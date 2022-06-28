Lagwagon Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Punk rock vets Lagwagon have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule, 30 years since the release of their debut studio album, Duh. Billed as 30ish Years On The 'Wagon, the newly planned shows are set at mid-size North American venues in September and October. The opening acts on select dates will be I Am The Avalanche, Grumpster, Bigwig, Sack, and / or Strung Out. In addition, the group has planned several festival appearances.

Lagwagon are currently on tour in Europe where they have headlining shows and festival performances into August.

When do Lagwagon 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 29. Presales for Citi cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin June 28. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

