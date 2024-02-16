La Femme Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale Info

This week, French group La Femme added 2024 tour dates.

Fifteen new shows are planned at mid-sized venues across North America in November. Starting in late May, La Femme have European headlining shows in Hungary, Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, and Lithuania.

When do La Femme 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

La Femme All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow La Femme on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out La Femme's Zumic artist page.