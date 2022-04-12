LANY Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Pop group LANY have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule. Billed as Summer Forever, the newly announced shows are set for August and September at large-scale North American venues. Joining the bill as the opening act will be Texas group Surfaces.

2022 is shaping up to be a busy year on the road for LANY, who have 40+ performances scheduled so far. Looking ahead, the duo has performances lined up this month in Mexico and Florida before touring through Australia in May.

When do LANY 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 15. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members are currently underway. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is SUMMER. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

In related news, Charles Leslie Priest announced just five days ago in an Instagram post that he was leaving LANY after eight years in the group. For more, check out LANY's Zumic artist page.