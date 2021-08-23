Lady Gaga Plans 2021 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Lady Gaga is returning to the bright lights of Las Vegas! The multi-award winner has added Las Vegas residency dates for 2021 at the Park Theater at the Park MGM.

The newly announced shows are scheduled for October 14th to 31st. The venue's social media shares that Gaga "will perform stripped-down versions of her hits alongside music from the Great American Songbook." Her Chromatica Ball world tour dates had to be postponed because of precautions around COVID safety, with no rescheduled dates announced yet.

When do Lady Gaga 2021 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins August 28. Presales for fan club members begin August 24. Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is LOVEFORSALE. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DANCE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lady Gaga All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Lady Gaga on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

On October 1, Gaga plans to release a collaborative album with Tony Bennett titled Love For Sale. For concert tickets and more, check out the Lady Gaga Zumic artist page.