View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Lamb of God Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows in America and Europe, festivals, new album
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 6, 2022
Photo Credit: Travis Shinn

This week, Lamb of God added 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Omens. The LP is scheduled for release on October 7.

The newly planned shows are set at large-scale venues across the USA and Canada in September and October. Joining the bill on select dates as opening acts will be a heavyweight roster including Killswitch Engage, Baroness, Suicide Silence, Motionless In White, Fit For An Autopsy, Spiritbox, and / or Animals As Leaders.

After appearing with Disturbed later this month, Lamb of God will perform at a number of festivals in America and Europe over the Summer and Fall months. In November, the band begin a European tour with Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper.

When do Lamb of God 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 10. Presales for VIP packages, Citi cardholders, and fan club members begins June 7. Ticketmaster, Spotify, Blabbermouth, Knotfest, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lamb of God All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 30
Disturbed, Lamb of God, and Chevelle
Disturbed, Lamb of God, and Chevelle at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Jul 14
to
Jul 16
Rock Fest
Rock Fest at Chippewa Valley Festival Grounds
Chippewa Valley Festival Grounds Cadott, WI
Jul 15
to
Jul 17
Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival
Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival at Ohio State Reformatory
Ohio State Reformatory Mansfield, OH
Aug 3
to
Aug 7
Rockstadt Extreme Fest
Rockstadt Extreme Fest at Rasnov, Romania
Rasnov, Romania Râșnov, Romania
Aug 5
to
Aug 14
Lokerse Feesten
Lokerse Feesten at Lokerse Feesten
Lokerse Feesten Lokeren, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Aug 11
to
Aug 14
Bloodstock Open Air
Bloodstock Open Air at Bloodstock Open Air
Bloodstock Open Air Derby, England, United Kingdom
Aug 12
to
Aug 16
KNOTFEST Finland
KNOTFEST Finland at Finland
Finland Europe
Aug 18
to
Aug 20
Reload-Festival
Reload-Festival at Reload Festival
Reload Festival Sulingen, NDS, Germany
Sep 8
to
Sep 11
Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Virginia International Raceway
Virginia International Raceway Alton, VA
Sep 9
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Baroness, and Suicide Silence
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Baroness, and Suicide Silence at Coney Island Amphitheater
Coney Island Amphitheater Brooklyn, NY
Sep 10
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Baroness, and Suicide Silence
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Baroness, and Suicide Silence at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Camden, NJ
Sep 13
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Baroness, and Suicide Silence
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Baroness, and Suicide Silence at The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre Youngstown, Ohio
Sep 14
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Baroness, and Suicide Silence
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Baroness, and Suicide Silence at Chesapeake Employers' Insurance Arena
Chesapeake Employers' Insurance Arena Baltimore, MD
Sep 16
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Baroness, and Suicide Silence
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Baroness, and Suicide Silence at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Sep 17
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Baroness, and Suicide Silence
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Baroness, and Suicide Silence at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Sep 18
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Baroness, and Suicide Silence
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Baroness, and Suicide Silence at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Sep 21
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Baroness, and Suicide Silence
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Baroness, and Suicide Silence at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Sep 22
to
Sep 25
Louder Than Life Festival
Louder Than Life Festival at Freedom Hall At Kentucky State Fair
Freedom Hall At Kentucky State Fair Louisville, KY
Sep 24
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Baroness, and Suicide Silence
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Baroness, and Suicide Silence at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Sep 25
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Baroness, and Suicide Silence
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Baroness, and Suicide Silence at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Sep 26
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Baroness, and Suicide Silence
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Baroness, and Suicide Silence at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Sep 30
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Baroness, and Suicide Silence
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Baroness, and Suicide Silence at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Oct 1
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Motionless In White, and Fit For An Autopsy
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Motionless In White, and Fit For An Autopsy at The Great Saltair
The Great Saltair Magna, UT
Oct 2
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Motionless In White, and Fit For An Autopsy
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Motionless In White, and Fit For An Autopsy at Las Colonias Park Amphitheater
Las Colonias Park Amphitheater Grand Junction, CO
Oct 4
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Motionless In White, and Fit For An Autopsy
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Motionless In White, and Fit For An Autopsy at Selland Arena - Fresno Convention Center
Selland Arena - Fresno Convention Center Fresno, CA
Oct 6
to
Oct 9
Aftershock
Aftershock at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA
