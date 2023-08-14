LANCO Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country group LANCO have announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Run, Run, Baby, the newly planned concerts are set at venues across North America in October and November. These shows mark the band's first tour of the year.

When do LANCO 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 16. Presales are currently underway for Bandsintown, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Bandsintown presale password is RUN. The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

