Lainey Wilson Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson added 2024 tour dates, billed as Country's Cool Again.

The new concerts are scheduled at large-scale venues across North America from May into November. The opening acts on select dates will be Jackson Dean, Ian Munsick, and / or Zach Top. In addition, Lainey has festival performances scheduled and is currently on tour opening for HARDY.

When do Lainey Wilson 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 27. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin October 23. Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

