Lady Gaga Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

After multiple postponements, Lady Gaga has shared rescheduled details for 2022 summer tour dates, billed as The Chromatica Ball.

Six European and nine American shows are scheduled from July into September. New stadium concerts have been added in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington DC, Dallas, Atlanta, London, Dusseldorf, Stockholm, and Arnhem. For these events, Lady Gaga will perform songs from her 2020 album, Chromatica, as well as other popular songs from her career. Before then, Gaga will be continuing her Jazz & Piano residency in Las Vegas this April.

When do Lady Gaga 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for her previously rescheduled tour dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 11. Presales for Citi cardholders begin March 8. Live Lation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

Lady Gaga Tour Dates and Tickets Near You Lady Gaga Lady Gaga at MetLife Stadium Rescheduled MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ buy tickets

Lady Gaga All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Lady Gaga on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, Lady Gaga released a collaborative album with Tony Bennett titled Love For Sale. For concert tickets and more, check out the Lady Gaga Zumic artist page.