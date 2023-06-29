View all results for 'alt'
L7 Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

American tour, plus Australia and New Zealand
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 29, 2023

Rock veterans L7 have added 2023 tour dates, billed as In Your Space.

The newly planned concerts are set at intimate North American venues in September and October. Guitarist-singer-songwriter Donita Sparks shared, "The energy and vibe that smaller venues allow is something that we always want to stay connected to... and with a new single in the works, we can’t wait to see our crowd up close and in the flesh."

In December, L7 have headlining concerts in New Zealand and Australia. They also have festival performances on their calendar.

L7 Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

L7 All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 14
L7 at The Wonder Bar
The Wonder Bar Asbury Park, NJ
Sep 16
L7 at Brighton Music Hall
Brighton Music Hall Boston, MA
Sep 17
L7 at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Sep 18
L7 at Black Cat
Black Cat Washington, DC
Sep 21
to
Sep 24
Louder Than Life Festival at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, KY
Oct 2
L7 at The Venice West
The Venice West Los Angeles, CA
Oct 3
L7 at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Oct 5
to
Oct 8
Aftershock Festival at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA
Oct 7
L7 at Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace
Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace Pioneertown, CA
Dec 6
L7 at The Powerstation
The Powerstation Auckland, New Zealand
Dec 8
L7 at Metro Theatre
Metro Theatre Sydney, NSW, Australia
Dec 9
L7 at The Tivoli
The Tivoli Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
Dec 12
L7 at The Gov
The Gov Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Dec 13
L7 at Rosemount Hotel
Rosemount Hotel North Perth, WA, Australia
Dec 15
L7 at The Croxton Bandroom
The Croxton Bandroom Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Dec 16
L7 at The Croxton Bandroom
The Croxton Bandroom Melbourne, VIC, Australia
When do L7 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 30. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow L7 on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out L7's Zumic artist page.

