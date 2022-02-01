View all results for 'alt'
Lady Gaga Sets 2022 Las Vegas Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Jazz & Piano sets at the Park MGM
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 1, 2022

Lady Gaga is returning to the bright lights of Las Vegas. The multi-talented star has shared Las Vegas residency dates for 2022 at Dolby Live at the Park MGM.

The newly announced shows are scheduled for April 14 to May 1. With the concerts billed as Jazz & Piano, the venue's social media shares that Gaga "will perform stripped-down versions of her hits alongside music from the Great American Songbook." Gaga's Chromatica Ball world tour dates had to be postponed because of precautions around COVID safety, with no rescheduled dates announced yet.

When do Lady Gaga 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins February 4. Presales for Citi cardmembers and fan club members begin February 1. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is LOVEFORSALE. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

Lady Gaga All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 14
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Apr 16
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Apr 17
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Apr 21
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Apr 23
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Apr 24
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Apr 28
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Apr 30
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
May 1
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV

We recommend following Lady Gaga on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, Lady Gaga released a collaborative album with Tony Bennett titled Love For Sale. For concert tickets and more, check out the Lady Gaga Zumic artist page.

artists
Lady Gaga
genres
Jazz Pop Pop Jazz
Lady Gaga
