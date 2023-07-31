Lady Gaga Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Lady Gaga is returning to the bright lights of Las Vegas. The multi-talented star has shared Las Vegas residency dates for 2023 at Dolby Live at the Park MGM.

The newly announced shows are scheduled from August 31 to October 5. Billed as Jazz & Piano concerts, the venue's social media shares that Gaga "will perform stripped-down versions of her hits alongside music from the Great American Songbook." With the recent passing of Tony Bennett — a frequent Gaga collaborator and one of the greatest to ever sing — some of those classic songs are sure to have a little different meaning and emotion than before.

When do Lady Gaga 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 4. Presales for Artist and Citi cardmembers begin August 1. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, SiriusXM, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lady Gaga All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lady Gaga on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Lady Gaga Zumic artist page.