Oct 9
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Spiritbox, and Fit For An Autopsy
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Spiritbox, and Fit For An Autopsy at UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 10
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Spiritbox, and Fit For An Autopsy
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Spiritbox, and Fit For An Autopsy at accesso ShoWare Center
accesso ShoWare Center Kent, WA
Oct 11
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Spiritbox, and Fit For An Autopsy
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Spiritbox, and Fit For An Autopsy at Theater Of The Clouds
Theater Of The Clouds Portland, OR
Oct 13
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders, and Fit For An Autopsy
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders, and Fit For An Autopsy at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Oct 14
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders, and Fit For An Autopsy
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders, and Fit For An Autopsy at Arizona Federal Theatre
Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Oct 15
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders, and Fit For An Autopsy
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders, and Fit For An Autopsy at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Oct 16
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders, and Fit For An Autopsy
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders, and Fit For An Autopsy at Don Haskins Center
Don Haskins Center El Paso, TX
Oct 18
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders, and Fit For An Autopsy
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders, and Fit For An Autopsy at Freeman Coliseum
Freeman Coliseum San Antonio, TX
Oct 19
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders, and Fit For An Autopsy
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders, and Fit For An Autopsy at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Oct 20
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders, and Fit For An Autopsy
Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders, and Fit For An Autopsy at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Nov 18
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper at Forum Black Box
Forum Black Box Frederiksberg, Denmark
Nov 19
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper at Fryshuset/Arenan
Fryshuset/Arenan Stockholm, Sweden
Nov 21
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper at Club Teatria Oulu
Club Teatria Oulu Oulu, Finland
Nov 22
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper at Helsingin Jäähalli
Helsingin Jäähalli nan, Finland
Nov 24
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper at Klub Stodoła
Klub Stodoła Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Nov 26
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper at Zenith, Die Kulturhalle
Zenith, Die Kulturhalle München, Germany
Nov 27
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper at Columbia Halle
Columbia Halle Berlin, Germany
Nov 29
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper at 013
013 Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Nov 30
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Dec 2
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper at MHPArena
MHPArena Ludwigsburg, BW, Germany
Dec 3
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper at Grugahalle
Grugahalle Essen, NRW, Germany
Dec 4
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper at Saarlandhalle
Saarlandhalle Saarbrücken, SL, Germany
Dec 6
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper at La Riviera
La Riviera Madrid, Spain
Dec 7
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper at Sala Razzmatazz
Sala Razzmatazz Barcelona, Spain
Dec 9
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper at Schlachthof
Schlachthof Wiesbaden, HE, Germany
Dec 10
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper at Edel-optics.de Arena
Edel-optics.de Arena Hamburg, HH, Germany
Dec 11
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper at Haus Auensee
Haus Auensee Leipzig, Germany
Dec 13
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Dec 14
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Dec 15
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper at O2 Academy Birmingham
Rescheduled
O2 Academy Birmingham West Midlands, United Kingdom
Dec 16
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper at O2 Academy Bristol
Rescheduled
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Dec 18
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper at Manchester Academy
Rescheduled
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Dec 20
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Paris, France
Dec 21
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper
Lamb of God, Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper at Samsung Hall
Samsung Hall Dübendorf, Switzerland

We recommend following Lamb of God on their social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Lamb of God Zumic artist page.

1
1045
artists
Lamb of God
genres
Alt Metal Death Metal Metal Speed Metal / Thrash
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Lamb of God
Lamb of God
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Megadeth and Lamb of God Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
January 11, 2022
Megadeth and Lamb of God Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Cod...
Tickets Alt Metal Death Metal Metal Speed Metal / Thrash Lamb of God Megadeth
2
2057
image for article Megadeth and Lamb of God Plot 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 10, 2020
Megadeth and Lamb of God Plot 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Cod...
Tickets Alt Metal Death Metal Metal Lamb of God Megadeth
1
3493
image for article Lamb of God and Kreator Plan 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 3, 2019
Lamb of God and Kreator Plan 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code...
Tickets Alt Metal Death Metal Metal Speed Metal / Thrash Kreator Lamb of God Power Trip
1
1117
Back to top
seating chart