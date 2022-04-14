Lady A Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Lady A — the group that changed its name from Lady Antebellum in 2020 — has announced 2022 tour dates billed as the Request Line Tour. As the name implies, Lady A are accepting song requests through the phone number 615-882-1975 for consideration to setlists.

The country pop trio return to the road next month for headlining shows, festival appearances, and slots at state fairs. The newly announced shows are set from August into October at venues across America. Dave Barnes will open select dates.

When do Lady A 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 22. Presales for Lady A fan club members and Citi cardholders begin April 19. Dave Barnes fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

