L7 Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rock vets L7 have announced details for 2022 tour dates. In total, the band now have 17 performances scheduled in America during October and three in Europe this June.

The American tour will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band's quintessential album, Bricks Are Heavy. That 1992 LP's blend of punk, pop, grunge, and metal was responsible for some of the group's most enduring songs like "Pretend We're Dead," "Shitlist," and "Wargasm."

L7 All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do L7 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 15. Presales Live Nation and LN Mobile App are currently underway. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following L7 on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

The band's most recent release is 2019's Scatter the Rats. For more, check out the L7 Zumic artist page.