View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Lake Street Dive Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

35+ shows, new guitarist
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 3, 2022

This week, Lake Street Dive added summer tour dates to their schedule with opening acts The Lone Bellow, The Dip, Madison Cunningham, or Allen Stone on select dates. The newly announced shows are planned from June into September, making stops at mid-size venues across the USA. Before the summer tour, Lake Street Dive plan to hit the road in March for headlining performances along with a number of festival appearances.

The band's most recent release, 2021's Obviously, was released one year after COVID pandemic lockdowns began. Another year later, there is optimism in the concert industry because of medical advancements in vaccinations although new variants have us all just making do. On stage, fans will recognize that Lake Street Dive will have a different look and sound. Multi-instrumentalist Mike "McDuck" Olson left the group after the album was released last year, and guitarist James Cornelison became its newest member.

Lake Street Dive Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 26
Lake Street Dive
Lake Street Dive at Count Basie Center for the Arts
Count Basie Center for the Arts Red Bank, NJ
Sep 10
Lake Street Dive and Allen Stone
Lake Street Dive and Allen Stone at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Lake Street Dive All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 3
Lake Street Dive and Lucie Silvas
Lake Street Dive and Lucie Silvas at District Live - Savannah
District Live - Savannah Savannah, GA
Mar 4
Charleston Wine + Food Festival: Lake Street Dive
Charleston Wine + Food Festival: Lake Street Dive at Riverfront Park
Riverfront Park North Charleston, SC
Mar 5
Lake Street Dive and Lucie Silvas
Lake Street Dive and Lucie Silvas at Georgia Theatre
Georgia Theatre Athens, Georgia
Mar 6
Lake Street Dive and Lucie Silvas
Lake Street Dive and Lucie Silvas at Peace Center for the Performing Arts
Peace Center for the Performing Arts Greenville, SC
Apr 21
to
Apr 24
Moon Crush
Moon Crush at Seascape Resort
Seascape Resort Miramar Beach, FL
May 27
Lake Street Dive and Devon Gilfillian
Lake Street Dive and Devon Gilfillian at Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards - Apple Hill Campus
Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards - Apple Hill Campus LaFayette, NY
May 28
The Avett Brothers and Lake Street Dive
The Avett Brothers and Lake Street Dive at Brewery Ommegang
Brewery Ommegang Cooperstown, NY
May 29
Lake Street Dive and Devon Gilfillian
Lake Street Dive and Devon Gilfillian at Artpark Amphitheatre
Artpark Amphitheatre Lewiston, NY
Jun 1
Lake Street Dive and The Lone Bellow
Lake Street Dive and The Lone Bellow at Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto
Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 3
Lake Street Dive and The Lone Bellow
Lake Street Dive and The Lone Bellow at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Jun 4
Lake Street Dive and The Lone Bellow
Lake Street Dive and The Lone Bellow at The Green at Shelburne Museum
The Green at Shelburne Museum Shelburne, VT
Jun 5
Lake Street Dive and The Lone Bellow
Lake Street Dive and The Lone Bellow at The Green at Shelburne Museum
The Green at Shelburne Museum Shelburne, VT
Jun 11
Lake Street Dive and Lucie Silvas
Lake Street Dive and Lucie Silvas at Roadrunner Boston
Roadrunner Boston Boston, MA
Jun 12
Lake Street Dive and Devon Gilfillian
Lake Street Dive and Devon Gilfillian at Roadrunner Boston
Roadrunner Boston Boston, MA
Jun 24
Lake Street Dive and The Dip
Lake Street Dive and The Dip at Westville Music Bowl
Westville Music Bowl New Haven, CT
Jun 26
Lake Street Dive
Lake Street Dive at Count Basie Center for the Arts
Count Basie Center for the Arts Red Bank, NJ
Jul 27
to
Jul 31
Floydfest
Floydfest at Floydfest Grounds
Floydfest Grounds Floyd, VA
Jul 29
Lake Street Dive and The Brook & The Bluff
Lake Street Dive and The Brook & The Bluff at Holliday Park
