Lacuna Coil Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Delivering gothic rock to American venues and festivals
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 16, 2022

This week, Lacuna Coil added 2022 tour dates to their schedule. At this time, the band has 24 performances planned for the year.

The newly announced shows are set at North American venues in September, focusing heavily on the eastern section of the country. The opening acts on select dates will be Butcher Babies, Uncured, and / or Lions At The Gate. Over the summer months, Lacuna Coil will appear at European music festivals, including the recently announced Blue Ridge Rock festival in Virginia this September.

When do Lacuna Coil 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 17. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lacuna Coil Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Lacuna Coil All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Hellfest
Hellfest at Hellfest
Hellfest Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
Jun 24
to
Jun 25
Rock Imperium Festival
Rock Imperium Festival at Parque El Batel
Parque El Batel Cartagena, MC, Spain
Jun 24
to
Jun 26
Midsummer Music Festival
Midsummer Music Festival at Airport Berlin-Neuhardenberg GmbH
Airport Berlin-Neuhardenberg GmbH Neuhardenberg, BB, Germany
Jun 30
Rugby Sound Festival
Rugby Sound Festival at Rugby Sound Festival
Rugby Sound Festival Legnano, Lombardia, Italy
Jul 1
to
Jul 2
Plane'R Fest
Plane'R Fest at Colombier-saugnieu, France
Colombier-saugnieu, France Colombier-Saugnieu, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Jul 7
to
Jul 10
Masters Of Rock Festival
Masters Of Rock Festival at Masters Of Rock Café
Masters Of Rock Café Zlín, Zlínský kraj, Czechia
Jul 15
to
Jul 17
Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival
Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival at Ohio State Reformatory
Ohio State Reformatory Mansfield, OH
Jul 23
Lacuna Coil
Lacuna Coil at Laurus Nobilis Music Fest
Laurus Nobilis Music Fest Louro, Braga, Portugal
Aug 4
to
Aug 6
Wacken Open Air
Wacken Open Air at Wacken Open Air
Wacken Open Air Wacken, SH, Germany
Aug 12
to
Aug 14
Alcatraz Festival
Alcatraz Festival at Alcatraz Metal Festival
Alcatraz Metal Festival Kortrijk, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Aug 18
to
Aug 20
Reload-Festival
Reload-Festival at Reload Festival
Reload Festival Sulingen, NDS, Germany
Sep 8
to
Sep 11
Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Virginia International Raceway
Virginia International Raceway Alton, VA
Sep 8
Lacuna Coil, Butcher Babies, Uncured, and Lions At the Gate
Lacuna Coil, Butcher Babies, Uncured, and Lions At the Gate at Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center (HMAC) Capitol Room
Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center (HMAC) Capitol Room Harrisburg, PA
Sep 9
Lacuna Coil, Butcher Babies, Uncured, and Lions At the Gate
Lacuna Coil, Butcher Babies, Uncured, and Lions At the Gate at Artie's Bar and Grill
Artie's Bar and Grill Frenchtown, NJ
Sep 11
Lacuna Coil, Butcher Babies, Uncured, and Lions At the Gate
Lacuna Coil, Butcher Babies, Uncured, and Lions At the Gate at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Sep 14
Lacuna Coil, Butcher Babies, Uncured, and Lions At the Gate
Lacuna Coil, Butcher Babies, Uncured, and Lions At the Gate at The Rapids Theatre
The Rapids Theatre Niagara Falls, NY
Sep 15
Lacuna Coil, Butcher Babies, Uncured, and Lions At the Gate
Lacuna Coil, Butcher Babies, Uncured, and Lions At the Gate at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Sep 16
Lacuna Coil, Butcher Babies, Uncured, and Lions At the Gate
Lacuna Coil, Butcher Babies, Uncured, and Lions At the Gate at The Chance Theater - NY
The Chance Theater - NY Poughkeepsie, NY
Sep 17
Lacuna Coil, Butcher Babies, Uncured, and Lions At the Gate
Lacuna Coil, Butcher Babies, Uncured, and Lions At the Gate at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Sep 18
Lacuna Coil, Butcher Babies, Uncured, and Lions At the Gate
Lacuna Coil, Butcher Babies, Uncured, and Lions At the Gate at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Sep 20
Lacuna Coil, Butcher Babies, Uncured, and Lions At the Gate
Lacuna Coil, Butcher Babies, Uncured, and Lions At the Gate at Jergel's Rhythm Grille
Jergel's Rhythm Grille Warrendale, PA
Sep 22
Lacuna Coil, Uncured, and Lions At the Gate
Lacuna Coil, Uncured, and Lions At the Gate at The Crofoot
The Crofoot Pontiac, MI
Sep 23
Lacuna Coil, Butcher Babies, Uncured, and Lions At the Gate
Lacuna Coil, Butcher Babies, Uncured, and Lions At the Gate at The Forge
The Forge Joliet, IL
Oct 15
Lacuna Coil
Lacuna Coil at Fabrique
Fabrique Milano, Lombardia, Italy

We suggest you follow Lacuna Coil on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media for the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Lacuna Coil's Zumic artist page.

Lacuna Coil
genres
Alt Metal Gothic rock Hard Rock
image for artist Lacuna Coil
Lacuna Coil
