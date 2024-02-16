View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

La Femme Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale Info

21 shows in Europe and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 16, 2024

This week, French group La Femme added 2024 tour dates.

Fifteen new shows are planned at mid-sized venues across North America in November. Starting in late May, La Femme have European headlining shows in Hungary, Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, and Lithuania.

When do La Femme 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

La Femme Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 7
La Femme and Sam Quealy at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY

La Femme All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 25
La Femme at Akvarium Klub
Akvarium Klub Budapest, Hungary
May 27
La Femme at Arena Wien
Arena Wien Wien, Austria
May 28
La Femme at Roxy Prague
Roxy Prague Prague, Stare Mesto, Czech Republic
May 29
La Femme at Roxy Prague
Roxy Prague Prague, Stare Mesto, Czech Republic
May 30
La Femme at Warszawa Palladium
Warszawa Palladium Warszawa, Poland
May 31
La Femme at Lukiškių kalėjimas 2.0
Lukiškių kalėjimas 2.0 Vilnius, Lithuania
Nov 7
La Femme and Sam Quealy at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Nov 8
La Femme and Sam Quealy at Howard Theatre
Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Nov 9
La Femme and Sam Quealy at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Nov 11
La Femme and Sam Quealy at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Nov 12
La Femme and Sam Quealy at Le Theatre Capitole
Le Theatre Capitole Ville de Québec, QC, Canada
Nov 13
La Femme and Sam Quealy at The Opera House
The Opera House Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 15
La Femme and Sam Quealy at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Nov 16
La Femme and Sam Quealy at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Nov 18
La Femme and Sam Quealy at Bluebird Theater
Bluebird Theater Denver, CO
Nov 19
La Femme and Sam Quealy at Metro Music Hall
Metro Music Hall Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 21
La Femme and Sam Quealy at The Pearl
The Pearl Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 22
La Femme and Sam Quealy at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Nov 23
La Femme and Sam Quealy at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Nov 25
La Femme and Sam Quealy at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Nov 26
La Femme and Sam Quealy at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow La Femme on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out La Femme's Zumic artist page.

1
156
artists
La Femme
genres
New Wave Psychedelic Pop Psychedelic Rock Surf Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist La Femme
La Femme
Nov
7
La Femme and Sam Quealy
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart