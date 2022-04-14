Lady A Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Lady A — the group that changed its name from Lady Antebellum in 2020 — has announced 2022 tour dates billed as the Request Line Tour. As the name implies, Lady A are accepting song requests through the phone number 615-882-1975 for consideration to setlists.
The country pop trio return to the road next month for headlining shows, festival appearances, and slots at state fairs. The newly announced shows are set from August into October at venues across America. Dave Barnes will open select dates.
When do Lady A 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as April 22. Presales for Lady A fan club members and Citi cardholders begin April 19. Dave Barnes fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Lady A Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Sep 17
Beacon Theatre
New York, NY
Lady A All Tour Dates and Tickets
May 20
Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
Indio, CA
May 21
Los Angeles County Fair
Pomona, CA
Jun 10
Breese Stevens Field
Madison, WI
Jun 16
Helen DeVitt Jones Theater At The Buddy Holly Hall
Lubbock, TX
Jun 17
Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort and Casino
Mescalero, NM
Jul 1
to
Jul 4
Waterfront Blues Festival
Portland, OR
Jul 15
to
Jul 17
The Blues Ranch
Winthrop, WA
Jul 22
Porter County Fairgrounds & Exposition Center
Valparaiso, IN
Jul 23
Great Jones County Fairgrounds
Monticello, IA
Jul 29
Meadow Event Park
Doswell, VA
Jul 30
Wendel Concert Stage
Lancaster, OH
Aug 13
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Aug 14
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Aug 19
Fabulous Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
Aug 20
Memphis, TN
Tennessee, United States
Aug 25
Charleston Gaillard Center
Charleston, SC
Aug 26
Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
Greensboro, NC
Aug 27
The Peace Center - SC
Greenville, SC
Sep 2
Colorado State Fair
Pueblo, CO
Sep 3
Nebraska State Fair
Grand Island, NE
Sep 4
South Dakota State Fairgrounds
Huron, SD
Sep 15
The Met - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Sep 16
Oakdale Theatre
Wallingford, CT
Sep 17
Beacon Theatre
New York, NY
Sep 22
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Sep 23
Shea's Performing Arts Center
Buffalo, NY
Sep 29
All Seasons Arena at North Dakota State Fairgrounds
Minot, ND
Oct 5
Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall
Fort Myers, FL
Oct 6
Au-Rene Theater, Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Oct 19
Majestic Theatre Dallas
Dallas, TX
Oct 20
River Spirit Casino Event Center
Tulsa, OK
Oct 27
The Chicago Theatre
Chicago, IL
Oct 28
Louisville Palace
Louisville, KY
Oct 29
Old National Centre
Indianapolis, IN
We recommend following Lady Antebellum on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more, check out Lady A's Zumic artist page.