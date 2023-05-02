Lamb of God Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Lamb of God have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned headlining shows are set in August and September. The opening acts on select dates will be The Acacia Strain, Ice Nine Kills, Frozen Soul, Suicide Silence, The Black Dahlia Murder, After The Burial, and / or Alpha Wolf. Lamb of God are also touring with Pantera, with dates previously announced.

When do Lamb of God 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 5. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, and Citi cardmembers. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is OMENS2023. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lamb of God All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lamb of God on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Lamb of God Zumic artist page.