Langhorne Slim and John Craigie Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

USA co-headlining tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 1, 2023

Singer-songwriters Langhorne Slim and John Craigie have announced 2023 tour dates.

Eight new shows are planned for this October in Washington, Montana, Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. The last time the two toured together was in April mostly along the East Coast.

When do Langhorne Slim and John Craigie 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 4. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Langhorne Slim All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 15
to
Sep 17
Deer Valley Folk Fest at Deer Valley YMCA Family Camp
Deer Valley YMCA Family Camp Fort Hill, PA
Oct 5
Langhorne Slim and John Craigie at Bing Crosby Theater
Bing Crosby Theater Spokane, WA
Oct 6
Langhorne Slim and John Craigie at The Coop
The Coop Columbia Falls, MT
Oct 7
Langhorne Slim and John Craigie at Rialto Bozeman
Rialto Bozeman Bozeman, MT
Oct 8
Langhorne Slim and John Craigie at The Newberry
The Newberry Great Falls, MT
Oct 11
Langhorne Slim and John Craigie at The Slowdown
The Slowdown Omaha, NE
Oct 12
Langhorne Slim and John Craigie at Madrid Theatre
Madrid Theatre Kansas City, MO
Oct 13
Langhorne Slim and John Craigie at George's Majestic Lounge
George's Majestic Lounge Fayetteville, AR
Oct 14
Langhorne Slim and John Craigie at Tower Theatre
Tower Theatre Oklahoma City, OK
Mar 1
to
Mar 8
Cayamo Cruise at Port of Miami Florida
Port of Miami Florida Miami, FL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Langhorne Slim and John Craigie on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Langhorne Slim and John Craigie Zumic artist pages.

artists
Langhorne Slim
genres
Americana Singer-Songwriter
