Lady A Plot 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Lady A — the group that changed their name from Lady Antebellum last year during The Summer of Racial Reckoning — has announced 2021 tour dates billed as What A Song Can Do.

The country pop trio will make stops at venues across America from July into October with 30+ events planned. Joining them will be opening acts Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and / or Tenille Arts on select dates. Lady A left a comment on their social media about what fans can expect:

This tour is really going to be about letting our fans know how much they mean to us and what music has done for all of us over the last year...which is the essence of the tour name. We started writing a song called "What A Song Can Do" and it turned into a love letter to our fans... We are gonna soak up these moments on stage more than we ever have before. It’s gonna be hard to wipe the smiles off our faces and I’m sure the tears off of Hillary’s. We were lucky enough to still release new music this past year but there are songs like "Champagne Night" and "What If I Never Get Over You" that we haven’t been able to play live much so we know those will make for some really special moments.

When do Lady A 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 28. Presales for Lady A fan club and Citi cardmembers are currently underway. Carly Pearce fan club, Niko Moon fan club, Tenille Arts fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Lady A fan club presale password is LIKEALADY. The Carly Pearce presale password is HAPPYNOW. The Niko Moon presale password is GOODTIME. The Tenille Arts presale password is BACKTHEN. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is REMIX and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lady A All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Lady Antebellum on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

In March the band shared a new song titled "Like A Lady."

For more, check out Lady A's Zumic artist page.