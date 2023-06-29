L7 Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rock veterans L7 have added 2023 tour dates, billed as In Your Space.

The newly planned concerts are set at intimate North American venues in September and October. Guitarist-singer-songwriter Donita Sparks shared, "The energy and vibe that smaller venues allow is something that we always want to stay connected to... and with a new single in the works, we can’t wait to see our crowd up close and in the flesh."

In December, L7 have headlining concerts in New Zealand and Australia. They also have festival performances on their calendar.

L7 All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do L7 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 30. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For more, check out L7's Zumic artist page.