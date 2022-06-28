View all results for 'alt'
Lagwagon Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows in Europe and North America with I Am The Avalanche, Grumpster, Bigwig, Sack, Strung Out
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 28, 2022

Punk rock vets Lagwagon have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule, 30 years since the release of their debut studio album, Duh. Billed as 30ish Years On The 'Wagon, the newly planned shows are set at mid-size North American venues in September and October. The opening acts on select dates will be I Am The Avalanche, Grumpster, Bigwig, Sack, and / or Strung Out. In addition, the group has planned several festival appearances.

Lagwagon are currently on tour in Europe where they have headlining shows and festival performances into August.

When do Lagwagon 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 29. Presales for Citi cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin June 28. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lagwagon Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 7
Lagwagon, I Am The Avalanche, and Grumpster
Lagwagon, I Am The Avalanche, and Grumpster at Warsaw
Warsaw Brooklyn, NY
Sep 10
Lagwagon, I Am The Avalanche, and Grumpster
Lagwagon, I Am The Avalanche, and Grumpster at The Stone Pony
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ

Lagwagon All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 30
to
Jul 10
Festivoix
Festivoix at FestiVoix
FestiVoix Trois-Rivières, QC, Canada
Jul 27
Lagwagon, Mad Caddies, and The Flatliners
Lagwagon, Mad Caddies, and The Flatliners at BUT Madrid
BUT Madrid Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Jul 28
to
Jul 30
Tsunami Xixón
Tsunami Xixón at Laboral Theatre
Laboral Theatre Gijón, Asturias, Spain
Jul 29
to
Jul 31
Barna 'N' Roll 2022
Barna 'N' Roll 2022 at Poble Espanyol
Poble Espanyol Barcelona, Spain
Jul 30
Lagwagon, Adolescents, and The Anti-Queens
Lagwagon, Adolescents, and The Anti-Queens at Columbia Theater
Columbia Theater Berlin, Germany
Jul 31
Lagwagon and Belvedere
Lagwagon and Belvedere at Hotel Cecil
Rescheduled
Hotel Cecil Copenhagen, Denmark
Aug 1
Lagwagon and Belvedere
Lagwagon and Belvedere at John Dee Live Club & pub
John Dee Live Club & pub Oslo, Norway
Aug 2
Lagwagon and Belvedere
Lagwagon and Belvedere at Pustervik
Pustervik Göteborg, Sweden
Aug 5
to
Aug 6
Brakrock
Brakrock at Brakrock Ecofest
Brakrock Ecofest Duffel, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Aug 5
Lagwagon
Lagwagon at Live Music Hall
Live Music Hall Köln, NRW, Germany
Aug 7
Lagwagon and Adolescents
Lagwagon and Adolescents at Stattbahnhof
Stattbahnhof Schweinfurt, BY, Germany
Aug 8
to
Aug 12
Punk Rock Holiday
Punk Rock Holiday at Punk Rock Holiday
Punk Rock Holiday Tolmin, Slovenia
Aug 8
Lagwagon and Strung Out
Lagwagon and Strung Out at LKA Longhorn
LKA Longhorn Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Aug 11
Lagwagon, Strung Out, and Red City Radio
Lagwagon, Strung Out, and Red City Radio at Club Vaudeville
Club Vaudeville Lindau (Bodensee), BY, Germany
Aug 12
to
Aug 13
Tells Bells Festival
Tells Bells Festival at Sportgelände Villmar
Sportgelände Villmar Villmar, HE, Germany
Aug 14
Lagwagon and Belvedere
Lagwagon and Belvedere at Le Trabendo (Parc de la Villette)
Le Trabendo (Parc de la Villette) Paris, France
Aug 16
Lagwagon, march, and Shoreline
