Lake Street Dive Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo Credit: Ryan Durocher

This week, Lake Street Dive added winter tour dates with opening act Monica Martin.

Six intimate shows are planned in Tennessee, Georgia, Minnesota, and New York in January and February of 2023. Billed as the Gather Round Sounds Tour, the band's social media described the vibe as, "easy going, semi-acoustic evenings full of the fan favs, some deep cuts, and maybe even some works in progress in our most relaxed, basement couch setting yet." Last month, the group released a covers EP called Fun Machine: The Sequel.

Lake Street Dive are currently touring along the West Coast, with an additional nine concerts on their schedule through the end of 2022. The group is expected to announce more concerts coming up, so stay tuned.

When do Lake Street Dive 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 7. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is GATHERROUND. The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

The band's most recent release is 2021's Obviously. Multi-instrumentalist Mike "McDuck" Olson left the band after the album was released, and guitarist James Cornelison became the newest member of the group.