Holliday Park Indianapolis, IN
Jul 30
Brandi Carlile and Lake Street Dive
Brandi Carlile and Lake Street Dive at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Aug 2
Lake Street Dive and Madison Cunningham
Lake Street Dive and Madison Cunningham at Fargo Brewing Company
Fargo Brewing Company Fargo, ND
Aug 4
to
Aug 7
Hinterland Music Festival
Hinterland Music Festival at Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater
Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater Saint Charles, IA
Aug 7
Lake Street Dive and Madison Cunningham
Lake Street Dive and Madison Cunningham at Big Top Chautauqua
Big Top Chautauqua Bayfield, WI
Aug 10
Lake Street Dive and Madison Cunningham
Lake Street Dive and Madison Cunningham at Michigan Theater - Ann Arbor
Michigan Theater - Ann Arbor Ann Arbor, MI
Aug 14
Lake Street Dive
Lake Street Dive at Chesterfield Amphitheater
Chesterfield Amphitheater Chesterfield, MO
Aug 16
Lake Street Dive
Lake Street Dive at The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 17
Lake Street Dive and Madison Cunningham
Lake Street Dive and Madison Cunningham at The Rose Music Center at the Heights
The Rose Music Center at the Heights Huber Heights, OH
Aug 20
Lake Street Dive and Madison Cunningham
Lake Street Dive and Madison Cunningham at Thompson’s Point
Thompson’s Point Portland, ME
Aug 21
Lake Street Dive and Madison Cunningham
Lake Street Dive and Madison Cunningham at Thompson’s Point
Thompson’s Point Portland, ME
Sep 9
Lake Street Dive and Allen Stone
Lake Street Dive and Allen Stone at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Sep 10
Lake Street Dive and Allen Stone
Lake Street Dive and Allen Stone at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Sep 13
Lake Street Dive and The Dip
Lake Street Dive and The Dip at Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
Virginia Credit Union LIVE! Richmond, VA
Sep 16
Lake Street Dive and The Dip
Lake Street Dive and The Dip at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington, NC
Sep 17
Lake Street Dive and The Dip
Lake Street Dive and The Dip at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Oct 1
Jack Johnson, Lake Street Dive, Ron Artis II and Thunderstorm Artis
Jack Johnson, Lake Street Dive, Ron Artis II and Thunderstorm Artis at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Oct 2
Jack Johnson, Lake Street Dive, Ron Artis II, and Thunderstorm Artis
Jack Johnson, Lake Street Dive, Ron Artis II, and Thunderstorm Artis at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
When do Lake Street Dive 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 4. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is OBVIOUSLY. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

We recommend following Lake Street Dive on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Lake Street Dive's Zumic artist page.

2
243
artists
Lake Street Dive
genres
Folk Rock Indie Pop Soul Southern Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Lake Street Dive
Lake Street Dive
Jun
26
Lake Street Dive
Count Basie Center for the Arts Red Bank, NJ
Sep
10
Lake Street Dive and Allen Stone
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Lake Street Dive Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 7, 2021
Lake Street Dive Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sa...
Tickets Folk Rock Indie Pop Soul Southern Rock Lake Street Dive
2
818
image for article Lake Street Dive Plans 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
October 1, 2018
Lake Street Dive Plans 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-...
Tickets Folk Rock Indie Pop Soul Southern Rock Lake Street Dive Mikaela Davis
2
1513
image for article Jack Johnson Adds 2017 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 17, 2017
Jack Johnson Adds 2017 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale ...
Tickets Folk Rock Indie Pop ALO - Animal Liberation Orchestra Donavon Frankenreiter G. Love & Special Sauce Jack Johnson John Craigie Lake Street Dive The Avett Brothers
2
2167
Back to top
seating chart