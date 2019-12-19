View all results for 'alt'
Kurt Vile Plans 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Unique shows with Cate Le Bon
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 19, 2019

Kurt Vile has added 2020 American tour dates with Cate Le Bon.

The newly announced shows are scheduled from April into May. Making these concerts special is that both artists will perform solo sets, in addition to performing together in a band configuration with Warpaint drummer Stella Mozgawa and English musician Stephen Black, also known by his stage name Sweet Baboo. This will be Kurt's first solo tour in 10 years.

When do Kurt Vile 2020 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the New York City date is now on sale. For the other shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 20. Presales are currently underway for local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Kurt Vile Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 16
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon at Town Hall Theatre
Town Hall Theatre New York, NY
Apr 23
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon at White Eagle Hall
White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ

Kurt Vile All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 18
to
Jan 19
4xFAR Music and Adventure Festival
4xFAR Music and Adventure Festival at Empire Grand Oasis
Empire Grand Oasis Thermal, CA
Apr 8
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Apr 9
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon at MOCAD
MOCAD Detroit, MI
Apr 10
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon at Carnegie Lecture Hall of Oakland - Pittsburgh
Carnegie Lecture Hall of Oakland - Pittsburgh Pittsburgh, PA
Apr 11
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon at Stuart's Opera House
Stuart's Opera House Nelsonville, OH
Apr 13
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon at Levon Helm Studios
Levon Helm Studios Woodstock, NY
Apr 14
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon at Somerville Theatre
Somerville Theatre Somerville, MA
Apr 15
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon at Lebanon Opera House
Lebanon Opera House Lebanon, NH
Apr 16
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon at Town Hall Theatre
Town Hall Theatre New York, NY
Apr 20
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon at World Cafe Live
World Cafe Live Philadelphia, PA
Apr 21
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon at World Cafe Live
World Cafe Live Philadelphia, PA
Apr 23
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon at White Eagle Hall
White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ
Apr 24
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon at The Lincoln Theatre
The Lincoln Theatre Washington, DC
Apr 30
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
May 1
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon at Aladdin Theater
Aladdin Theater Portland, OR
May 2
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon at Aladdin Theater
Aladdin Theater Portland, OR
May 4
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon at Mystic Theatre
Mystic Theatre Petaluma, CA
May 5
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon at Castro Theatre
Castro Theatre San Francisco, CA
May 6
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon at Rio Theatre - Santa Cruz
Rio Theatre - Santa Cruz Santa Cruz, CA
May 7
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon at Fremont Theater
Fremont Theater San Luis Obispo, CA
May 8
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon at The Theatre at Ace Hotel
The Theatre at Ace Hotel Los Angeles, CA
May 9
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon at Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace
Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace Pioneertown, CA
May 15
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon
Kurt Vile and Cate Le Bon at The Paramount Theatre
The Paramount Theatre Austin, TX
May 29
to
May 31
Heartland Music Festival
Heartland Music Festival at Egeskov Slot
Egeskov Slot Kværndrup, Denmark

We recommend following Kurt Vile on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, Kurt released his album Bottle It In. Pick up the LP on Amazon.

For more, check out the Kurt Vile Zumic artist page.

