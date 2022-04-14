View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Lady A Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Request Line Tour' with Dave Barnes, festivals
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 14, 2022

Lady A — the group that changed its name from Lady Antebellum in 2020 — has announced 2022 tour dates billed as the Request Line Tour. As the name implies, Lady A are accepting song requests through the phone number 615-882-1975 for consideration to setlists.

The country pop trio return to the road next month for headlining shows, festival appearances, and slots at state fairs. The newly announced shows are set from August into October at venues across America. Dave Barnes will open select dates.

When do Lady A 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 22. Presales for Lady A fan club members and Citi cardholders begin April 19. Dave Barnes fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lady A Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 17
Lady A and Dave Barnes
Lady A and Dave Barnes at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY

Lady A All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 20
Lady A
Lady A at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Indio, CA
May 21
Lady A
Lady A at Los Angeles County Fair
Los Angeles County Fair Pomona, CA
Jun 10
Lady A and Boyz II Men
Lady A and Boyz II Men at Breese Stevens Field
Breese Stevens Field Madison, WI
Jun 16
Lady A
Lady A at Helen DeVitt Jones Theater At The Buddy Holly Hall
Helen DeVitt Jones Theater At The Buddy Holly Hall Lubbock, TX
Jun 17
Lady A
Lady A at Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort and Casino
Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort and Casino Mescalero, NM
Jul 1
to
Jul 4
Waterfront Blues Festival
Waterfront Blues Festival at Waterfront Blues Festival
Waterfront Blues Festival Portland, OR
Jul 15
to
Jul 17
Winthrop Rhythm & Blues Festival
Winthrop Rhythm & Blues Festival at The Blues Ranch
The Blues Ranch Winthrop, WA
Jul 22
Lady A
Lady A at Porter County Fairgrounds & Exposition Center
Porter County Fairgrounds & Exposition Center Valparaiso, IN
Jul 23
Lady A
Lady A at Great Jones County Fairgrounds
Great Jones County Fairgrounds Monticello, IA
Jul 29
Lady A
Lady A at Meadow Event Park
Meadow Event Park Doswell, VA
Jul 30
Lady A
Lady A at Wendel Concert Stage
Wendel Concert Stage Lancaster, OH
Aug 13
Lady A
Lady A at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Aug 14
Lady A
Lady A at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Aug 19
Lady A
Lady A at Fabulous Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Fabulous Fox Theatre - Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Aug 20
Lady A
Lady A at Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN Tennessee, United States
Aug 25
Lady A and Dave Barnes
Lady A and Dave Barnes at Charleston Gaillard Center
Charleston Gaillard Center Charleston, SC
Aug 26
Lady A
Lady A at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts Greensboro, NC
Aug 27
Lady A
Lady A at The Peace Center - SC
The Peace Center - SC Greenville, SC
Sep 2
Lady A and Priscilla Block
Lady A and Priscilla Block at Colorado State Fair
Colorado State Fair Pueblo, CO
Sep 3
Lady A
Lady A at Nebraska State Fair
Nebraska State Fair Grand Island, NE
Sep 4
Lady A
Lady A at South Dakota State Fairgrounds
South Dakota State Fairgrounds Huron, SD
Sep 15
Lady A and Dave Barnes
Lady A and Dave Barnes at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Sep 16
Lady A and Dave Barnes
Lady A and Dave Barnes at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Sep 17
Lady A and Dave Barnes
Lady A and Dave Barnes at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Sep 22
Lady A and Dave Barnes
Lady A and Dave Barnes at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Sep 23
Lady A and Dave Barnes
Lady A and Dave Barnes at Shea's Performing Arts Center
Shea's Performing Arts Center Buffalo, NY
Sep 24
Lady A and Dave Barnes
Lady A and Dave Barnes at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Sep 29
Lady A
Lady A at All Seasons Arena at North Dakota State Fairgrounds
All Seasons Arena at North Dakota State Fairgrounds Minot, ND
Sep 30
Lady A and Dave Barnes
Lady A and Dave Barnes at Scheels Arena
Scheels Arena Fargo, ND
Oct 5
Lady A and Dave Barnes
Lady A and Dave Barnes at Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall
Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall Fort Myers, FL
Oct 6
Lady A and Dave Barnes
Lady A and Dave Barnes at Au-Rene Theater, Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Au-Rene Theater, Broward Center for the Performing Arts Fort Lauderdale, FL
Oct 19
Lady A and Dave Barnes
Lady A and Dave Barnes at Majestic Theatre Dallas
Majestic Theatre Dallas Dallas, TX
Oct 20
Lady A and Dave Barnes
Lady A and Dave Barnes at River Spirit Casino Event Center
River Spirit Casino Event Center Tulsa, OK
Oct 27
Lady A and Dave Barnes
Lady A and Dave Barnes at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Oct 28
Lady A and Dave Barnes
Lady A and Dave Barnes at Louisville Palace
Louisville Palace Louisville, KY
Oct 29
Lady A and Dave Barnes
Lady A and Dave Barnes at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN

We recommend following Lady Antebellum on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Lady A's Zumic artist page.

2
163
artists
Lady A
genres
Country Country Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Lady A
Lady A
Sep
17
Lady A and Dave Barnes
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Lady A Plot 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
May 25, 2021
Lady A Plot 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets Country Country Rock Lady A
1
1208
image for article Lady Antebellum Reschedule 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
April 3, 2020
Lady Antebellum Reschedule 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
Tickets Country Country Rock Lady A
2
923
image for article Lady Antebellum Share 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
January 6, 2020
Lady Antebellum Share 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-S...
Tickets Country Country Rock Lady A
1
1298
Back to top
seating chart