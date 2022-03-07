View all results for 'alt'
Lady Gaga Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Chromatica Ball' shows in Europe and America after Las Vegas residency
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 7, 2022

After multiple postponements, Lady Gaga has shared rescheduled details for 2022 summer tour dates, billed as The Chromatica Ball.

Six European and nine American shows are scheduled from July into September. New stadium concerts have been added in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington DC, Dallas, Atlanta, London, Dusseldorf, Stockholm, and Arnhem. For these events, Lady Gaga will perform songs from her 2020 album, Chromatica, as well as other popular songs from her career. Before then, Gaga will be continuing her Jazz & Piano residency in Las Vegas this April.

When do Lady Gaga 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for her previously rescheduled tour dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 11. Presales for Citi cardholders begin March 8. Live Lation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

Lady Gaga Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 11
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga at MetLife Stadium
Rescheduled
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ

Lady Gaga All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 14
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Apr 16
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Apr 17
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Apr 21
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Apr 23
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Apr 24
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Apr 28
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Apr 30
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
May 1
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Jul 17
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga at Merkur Spielarena
Merkur Spielarena Düsseldorf, Germany
Jul 21
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga at Friends Arena
Friends Arena Stockholm, Sweden
Jul 24
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga at Stade de France
Rescheduled
Stade de France Saint-Denis, Île-de-France, France
Jul 26
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga at GelreDome
GelreDome Arnhem, Netherlands
Jul 29
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London , England, United Kingdom
Jul 30
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London , England, United Kingdom
Aug 6
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga at Rogers Centre
Rescheduled
Rogers Centre Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 8
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga at Nationals Park
Nationals Park Washington, DC
Aug 11
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga at MetLife Stadium
Rescheduled
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Aug 15
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga at Wrigley Field
Wrigley Field Chicago, IL
Aug 19
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga at Fenway Park
Fenway Park Boston, MA
Aug 23
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga at Globe Life Field
Globe Life Field Arlington, TX
Aug 26
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga at Truist Park
Truist Park Atlanta, GA
Sep 8
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga at Oracle Park
Oracle Park San Francisco, CA
Sep 10
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga at Dodger Stadium
Dodger Stadium Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following Lady Gaga on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, Lady Gaga released a collaborative album with Tony Bennett titled Love For Sale. For concert tickets and more, check out the Lady Gaga Zumic artist page.

artists
Lady Gaga
genres
Pop
image for artist Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Aug
11
Lady Gaga
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
