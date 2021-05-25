View all results for 'alt'
Lady A Plot 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country group details 'What A Song Can Do' tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 25, 2021

Lady A — the group that changed their name from Lady Antebellum last year during The Summer of Racial Reckoning — has announced 2021 tour dates billed as What A Song Can Do.

The country pop trio will make stops at venues across America from July into October with 30+ events planned. Joining them will be opening acts Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and / or Tenille Arts on select dates. Lady A left a comment on their social media about what fans can expect:

This tour is really going to be about letting our fans know how much they mean to us and what music has done for all of us over the last year...which is the essence of the tour name. We started writing a song called "What A Song Can Do" and it turned into a love letter to our fans... We are gonna soak up these moments on stage more than we ever have before. It’s gonna be hard to wipe the smiles off our faces and I’m sure the tears off of Hillary’s. We were lucky enough to still release new music this past year but there are songs like "Champagne Night" and "What If I Never Get Over You" that we haven’t been able to play live much so we know those will make for some really special moments.
When do Lady A 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 28. Presales for Lady A fan club and Citi cardmembers are currently underway. Carly Pearce fan club, Niko Moon fan club, Tenille Arts fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Lady A fan club presale password is LIKEALADY. The Carly Pearce presale password is HAPPYNOW. The Niko Moon presale password is GOODTIME. The Tenille Arts presale password is BACKTHEN. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is REMIX and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lady A Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 30
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul 31
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Lady A All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 10
to
Jul 11
Lakefront Music Fest
Lakefront Music Fest at Lakefront Park
Postponed
Lakefront Park Prior Lake, MN
Jul 16
Lady A
Lady A at Billy Bobs
Billy Bobs Fort Worth, TX
Jul 16
Lady A
Lady A at Billy Bobs
Billy Bobs Fort Worth, TX
Jul 17
Lady A
Lady A at Billy Bobs
Billy Bobs Fort Worth, TX
Jul 17
Lady A
Lady A at Billy Bobs
Billy Bobs Fort Worth, TX
Jul 29
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Jul 30
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul 31
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 6
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts at Azura Amphitheater
Azura Amphitheater Bonner Springs, KS
Aug 7
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Aug 8
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 13
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts at DTE Energy Music Theatre
DTE Energy Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Aug 14
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Aug 15
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Aug 19
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts at The Wharf Amphitheatre
The Wharf Amphitheatre Orange Beach, AL
Aug 20
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Aug 21
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Aug 27
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
Aug 28
Lady A, Carly Pearce, and Niko Moon
Lady A, Carly Pearce, and Niko Moon at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Tuscaloosa Amphitheater Tuscaloosa, AL
Aug 29
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts at Ford Center
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Sep 2
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY
Sep 3
Lady A and Niko Moon
Lady A and Niko Moon at Ravinia Pavilion
Ravinia Pavilion Highland Park, IL
Sep 4
Lady A and Carly Pearce
Lady A and Carly Pearce at EXPRESS LIVE!
EXPRESS LIVE! Columbus, OH
Sep 5
Lady A and Carly Pearce
Lady A and Carly Pearce at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 9
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Sep 10
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts at Lloyd Noble Center
Lloyd Noble Center Norman, OK
Sep 11
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts at Whitewater On The Horseshoe
Whitewater On The Horseshoe New Braunfels, TX
Sep 16
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Ak-Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
Sep 17
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Sep 18
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Sep 23
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Sep 24
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Sep 25
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts at Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV Nevada, United States
Sep 30
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts at Riverfront Park Amphitheater
Riverfront Park Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
Oct 1
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts at Heritage Park Amphitheatre
Heritage Park Amphitheatre Simpsonville, SC
Oct 2
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Oct 8
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts at Erie Insurance Arena
Erie Insurance Arena Erie, PA
Oct 9
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts at Times Union Center
Times Union Center Albany, NY
Oct 10
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts
Lady A, Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
We recommend following Lady Antebellum on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

In March the band shared a new song titled "Like A Lady."

For more, check out Lady A's Zumic artist page.

