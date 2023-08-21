View all results for 'alt'
Lana Del Rey Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Fall tour leg in the USA
Published August 21, 2023

Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned fall concerts are in September and October at large-scale venues covering vast swaths of the southern and eastern United States. Lana will perform in Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Earlier this year, Lana toured Mexico, Europe, and Brazil.

When do Lana Del Rey 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 25. There are no presales happening at this time. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lana Del Rey All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 14
Lana Del Rey at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
Sep 17
Lana Del Rey at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Sep 19
Lana Del Rey at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Sep 21
Lana Del Rey at The Orion Amphitheater
The Orion Amphitheater Huntsville, AL
Sep 23
Lana Del Rey at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka) West Palm Beach, FL
Sep 25
Lana Del Rey at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Sep 27
Lana Del Rey at Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, MS
Sep 29
Lana Del Rey at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Sep 30
to
Oct 1
All Things Go Music Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Oct 3
Lana Del Rey at S&T Bank Music Park (Formerly KeyBank, Star Lake)
S&T Bank Music Park (Formerly KeyBank, Star Lake) Burgettstown, PA
Oct 5
Lana Del Rey at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston Charleston, WV

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lana Del Rey on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Earlier this year, Lana released Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. For more, check out Lana Del Rey's Zumic artist page.

