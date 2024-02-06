Lamb of God and Mastodon Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Lamb of God and Mastodon have announced co-headlining 2024 tour dates, billed as Ashes of Leviathan. Joining the bill on select dates will be Kerry King, Malevolence, and / or Unearth.
The summer dates are planned at major outdoor venues across North America in July and August. For these concerts, Lamb of God and Mastodon will celebrate the 20th anniversaries of their respective albums Ashes Of The Wake and Leviathan by playing them in full.
Lamb of God are currently on a North American tour opening for Pantera. These new dates are the only shows on Mastodon's concert calendar so far.
When do Lamb of God and Mastodon 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 9. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Citi cardmembers. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, Knotfest, Blabbermouth, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is LOG20. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Lamb of God Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Feb 22
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Lamb of God All Tour Dates and Tickets
Feb 9
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Feb 13
T-Mobile Center
Kansas City, MO
Feb 14
Pinnacle Bank Arena
Lincoln, NE
Feb 16
Canada Life Centre (Previously Bell MTS Place)
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Feb 18
Resch Center
Green Bay, WI
Feb 20
Van Andel Arena
Grand Rapids, MI
Feb 22
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Feb 24
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
Baltimore, MD
Feb 26
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 27
Centre Vidéotron
Québec, QC, Canada
Mar 21
Flemington Racecourse
Flemington, VIC, Australia
Mar 23
Centennial Park
Paddington, NSW, Australia
Mar 24
Brisbane Showgrounds
Bowen Hills, QLD, Australia
Mar 25
Eatons Hill Hotel and Function Centre
Eatons Hill, QLD, Australia
Apr 27
Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas, NV
May 4
to
May 5
Pantai Carnaval Ancol
Jakarta, Indonesia
Jul 19
Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Grand Prairie, TX
Jul 20
Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Del Valle, TX
Jul 21
713 Music Hall
Houston, TX
Jul 23
Daily's Place
Jacksonville, FL
Jul 24
The Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds
Orlando, FL
Jul 25
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Jul 27
Red Hat Amphitheater
Raleigh, NC
Jul 28
Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
Richmond, VA
Jul 31
Budweiser Gardens
London, Ontario, Canada
Aug 1
Centre Bell
Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 3
Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, CT
Aug 4
SNHU Arena
Manchester, NH
Aug 6
Maine Savings Amphitheater
Bangor, ME
Aug 8
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Reading, PA
Aug 9
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Cleveland, OH
Aug 10
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sterling Heights, MI
Aug 13
Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheatre
Moorhead, MN
Aug 15
Scotiabank Saddledome
Calgary, AB, Canada
Aug 16
South Okanagan Events Centre
Penticton, BC, Canada
Aug 17
accesso ShoWare Center
Kent, WA
Aug 18
Theater Of The Clouds
Portland, OR
Aug 23
Arizona Financial Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
Aug 24
Rio Rancho Events Center
Rio Rancho, NM
Aug 25
El Paso County Coliseum
El Paso, TX
Aug 27
The Great Saltair
Magna, UT
Aug 29
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Aug 31
The Astro
La Vista, Nebraska
Oct 28
to
Nov 1
Senator Puerto Plata Resort
Puerto Plata, Puerto Plata Province, Dominican Republic
For the most up-to-date information, follow Lamb of God and Mastodon on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
