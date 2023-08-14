View all results for 'alt'
LANCO Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Run, Run, Baby' tour across USA
Published August 14, 2023

Country group LANCO have announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Run, Run, Baby, the newly planned concerts are set at venues across North America in October and November. These shows mark the band's first tour of the year.

When do LANCO 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 16. Presales are currently underway for Bandsintown, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Bandsintown presale password is RUN. The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

LANCO All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 2
LANCO at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
Oct 6
LANCO at 8 Seconds Saloon
8 Seconds Saloon Indianapolis, IN
Oct 7
LANCO at Boondocks
Boondocks Springfield, IL
Oct 12
LANCO at The Intersection
The Intersection Grand Rapids, MI
Oct 13
LANCO at Lori's Road House
Lori's Road House Beckett Ridge, OH
Oct 19
LANCO at Barnato
Barnato Omaha, NE
Oct 20
LANCO at The District Sioux Falls
The District Sioux Falls Sioux Falls, SD
Oct 21
LANCO at Wooly's
Wooly's Des Moines, IA
Oct 26
LANCO at Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall
Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall Fort Worth, TX
Oct 27
LANCO at The Backyard
The Backyard Waco, TX
Oct 28
LANCO at Haute Spot
Haute Spot Cedar Park, TX
Nov 2
LANCO at Terminal West
Terminal West Atlanta, GA
Nov 3
LANCO at The Windjammer
The Windjammer Isle of Palms, SC
Nov 11
LANCO at Soboba Casino
Soboba Casino San Jacinto, CA
Nov 16
LANCO at Jergel's Rhythm Grille
Jergel's Rhythm Grille Warrendale, PA
Nov 17
LANCO at Tally Ho Theater
Tally Ho Theater Leesburg, VA
Nov 18
LANCO at Eagles Nest
Eagles Nest Chesapeake, VA