Lagwagon, march, and Shoreline at 013
013 Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Aug 18
Lagwagon and Shoreline
Lagwagon and Shoreline at X-Herford
X-Herford Herford, NRW, Germany
Aug 19
to
Aug 21
Highfield Festival
Highfield Festival at Stormthaler See
Stormthaler See Leipzig, SN, Germany
Aug 19
Lagwagon, The Decline, and MakeWar
Lagwagon, The Decline, and MakeWar at Garage Saarbrücken
Garage Saarbrücken Saarbrücken, SL, Germany
Sep 7
Lagwagon, I Am The Avalanche, and Grumpster
Lagwagon, I Am The Avalanche, and Grumpster at Warsaw
Warsaw Brooklyn, NY
Sep 8
Lagwagon, I Am The Avalanche, and Grumpster
Lagwagon, I Am The Avalanche, and Grumpster at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Sep 9
to
Sep 10
Four Chord Music Festival
Four Chord Music Festival at Wild Things Park
Wild Things Park Washington, PA
Sep 10
Lagwagon, I Am The Avalanche, and Grumpster
Lagwagon, I Am The Avalanche, and Grumpster at The Stone Pony
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ
Sep 11
Lagwagon, I Am The Avalanche, and Grumpster
Lagwagon, I Am The Avalanche, and Grumpster at The Sinclair Music Hall
The Sinclair Music Hall Cambridge, MA
Sep 13
Lagwagon, Bigwig, and Grumpster
Lagwagon, Bigwig, and Grumpster at Imperial Bell
Imperial Bell Ville de Québec, QC, Canada
Sep 14
Lagwagon, Bigwig, and Grumpster
Lagwagon, Bigwig, and Grumpster at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Sep 15
Lagwagon, Bigwig, and Grumpster
Lagwagon, Bigwig, and Grumpster at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 16
to
Sep 18
Riot Fest
Riot Fest at Douglas Park
Douglas Park Chicago, IL
Sep 17
Lagwagon, Bigwig, and Grumpster
Lagwagon, Bigwig, and Grumpster at London Music Hall - Ontario
London Music Hall - Ontario London, ON, Canada
Sep 20
Lagwagon, Bigwig, and Grumpster
Lagwagon, Bigwig, and Grumpster at The Stache
The Stache Grand Rapids, MI
Sep 21
Lagwagon, Bigwig, and Grumpster
Lagwagon, Bigwig, and Grumpster at Mahall's
Mahall's Lakewood, OH
Sep 23
to
Sep 25
Furnace Fest
Furnace Fest at Sloss Furnaces
Sloss Furnaces Birmingham, AL
Sep 23
Lagwagon, Bigwig, and Grumpster
Lagwagon, Bigwig, and Grumpster at Eastside Bowl
Eastside Bowl Nashville, TN
Sep 24
Lagwagon, Bigwig, and Grumpster
Lagwagon, Bigwig, and Grumpster at The Loft Atlanta
The Loft Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Sep 27
Lagwagon, Bigwig, and Grumpster
Lagwagon, Bigwig, and Grumpster at The Ritz Ybor
The Ritz Ybor Tampa, FL
Sep 28
Lagwagon, Bigwig, and Grumpster
Lagwagon, Bigwig, and Grumpster at The Beacham
The Beacham Orlando, FL
Sep 30
Lagwagon, Strung Out, and Sack
Lagwagon, Strung Out, and Sack at Trees
Trees Dallas, TX
Oct 1
Lagwagon, Strung Out, and Sack
Lagwagon, Strung Out, and Sack at Mohawk
Mohawk Austin, TX
Oct 4
Lagwagon, Strung Out, and Sack
Lagwagon, Strung Out, and Sack at The Nile Theater
The Nile Theater Mesa, AZ
Oct 5
Lagwagon, Strung Out, and Sack
Lagwagon, Strung Out, and Sack at Backstage Bar & Billiards
Backstage Bar & Billiards Las Vegas, NV
Oct 6
Lagwagon, Strung Out, and Sack
Lagwagon, Strung Out, and Sack at Majestic Ventura Theatre
Majestic Ventura Theatre Ventura, California
Oct 7
Lagwagon, Strung Out, and Sack
Lagwagon, Strung Out, and Sack at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Oct 8
Lagwagon, Strung Out, and Sack
Lagwagon, Strung Out, and Sack at The Glass House
The Glass House Pomona, CA

We recommend following Lagwagon on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Lagwagon's Zumic artist page.

