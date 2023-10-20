Lainey Wilson Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson added 2024 tour dates, billed as Country's Cool Again.
The new concerts are scheduled at large-scale venues across North America from May into November. The opening acts on select dates will be Jackson Dean, Ian Munsick, and / or Zach Top. In addition, Lainey has festival performances scheduled and is currently on tour opening for HARDY.
When do Lainey Wilson 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 27. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin October 23. Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Lainey Wilson Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Lainey Wilson All Tour Dates and Tickets
Oct 26
Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Oct 27
Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Oct 28
Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Nov 11
to
Nov 12
Miami Marine Stadium
Key Biscayne, FL
Nov 30
Resch Center
Green Bay, WI
Dec 2
Great Southern Bank Arena
Springfield, MO
Dec 7
Enmarket Arena
Savannah, GA
Dec 8
Von Braun Center
Huntsville, AL
Dec 9
Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Biloxi, MS
Mar 8
WinStar World Casino and Resort
Thackerville, OK
May 31
Ascend Amphitheater
Nashville, TN
Jun 14
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Camden, NJ
Jun 15
BankNH Pavilion
Gilford, NH
Jun 20
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Springs, NY
Jun 21
Lakeview Amphitheater
Syracuse, NY
Jun 29
Maine Savings Amphitheater
Bangor, ME
Aug 1
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Kansas City, MO
Aug 8
The Orion Amphitheater
Huntsville, AL
Aug 9
BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
Southaven, MS
Aug 22
Findlay Toyota Center, formerly Prescott Valley Event Center
Prescott Valley, AZ
Aug 23
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Aug 24
Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Concord, CA
Sep 1
Greek Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Sep 13
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Sep 14
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Nampa, ID
Sep 15
Adams Event Center
Missoula, MT
Sep 19
Save Mart Center
Fresno, CA
Sep 20
Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
Stateline, NV
Sep 26
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 27
White River Amphitheatre
Auburn, WA
Sep 28
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Ridgefield, WA
Oct 10
United Supermarkets Arena (formerly United Spirit Arena)
Lubbock, TX
Oct 18
Red Hat Amphitheater
Raleigh, NC
Oct 19
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Oct 20
Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Wilmington, NC
Oct 24
Budweiser Gardens
London, Ontario, Canada
Oct 25
Tribute Communities Centre
Oshawa, ON, Canada
Oct 26
Petersen Events Center
Pittsburgh, PA
Nov 1
Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena)
North Little Rock, AR
Nov 2
Ford Center
Evansville, IN
Nov 3
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston, WV
Nov 7
Paycom Center
Oklahoma City, OK
Nov 8
CHI Health Center
Omaha, NE
Nov 9
Denny Sanford Premier Center
Sioux Falls, SD
Nov 15
Monroe Civic Center Arena
Monroe, Louisiana
For the most up-to-date information, follow Lainey Wilson on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
