East at Victoria Park London
Victoria Park London London, England, United Kingdom
Aug 27
Kurt Vile & The Violators
Kurt Vile & The Violators at Bath Forum
Bath Forum Bath and North East Somerset, England, United Kingdom
Aug 28
Kurt Vile & The Violators
Kurt Vile & The Violators at Stylus
Stylus Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Aug 29
Kurt Vile & The Violators
Kurt Vile & The Violators at Queen Margaret Union
Queen Margaret Union Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Aug 30
Kurt Vile & The Violators
Kurt Vile & The Violators at The Limelight 2
The Limelight 2 Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Aug 31
Kurt Vile & The Violators
Kurt Vile & The Violators at Vicar Street
Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland
Sep 1
to
Sep 4
End of the Road Festival
End of the Road Festival at Larmer Tree Gardens
Larmer Tree Gardens Tollard Royal, England, United Kingdom
Sep 3
Manchester Psych Fest: Kurt Vile & The Violators
Manchester Psych Fest: Kurt Vile & The Violators at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Sep 5
Kurt Vile & The Violators
Kurt Vile & The Violators at Rivierenhof
Rivierenhof Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Sep 12
Kurt Vile & The Violators
Kurt Vile & The Violators at Gloria Theater
Gloria Theater Köln, Germany
Sep 13
Kurt Vile & The Violators
Kurt Vile & The Violators at Paradiso
Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands
Sep 14
Kurt Vile & The Violators
Kurt Vile & The Violators at Caprera Openluchttheater
Caprera Openluchttheater Bloemendaal, NH, Netherlands
Sep 15
Kurt Vile & The Violators
Kurt Vile & The Violators at Huxley's Neue Welt
Huxley's Neue Welt Berlin, Germany
Sep 16
Kurt Vile & The Violators
Kurt Vile & The Violators at Den Gra Hal
Den Gra Hal Christiania, Denmark
Sep 17
Kurt Vile & The Violators
Kurt Vile & The Violators at Amiralen
Amiralen Malmö, Sweden
Sep 19
Kurt Vile & The Violators
Kurt Vile & The Violators at Depart
Depart Arlon, Belgium
Sep 20
Kurt Vile & The Violators
Kurt Vile & The Violators at Le Trianon
Le Trianon Paris, France

We recommend following Kurt Vile on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Watch the music video for Kurt's new song, "Like Exploding Stones." His previous full-length album is 2018's Bottle It In. For more, check out the Kurt Vile Zumic artist page.

