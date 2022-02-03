Lake Street Dive Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Lake Street Dive added summer tour dates to their schedule with opening acts The Lone Bellow, The Dip, Madison Cunningham, or Allen Stone on select dates. The newly announced shows are planned from June into September, making stops at mid-size venues across the USA. Before the summer tour, Lake Street Dive plan to hit the road in March for headlining performances along with a number of festival appearances.

The band's most recent release, 2021's Obviously, was released one year after COVID pandemic lockdowns began. Another year later, there is optimism in the concert industry because of medical advancements in vaccinations although new variants have us all just making do. On stage, fans will recognize that Lake Street Dive will have a different look and sound. Multi-instrumentalist Mike "McDuck" Olson left the group after the album was released last year, and guitarist James Cornelison became its newest member.

Lake Street Dive All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Lake Street Dive 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 4. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is OBVIOUSLY. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

