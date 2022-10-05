View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Lake Street Dive Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Gather Round Sounds'
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 5, 2022
Photo Credit: Ryan Durocher

This week, Lake Street Dive added winter tour dates with opening act Monica Martin.

Six intimate shows are planned in Tennessee, Georgia, Minnesota, and New York in January and February of 2023. Billed as the Gather Round Sounds Tour, the band's social media described the vibe as, "easy going, semi-acoustic evenings full of the fan favs, some deep cuts, and maybe even some works in progress in our most relaxed, basement couch setting yet." Last month, the group released a covers EP called Fun Machine: The Sequel.

Lake Street Dive are currently touring along the West Coast, with an additional nine concerts on their schedule through the end of 2022. The group is expected to announce more concerts coming up, so stay tuned.

When do Lake Street Dive 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 7. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is GATHERROUND. The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lake Street Dive Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 3
Lake Street Dive and Monica Martin
Lake Street Dive and Monica Martin at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Feb 4
Lake Street Dive and Monica Martin
Lake Street Dive and Monica Martin at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY

Lake Street Dive All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 7
Lake Street Dive and Devon Gilfillian
Lake Street Dive and Devon Gilfillian at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Oct 8
Lake Street Dive and Devon Gilfillian
Lake Street Dive and Devon Gilfillian at Cuthbert Amphitheater
Cuthbert Amphitheater Eugene, OR
Oct 9
Lake Street Dive and Devon Gilfillian
Lake Street Dive and Devon Gilfillian at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Oct 11
Lake Street Dive and Devon Gilfillian
Lake Street Dive and Devon Gilfillian at Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 13
Lake Street Dive and Devon Gilfillian
Lake Street Dive and Devon Gilfillian at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Oct 13
Lake Street Dive - Live Stream
Lake Street Dive - Live Stream at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Oct 14
Lake Street Dive and The Altons
Lake Street Dive and The Altons at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Dec 31
Lake Street Dive, Devon Gilfillian, and Huntertones
Lake Street Dive, Devon Gilfillian, and Huntertones at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Jan 20
Lake Street Dive and Monica Martin
Lake Street Dive and Monica Martin at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Jan 21
Lake Street Dive and Monica Martin
Lake Street Dive and Monica Martin at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Jan 27
Lake Street Dive and Monica Martin
Lake Street Dive and Monica Martin at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Jan 28
Lake Street Dive and Monica Martin
Lake Street Dive and Monica Martin at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Feb 3
Lake Street Dive and Monica Martin
Lake Street Dive and Monica Martin at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Feb 4
Lake Street Dive and Monica Martin
Lake Street Dive and Monica Martin at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY

We recommend following Lake Street Dive on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

The band's most recent release is 2021's Obviously. Multi-instrumentalist Mike "McDuck" Olson left the band after the album was released, and guitarist James Cornelison became the newest member of the group.

For concert tickets and more, check out Lake Street Dive's Zumic artist page.

Photo Credit: @blondeambitiontour
2
106
artists
Lake Street Dive
genres
Folk Rock Indie Pop Soul Southern Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Lake Street Dive
Lake Street Dive
Feb
3
Lake Street Dive and Monica Martin
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Feb
4
Lake Street Dive and Monica Martin
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Lake Street Dive Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 31, 2022
Lake Street Dive Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sa...
Tickets Folk Rock Indie Pop Soul Southern Rock Lake Street Dive
2
903
image for article Lake Street Dive Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 7, 2021
Lake Street Dive Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sa...
Tickets Folk Rock Indie Pop Soul Southern Rock Lake Street Dive
2
1025
image for article Lake Street Dive Plans 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
October 1, 2018
Lake Street Dive Plans 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-...
Tickets Folk Rock Indie Pop Soul Southern Rock Lake Street Dive Mikaela Davis
2
1690
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart