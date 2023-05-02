View all results for 'alt'
Lamb of God Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows, opening for Pantera
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 2, 2023

Lamb of God have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned headlining shows are set in August and September. The opening acts on select dates will be The Acacia Strain, Ice Nine Kills, Frozen Soul, Suicide Silence, The Black Dahlia Murder, After The Burial, and / or Alpha Wolf. Lamb of God are also touring with Pantera, with dates previously announced.

When do Lamb of God 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 5. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, and Citi cardmembers. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is OMENS2023. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lamb of God Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 10
Lamb of God and The Acacia Strain at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ

Lamb of God All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 26
to
May 28
Milwaukee Metal Fest 2023 at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Jul 14
to
Jul 16
INKcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival at Ohio State Reformatory
Ohio State Reformatory Mansfield, OH
Jul 14
to
Jul 15
Upheaval Festival at Belknap Park
Belknap Park Grand Rapids, MI
Jul 28
Pantera and Lamb of God at S&T Bank Music Park (Formerly KeyBank, Star Lake)
S&T Bank Music Park (Formerly KeyBank, Star Lake) Burgettstown, PA
Jul 29
Pantera and Lamb of God at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 31
Pantera and Lamb of God at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Aug 2
Pantera and Lamb of God at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Aug 5
Pantera and Lamb of God at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Aug 6
Pantera and Lamb of God at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
The Pavilion at Montage Mountain Scranton, PA
Aug 8
Pantera and Lamb of God at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Aug 9
Pantera and Lamb of God at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Aug 10
Lamb of God and The Acacia Strain at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Aug 12
Pantera and Lamb of God at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 14
Lamb of God and The Acacia Strain at The Factory STL
The Factory STL Chesterfield, MO
Aug 15
Pantera and Lamb of God at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Aug 17
Pantera and Lamb of God at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Aug 18
Lamb of God, Ice Nine Kills, and The Acacia Strain at Concrete Street Amphitheater
Concrete Street Amphitheater Corpus Christi, TX
Aug 20
Pantera and Lamb of God at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Aug 21
Lamb of God, The Acacia Strain, and Frozen Soul at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Aug 23
Pantera and Lamb of God at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Aug 25
Lamb of God, The Acacia Strain, and Suicide Silence at Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort
Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas, NV
Aug 26
Pantera and Lamb of God at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Aug 27
Lamb of God, The Acacia Strain, and Suicide Silence at Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Riverside Municipal Auditorium Riverside, CA
Aug 29
Pantera and Lamb of God at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Aug 30
Lamb of God, Ice Nine Kills, and The Acacia Strain at Pepsi Amphitheater
Pepsi Amphitheater Flagstaff, AZ
Aug 31
Pantera and Lamb of God at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Sep 7
Pantera and Lamb of God at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME
Sep 7
to
Sep 10
Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Virginia International Raceway
Virginia International Raceway Alton, VA
Sep 8
Pantera and Lamb of God at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Sep 11
Lamb of God, The Black Dahlia Murder, After The Burial, and Alpha Wolf at Appalachian Wireless Arena (Formerly Eastern Kentucky Expo Ctr)
Appalachian Wireless Arena (Formerly Eastern Kentucky Expo Ctr) Pikeville, KY
Sep 12
Pantera and Lamb of God at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Sep 14
Pantera and Lamb of God at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Sep 15
Pantera and Lamb of God at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Oct 31
to
Nov 4
Headbangers Boat at Nassau, Bahamas
Nassau, Bahamas Nassau, New Providence, The Bahamas

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lamb of God on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Lamb of God Zumic artist page.

