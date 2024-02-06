View all results for 'alt'
Lamb of God and Mastodon Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Huge metal tour with Kerry King, Malevolence, Unearth
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 6, 2024

Lamb of God and Mastodon have announced co-headlining 2024 tour dates, billed as Ashes of Leviathan. Joining the bill on select dates will be Kerry King, Malevolence, and / or Unearth.

The summer dates are planned at major outdoor venues across North America in July and August. For these concerts, Lamb of God and Mastodon will celebrate the 20th anniversaries of their respective albums Ashes Of The Wake and Leviathan by playing them in full.

Lamb of God are currently on a North American tour opening for Pantera. These new dates are the only shows on Mastodon's concert calendar so far.

When do Lamb of God and Mastodon 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 9. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Citi cardmembers. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, Knotfest, Blabbermouth, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is LOG20. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lamb of God Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 22
Pantera and Lamb of God at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Lamb of God All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 7
Pantera and Lamb of God at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Feb 9
Pantera and Lamb of God at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Feb 10
Pantera and Lamb of God at Fedex Forum
Fedex Forum Memphis, TN
Feb 13
Pantera and Lamb of God at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Feb 14
Pantera and Lamb of God at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
Feb 16
Pantera and Lamb of God at Canada Life Centre (Previously Bell MTS Place)
Canada Life Centre (Previously Bell MTS Place) Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Feb 18
Pantera and Lamb of God at Resch Center
Resch Center Green Bay, WI
Feb 20
Pantera and Lamb of God at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Feb 22
Pantera and Lamb of God at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Feb 24
Pantera and Lamb of God at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Feb 26
Pantera and Lamb of God at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 27
Pantera and Lamb of God at Centre Vidéotron
Centre Vidéotron Québec, QC, Canada
Mar 21
KNOTFEST - Melbourne at Flemington Racecourse
Flemington Racecourse Flemington, VIC, Australia
Mar 23
KNOTFEST - Sydney at Centennial Park
Centennial Park Paddington, NSW, Australia
Mar 24
KNOTFEST - Brisbane at Brisbane Showgrounds
Brisbane Showgrounds Bowen Hills, QLD, Australia
Mar 25
Lamb of God and Brand Of Sacrifice at Eatons Hill Hotel and Function Centre
Eatons Hill Hotel and Function Centre Eatons Hill, QLD, Australia
Apr 27
Sick New World at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
May 4
to
May 5
Hammersonic Festival at Pantai Carnaval Ancol
Pantai Carnaval Ancol Jakarta, Indonesia
Jul 19
Lamb of God, Mastodon, Kerry King, Malevolence, and Unearth at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie Grand Prairie, TX
Jul 20
Lamb of God, Mastodon, Kerry King, Malevolence, and Unearth at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Jul 21
Lamb of God, Mastodon, Kerry King, Malevolence, and Unearth at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Jul 23
Lamb of God, Mastodon, Kerry King, Malevolence, and Unearth at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Jul 24
Lamb of God, Mastodon, Kerry King, Malevolence, and Unearth at The Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds
The Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds Orlando, FL
Jul 25
Lamb of God, Mastodon, Kerry King, Malevolence, and Unearth at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Jul 27
Lamb of God, Mastodon, Kerry King, Malevolence, and Unearth at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Jul 28
Lamb of God, Mastodon, Kerry King, Malevolence, and Unearth at Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
Virginia Credit Union LIVE! Richmond, VA
Jul 30
Lamb of God, Mastodon, Kerry King, Malevolence, and Unearth at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Jul 31
Lamb of God, Mastodon, Kerry King, Malevolence, and Unearth at Budweiser Gardens
Budweiser Gardens London, Ontario, Canada
Aug 1
Lamb of God, Mastodon, Kerry King, Malevolence, and Unearth at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 3
Lamb of God, Mastodon, Kerry King, Malevolence, and Unearth at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Aug 4
Lamb of God, Mastodon, Kerry King, Malevolence, and Unearth at SNHU Arena
SNHU Arena Manchester, NH
Aug 6
Lamb of God, Mastodon, Kerry King, Malevolence, and Unearth at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME
Aug 8
Lamb of God, Mastodon, Kerry King, and Unearth at Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center) Reading, PA
Aug 9
Lamb of God, Mastodon, Kerry King, and Unearth at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Aug 10
Lamb of God, Mastodon, Kerry King, and Unearth at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Aug 13
Lamb of God, Mastodon, Kerry King, Malevolence, and Unearth at Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheatre
Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheatre Moorhead, MN
Aug 15
Lamb of God, Mastodon, Kerry King, Malevolence, and Unearth at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
Aug 16
Lamb of God, Mastodon, Kerry King, Malevolence, and Unearth at South Okanagan Events Centre
South Okanagan Events Centre Penticton, BC, Canada
Aug 17
Lamb of God, Mastodon, Kerry King, Malevolence, and Unearth at accesso ShoWare Center
accesso ShoWare Center Kent, WA
Aug 18
Lamb of God, Mastodon, Kerry King, Malevolence, and Unearth at Theater Of The Clouds
Theater Of The Clouds Portland, OR
Aug 21
Lamb of God, Mastodon, Kerry King, Malevolence, and Unearth at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Aug 23
Lamb of God, Mastodon, Kerry King, Malevolence, and Unearth at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Aug 24
Lamb of God, Mastodon, Kerry King, Malevolence, and Unearth at Rio Rancho Events Center
Rio Rancho Events Center Rio Rancho, NM
Aug 25
Lamb of God, Mastodon, Kerry King, Malevolence, and Unearth at El Paso County Coliseum
El Paso County Coliseum El Paso, TX
Aug 27
Lamb of God, Mastodon, Kerry King, Malevolence, and Unearth at The Great Saltair
The Great Saltair Magna, UT
Aug 29
Lamb of God, Mastodon, Kerry King, Malevolence, and Unearth at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Aug 31
Lamb of God, Mastodon, Kerry King, Malevolence, and Unearth at The Astro
The Astro La Vista, Nebraska
Oct 28
to
Nov 1
Headbangers Boat at Senator Puerto Plata Resort
Senator Puerto Plata Resort Puerto Plata, Puerto Plata Province, Dominican Republic

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lamb of God and Mastodon on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Lamb of God and Mastodon Zumic artist pages.

