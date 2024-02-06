Lamb of God and Mastodon Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Lamb of God and Mastodon have announced co-headlining 2024 tour dates, billed as Ashes of Leviathan. Joining the bill on select dates will be Kerry King, Malevolence, and / or Unearth.

The summer dates are planned at major outdoor venues across North America in July and August. For these concerts, Lamb of God and Mastodon will celebrate the 20th anniversaries of their respective albums Ashes Of The Wake and Leviathan by playing them in full.

Lamb of God are currently on a North American tour opening for Pantera. These new dates are the only shows on Mastodon's concert calendar so far.

When do Lamb of God and Mastodon 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 9. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Citi cardmembers. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, Knotfest, Blabbermouth, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is LOG20. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

