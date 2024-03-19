View all results for 'alt'
Lady Gaga Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Jazz & Piano at the Park MGM
Published March 19, 2024

Lady Gaga is returning to the bright lights of Las Vegas. The multi-talented star has shared her next batch of residency dates for 2024 at Park MGM's Dolby Live.

The new shows are scheduled from June 19 to July 6. Billed as Jazz & Piano concerts, Gaga performs a mix of her songs alongside music from the Great American Songbook. She has done about 40 of these intimate dates going back to 2019.

When do Lady Gaga 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 23. Presales for Citi cardmembers and Artist begin March 20. SiriusXM, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is GAGAVEGAS24. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lady Gaga All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 19
Lady Gaga at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Jun 20
Lady Gaga at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Jun 27
Lady Gaga at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Jun 29
Lady Gaga at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Jun 30
Lady Gaga at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Jul 3
Lady Gaga at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Jul 5
Lady Gaga at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Jul 6
Lady Gaga at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lady Gaga on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Lady Gaga Zumic artist page.

