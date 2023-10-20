View all results for 'alt'
Lainey Wilson Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and opening for HARDY
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 20, 2023

Singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson added 2024 tour dates, billed as Country's Cool Again.

The new concerts are scheduled at large-scale venues across North America from May into November. The opening acts on select dates will be Jackson Dean, Ian Munsick, and / or Zach Top. In addition, Lainey has festival performances scheduled and is currently on tour opening for HARDY.

When do Lainey Wilson 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 27. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin October 23. Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lainey Wilson Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Lainey Wilson All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 26
HARDY, Lainey Wilson, and Dylan Marlowe at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville Municipal Auditorium Nashville, TN
Oct 27
HARDY, Lainey Wilson, and Dylan Marlowe at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville Municipal Auditorium Nashville, TN
Oct 28
HARDY, Lainey Wilson, and Dylan Marlowe at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville Municipal Auditorium Nashville, TN
Nov 11
to
Nov 12
Country Bay Music Festival at Miami Marine Stadium
Miami Marine Stadium Key Biscayne, FL
Nov 30
HARDY, Lainey Wilson, and Dylan Marlowe at Resch Center
Resch Center Green Bay, WI
Dec 2
HARDY, Lainey Wilson, and Dylan Marlowe at Great Southern Bank Arena
Great Southern Bank Arena Springfield, MO
Dec 7
HARDY, Lainey Wilson, and Dylan Marlowe at Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA
Dec 8
HARDY, Lainey Wilson, and Dylan Marlowe at Von Braun Center
Von Braun Center Huntsville, AL
Dec 9
HARDY, Lainey Wilson, and Dylan Marlowe at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Mississippi Coast Coliseum Biloxi, MS
Mar 8
Lainey Wilson at WinStar World Casino and Resort
WinStar World Casino and Resort Thackerville, OK
May 31
Lainey Wilson, Ian Munsick, and Zach Top at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Jun 14
Lainey Wilson, Ian Munsick, and Zach Top at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Jun 15
Lainey Wilson, Ian Munsick, and Zach Top at BankNH Pavilion
BankNH Pavilion Gilford, NH
Jun 20
Lainey Wilson, Ian Munsick, and Zach Top at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Jun 21
Lainey Wilson, Ian Munsick, and Zach Top at Lakeview Amphitheater
Lakeview Amphitheater Syracuse, NY
Jun 29
Lainey Wilson, Ian Munsick, and Zach Top at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME
Aug 1
Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith, and Ella Langley at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, MO
Aug 8
Lainey Wilson, Ian Munsick, and Zach Top at The Orion Amphitheater
The Orion Amphitheater Huntsville, AL
Aug 9
Lainey Wilson, Ian Munsick, and Zach Top at BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove Southaven, MS
Aug 10
Lainey Wilson, Ian Munsick, and Zach Top at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Aug 22
Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean, and Zach Top at Findlay Toyota Center, formerly Prescott Valley Event Center
Findlay Toyota Center, formerly Prescott Valley Event Center Prescott Valley, AZ
Aug 23
Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean, and Zach Top at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Aug 24
Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean, and Zach Top at Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Toyota Pavilion at Concord Concord, CA
Sep 1
Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean, and Zach Top at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Sep 13
Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean, and Zach Top at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Sep 14
Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean, and Zach Top at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Sep 15
Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean, and Zach Top at Adams Event Center
Adams Event Center Missoula, MT
Sep 19
Lainey Wilson and Jackson Dean at Save Mart Center
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
Sep 20
Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean, and Zach Top at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Stateline, NV
Sep 26
Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean, and Zach Top at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 27
Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean, and Zach Top at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Sep 28
Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean, and Zach Top at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Oct 10
Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean, and Zach Top at United Supermarkets Arena (formerly United Spirit Arena)
United Supermarkets Arena (formerly United Spirit Arena) Lubbock, TX
Oct 18
Lainey Wilson, Ian Munsick, and Zach Top at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Oct 19
Lainey Wilson, Ian Munsick, and Zach Top at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Oct 20
Lainey Wilson, Ian Munsick, and Zach Top at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington, NC
Oct 24
Lainey Wilson, Ian Munsick, and Zach Top at Budweiser Gardens
Budweiser Gardens London, Ontario, Canada
Oct 25
Lainey Wilson, Ian Munsick, and Zach Top at Tribute Communities Centre
Tribute Communities Centre Oshawa, ON, Canada
Oct 26
Lainey Wilson, Ian Munsick, and Zach Top at Petersen Events Center
Petersen Events Center Pittsburgh, PA
Nov 1
Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean, and Zach Top at Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena)
Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena) North Little Rock, AR
Nov 2
Lainey Wilson, Ian Munsick, and Zach Top at Ford Center
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Nov 3
Lainey Wilson, Ian Munsick, and Zach Top at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston Charleston, WV
Nov 7
Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean, and Zach Top at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Nov 8
Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean, and Zach Top at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Nov 9
Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean, and Zach Top at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
Nov 15
Lainey Wilson, Ian Munsick, and Zach Top at Monroe Civic Center Arena
Monroe Civic Center Arena Monroe, Louisiana

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lainey Wilson on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Lainey Wilson's Zumic artist page.

