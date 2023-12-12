Lacuna Coil Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Lacuna Coil announced 2024 tour dates, billed as Ignite The Fire.

New concerts are planned at mid-sized North American venues in April. Joining the bill on select dates will be New Years Day and / or Oceans Of Slumber. Lacuna Coil are also included on a number of festivals, including Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple Arts & Music, Milwaukee Metal Fest, and Summer Breeze Open Air in Germany.

When do Lacuna Coil 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is IGNITE. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lacuna Coil All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lacuna Coil on social media and sign up for the email mailing list (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Lacuna Coil's Zumic artist page.