Lamb of God Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Lamb of God have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.
The newly planned headlining shows are set in August and September. The opening acts on select dates will be The Acacia Strain, Ice Nine Kills, Frozen Soul, Suicide Silence, The Black Dahlia Murder, After The Burial, and / or Alpha Wolf. Lamb of God are also touring with Pantera, with dates previously announced.
When do Lamb of God 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 5. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, and Citi cardmembers. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is OMENS2023. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Lamb of God Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Aug 10
The Wellmont Theater
Montclair, NJ
Lamb of God All Tour Dates and Tickets
May 26
to
May 28
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI
Jul 14
to
Jul 16
Ohio State Reformatory
Mansfield, OH
Jul 14
to
Jul 15
Belknap Park
Grand Rapids, MI
Jul 28
S&T Bank Music Park (Formerly KeyBank, Star Lake)
Burgettstown, PA
Jul 29
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Jul 31
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Milwaukee, WI
Aug 2
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Camden, NJ
Aug 5
Hersheypark Stadium
Hershey, PA
Aug 6
The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Scranton, PA
Aug 8
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Syracuse, NY
Aug 9
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Center, NY
Aug 10
The Wellmont Theater
Montclair, NJ
Aug 12
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 14
The Factory STL
Chesterfield, MO
Aug 17
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Aug 18
Concrete Street Amphitheater
Corpus Christi, TX
Aug 20
Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Del Valle, TX
Aug 21
The Criterion
Oklahoma City, OK
Aug 25
Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort
Las Vegas, NV
Aug 26
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Aug 27
Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Riverside, CA
Aug 29
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Aug 30
Pepsi Amphitheater
Flagstaff, AZ
Aug 31
Isleta Amphitheater
Albuquerque, NM
Sep 7
Maine Savings Amphitheater
Bangor, ME
Sep 7
to
Sep 10
Virginia International Raceway
Alton, VA
Sep 8
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Gilford, NH
Sep 11
Appalachian Wireless Arena (Formerly Eastern Kentucky Expo Ctr)
Pikeville, KY
Sep 12
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Sep 14
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Virginia Beach, VA
Sep 15
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Oct 31
to
Nov 4
Nassau, Bahamas
Nassau, New Providence, The Bahamas
For the most up-to-date information, follow Lamb of God on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out the Lamb of God Zumic artist page.