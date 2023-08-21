Lana Del Rey Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned fall concerts are in September and October at large-scale venues covering vast swaths of the southern and eastern United States. Lana will perform in Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Earlier this year, Lana toured Mexico, Europe, and Brazil.

When do Lana Del Rey 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 25. There are no presales happening at this time. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lana Del Rey All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lana Del Rey on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Earlier this year, Lana released Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. For more, check out Lana Del Rey's Zumic artist page.