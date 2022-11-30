View all results for 'alt'
Lacuna Coil Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

World tour across America, Australia, Asia
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 30, 2022

This week, gothic metal legends Lacuna Coil added 2023 tour dates to their schedule. At this time, the Italian band have 19 performances planned into next year.

The newly announced shows are set in May across the western United States. The opening acts on the new dates will be The Birthday Massacre, Blind Channel, and Edge Of Paradise. Over the winter months, Lacuna Coil have a handful of performances in Australia and Asia which include headlining concerts and festival sets.

When do Lacuna Coil 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 2. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lacuna Coil All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 1
Lacuna Coil
Lacuna Coil at Forum Melbourne
Forum Melbourne Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Dec 2
Good Things Festival - Melbourne
Good Things Festival - Melbourne at Flemington Racecourse
Flemington Racecourse Flemington, VIC, Australia
Dec 9
Lacuna Coil
Lacuna Coil at Samsung Hall at SM Aura Premier
Samsung Hall at SM Aura Premier Taguig, NCR, Philippines
Dec 11
Djavasphere Festival
Djavasphere Festival at De Tjolomadoe
De Tjolomadoe Kecamatan Colomadu, Jawa Tengah, Indonesia
Dec 13
Lacuna Coil
Lacuna Coil at Esplanade
Esplanade Singapore
Dec 16
Lacuna Coil
Lacuna Coil at Shibuya Stream Hall
Shibuya Stream Hall Shinjuku City, Tokyo, Japan
May 4
Lacuna Coil, The Birthday Massacre, Blind Channel, and Edge of Paradise
Lacuna Coil, The Birthday Massacre, Blind Channel, and Edge of Paradise at The Ritz
The Ritz San Jose, CA
May 6
Lacuna Coil, The Birthday Massacre, Blind Channel, and Edge of Paradise
Lacuna Coil, The Birthday Massacre, Blind Channel, and Edge of Paradise at McMenamins Elks Temple
McMenamins Elks Temple Tacoma, WA
May 7
Lacuna Coil, The Birthday Massacre, Blind Channel, and Edge of Paradise
Lacuna Coil, The Birthday Massacre, Blind Channel, and Edge of Paradise at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
May 9
Lacuna Coil, The Birthday Massacre, Blind Channel, and Edge of Paradise
Lacuna Coil, The Birthday Massacre, Blind Channel, and Edge of Paradise at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
May 11
Lacuna Coil, The Birthday Massacre, Blind Channel, and Edge of Paradise
Lacuna Coil, The Birthday Massacre, Blind Channel, and Edge of Paradise at Majestic Ventura Theatre
Majestic Ventura Theatre Ventura, California
May 13
Sick New World
Sick New World at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
May 15
Lacuna Coil, The Birthday Massacre, Blind Channel, and Edge of Paradise
Lacuna Coil, The Birthday Massacre, Blind Channel, and Edge of Paradise at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
May 16
Lacuna Coil, The Birthday Massacre, Blind Channel, and Edge of Paradise
Lacuna Coil, The Birthday Massacre, Blind Channel, and Edge of Paradise at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
May 17
Lacuna Coil, The Birthday Massacre, Blind Channel, and Edge of Paradise
Lacuna Coil, The Birthday Massacre, Blind Channel, and Edge of Paradise at Sunshine Theater
Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, NM
May 18
Lacuna Coil, The Birthday Massacre, Blind Channel, and Edge of Paradise
Lacuna Coil, The Birthday Massacre, Blind Channel, and Edge of Paradise at The Nile Theater
The Nile Theater Mesa, AZ
May 19
Lacuna Coil, The Birthday Massacre, Blind Channel, and Edge of Paradise
Lacuna Coil, The Birthday Massacre, Blind Channel, and Edge of Paradise at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
Jul 5
to
Jul 8
Rockharz Open Air 2023
Rockharz Open Air 2023 at Rockharz Open Air
Rockharz Open Air Ballenstedt, SA, Germany
Oct 31
to
Nov 4
Headbangers Boat
Headbangers Boat at Nassau, Bahamas
Nassau, Bahamas Nassau, New Providence, The Bahamas

We suggest you follow Lacuna Coil on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media for the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, Lacuna Coil released a new album titled Comalies XX which features "deconstructed and transported" versions of songs from their 2002 album Comalies. For more, check out Lacuna Coil's Zumic artist page.

