Lacuna Coil Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, gothic metal legends Lacuna Coil added 2023 tour dates to their schedule. At this time, the Italian band have 19 performances planned into next year.

The newly announced shows are set in May across the western United States. The opening acts on the new dates will be The Birthday Massacre, Blind Channel, and Edge Of Paradise. Over the winter months, Lacuna Coil have a handful of performances in Australia and Asia which include headlining concerts and festival sets.

When do Lacuna Coil 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 2. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lacuna Coil All Tour Dates and Tickets

We suggest you follow Lacuna Coil on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media for the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, Lacuna Coil released a new album titled Comalies XX which features "deconstructed and transported" versions of songs from their 2002 album Comalies. For more, check out Lacuna Coil's Zumic artist page.