View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Lady Gaga Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Jazz & Piano at the Park MGM
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 31, 2023

Lady Gaga is returning to the bright lights of Las Vegas. The multi-talented star has shared Las Vegas residency dates for 2023 at Dolby Live at the Park MGM.

The newly announced shows are scheduled from August 31 to October 5. Billed as Jazz & Piano concerts, the venue's social media shares that Gaga "will perform stripped-down versions of her hits alongside music from the Great American Songbook." With the recent passing of Tony Bennett — a frequent Gaga collaborator and one of the greatest to ever sing — some of those classic songs are sure to have a little different meaning and emotion than before.

When do Lady Gaga 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 4. Presales for Artist and Citi cardmembers begin August 1. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, SiriusXM, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lady Gaga All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 31
Lady Gaga at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Sep 2
Lady Gaga at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Sep 3
Lady Gaga at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Sep 6
Lady Gaga at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Sep 7
Lady Gaga at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Sep 9
Lady Gaga at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Sep 10
Lady Gaga at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Sep 28
Lady Gaga at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Sep 30
Lady Gaga at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Oct 1
Lady Gaga at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Oct 4
Lady Gaga at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Oct 5
Lady Gaga at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lady Gaga on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Lady Gaga Zumic artist page.

1
608
artists
Lady Gaga
genres
Jazz Pop Pop Jazz
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Lady Gaga Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
May 16, 2022
Lady Gaga Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale ...
Tickets Pop Lady Gaga
3
9777
image for article Lady Gaga Sets 2022 Las Vegas Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 1, 2022
Lady Gaga Sets 2022 Las Vegas Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sal...
Tickets Jazz Pop Pop Jazz Lady Gaga
2
2424
image for article Lady Gaga Plans 2021 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
August 23, 2021
Lady Gaga Plans 2021 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & ...
Tickets Jazz Pop Lady Gaga
2
3293
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart