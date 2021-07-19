View all results for 'alt'
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Plan 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The legendary jazz-pop duo rides again
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published July 19, 2021

Seven years ago, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga released a stellar album of jazz standards called Cheek to Cheek. The memorable tour was captured in a concert film, first broadcast as a 2014 PBS Great Performances TV special, and also the first 4K live music stream in history.

What feels like a lifetime later, the jazz pop legends announced that they will reunite for what they are calling One Last Time. The native New Yorkers are scheduled to play hometown shows at Radio City Music Hall on August 3 (which happens to be Tony's 95th birthday) and August 5. These are sure to be heartwarming concerts full of class and sophistication, not to mention two of the most magnificent voices of all time.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga is still doing her thing as one of the world's greatest pop stars. Her 2020 album Chromatica was one of the best albums of the pandemic, with the Ariana Grande collaboration "Rain On Me" proving to be one of the biggest EDM hits in recent memory. Because of COVID precautions, Gaga has had a limited schedule, but there are a handful of Chromatica Ball 2021 tour dates in Europe and America.

When do Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for Lady Gaga's previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 22. Presales for Citi cardmembers begin July 21. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lady Gaga Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 3
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Aug 5
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Aug 19
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ

We recommend following both artists on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Zumic artist pages.

