Lacuna Coil Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Lacuna Coil added 2022 tour dates to their schedule. At this time, the band has 24 performances planned for the year.

The newly announced shows are set at North American venues in September, focusing heavily on the eastern section of the country. The opening acts on select dates will be Butcher Babies, Uncured, and / or Lions At The Gate. Over the summer months, Lacuna Coil will appear at European music festivals, including the recently announced Blue Ridge Rock festival in Virginia this September.

When do Lacuna Coil 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 17. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lacuna Coil All Tour Dates and Tickets

We suggest you follow Lacuna Coil on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media for the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Lacuna Coil's Zumic artist page.