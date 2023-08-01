Langhorne Slim and John Craigie Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriters Langhorne Slim and John Craigie have announced 2023 tour dates.

Eight new shows are planned for this October in Washington, Montana, Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. The last time the two toured together was in April mostly along the East Coast.

When do Langhorne Slim and John Craigie 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 4. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Langhorne Slim and John Craigie on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

