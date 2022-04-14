View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

L7 Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Bricks Are Heavy' anniversary tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 14, 2022

Rock vets L7 have announced details for 2022 tour dates. In total, the band now have 17 performances scheduled in America during October and three in Europe this June.

The American tour will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band's quintessential album, Bricks Are Heavy. That 1992 LP's blend of punk, pop, grunge, and metal was responsible for some of the group's most enduring songs like "Pretend We're Dead," "Shitlist," and "Wargasm."

L7 Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 6
L7
L7 at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Oct 7
L7
L7 at Warsaw
Warsaw Brooklyn, NY

L7 All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 12
I-Days Festival - Foo Fighters, Nile Rodgers & Chic, and L7
I-Days Festival - Foo Fighters, Nile Rodgers & Chic, and L7 at Area EXPO - Experience
Cancelled
Area EXPO - Experience Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Azkena Rock Festival
Azkena Rock Festival at Azkena
Azkena Vitoria-Gasteiz, PV, Spain
Jun 16
to
Jun 19
Graspop Metal Meeting
Graspop Metal Meeting at Graspop Metal Meeting
Graspop Metal Meeting Dessel, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Hellfest
Hellfest at Hellfest
Hellfest Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
Oct 3
L7
L7 at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Oct 4
L7
L7 at Heaven at The Masquerade
Heaven at The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Oct 6
L7
L7 at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Oct 7
L7
L7 at Warsaw
Warsaw Brooklyn, NY
Oct 9
L7
L7 at Big Night Live
Big Night Live Boston, MA
Oct 10
L7
L7 at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Oct 12
L7
L7 at The Opera House
The Opera House Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 13
L7
L7 at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Oct 14
L7
L7 at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Oct 15
L7
L7 at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
Oct 17
L7
L7 at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Oct 19
L7
L7 at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Oct 22
L7
L7 at Rickshaw Theatre
Rickshaw Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 23
L7
L7 at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Oct 24
L7
L7 at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Oct 27
L7
L7 at The Regent Theater
The Regent Theater Los Angeles, CA
Oct 28
L7
L7 at The Regent Theater
The Regent Theater Los Angeles, CA
When do L7 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 15. Presales Live Nation and LN Mobile App are currently underway. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following L7 on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

The band's most recent release is 2019's Scatter the Rats. For more, check out the L7 Zumic artist page.

L7 Bricks Are Heavy album cover art
1
212
artists
L7
genres
Grunge Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist L7
L7
Oct
6
L7
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Oct
7
L7
Warsaw Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article "Burn Baby" - L7 [YouTube Music Video]
February 28, 2019
"Burn Baby"
L7 (YouTube)
Music Alt Rock Grunge Rock L7 Official Music Video
3
730
image for article "I Came Back To Bitch" - L7 [YouTube Music Video]
February 9, 2018
"I Came Back To Bitch"
L7 (YouTube)
Music Indie Rock L7
3
877
Back to top
seating chart