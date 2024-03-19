Lady Gaga Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Lady Gaga is returning to the bright lights of Las Vegas. The multi-talented star has shared her next batch of residency dates for 2024 at Park MGM's Dolby Live.

The new shows are scheduled from June 19 to July 6. Billed as Jazz & Piano concerts, Gaga performs a mix of her songs alongside music from the Great American Songbook. She has done about 40 of these intimate dates going back to 2019.

When do Lady Gaga 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 23. Presales for Citi cardmembers and Artist begin March 20. SiriusXM, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is GAGAVEGAS24. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

