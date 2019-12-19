Kurt Vile Plans 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Kurt Vile has added 2020 American tour dates with Cate Le Bon.

The newly announced shows are scheduled from April into May. Making these concerts special is that both artists will perform solo sets, in addition to performing together in a band configuration with Warpaint drummer Stella Mozgawa and English musician Stephen Black, also known by his stage name Sweet Baboo. This will be Kurt's first solo tour in 10 years.

When do Kurt Vile 2020 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the New York City date is now on sale. For the other shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 20. Presales are currently underway for local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Last year, Kurt released his album Bottle It In. Pick up the LP on Amazon.

