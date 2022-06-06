Lamb of God Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo Credit: Travis Shinn

This week, Lamb of God added 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Omens. The LP is scheduled for release on October 7.

The newly planned shows are set at large-scale venues across the USA and Canada in September and October. Joining the bill on select dates as opening acts will be a heavyweight roster including Killswitch Engage, Baroness, Suicide Silence, Motionless In White, Fit For An Autopsy, Spiritbox, and / or Animals As Leaders.

After appearing with Disturbed later this month, Lamb of God will perform at a number of festivals in America and Europe over the Summer and Fall months. In November, the band begin a European tour with Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder, and Gatecreeper.

When do Lamb of God 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 10. Presales for VIP packages, Citi cardholders, and fan club members begins June 7. Ticketmaster, Spotify, Blabbermouth, Knotfest, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lamb of God All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Lamb of God on their social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Lamb of God Zumic artist page.