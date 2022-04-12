LANY Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Pop group LANY have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule. Billed as Summer Forever, the newly announced shows are set for August and September at large-scale North American venues. Joining the bill as the opening act will be Texas group Surfaces.
2022 is shaping up to be a busy year on the road for LANY, who have 40+ performances scheduled so far. Looking ahead, the duo has performances lined up this month in Mexico and Florida before touring through Australia in May.
When do LANY 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as April 15. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members are currently underway. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The fan club presale password is SUMMER. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
LANY All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 26
Auditorio Pabellón M
Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Apr 28
to
May 1
West Palm Beach, FL
Florida, United States
Apr 28
Teatro Diana
Guadalajara, Mexico
Apr 30
Jardines de México
Tehuixtla, Mor., Mexico
May 20
HBF Stadium
Mount Claremont, WA, Australia
May 22
Thebarton Theatre
Torrensville, SA, Australia
May 25
Hordern Pavilion
Moore Park, NSW, Australia
May 28
Margaret Court Arena
Melbourne, VIC, Australia
May 29
Fortitude Music Hall
Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
May 31
Shed 10, Queens Wharf
Auckland, New Zealand
Jun 16
to
Jun 19
Great Stage Park
Manchester, TN
Jul 29
to
Jul 31
Parc Jean-Drapeau
Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 3
The Chrysalis at Merriweather Park
Columbia, MD
Aug 4
Red Hat Amphitheater
Raleigh, NC
Aug 6
Saint Louis Music Park
Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 7
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Chicago, IL
Aug 8
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Indianapolis, IN
Aug 9
BMO Harris Pavilion
Milwaukee, WI
Aug 11
RBC Echo Beach
Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 12
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sterling Heights, MI
Aug 13
The ICON Festival Stage
Cincinnati, OH
Aug 14
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Cleveland, OH
Aug 16
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater (Harbor Yard Amphitheater)
Bridgeport, CT
Aug 17
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
Philadelphia, PA
Aug 19
Riverfront Park
Harrisburg, PA
Aug 20
Stone Pony Summer Stage
Asbury Park, NJ
Aug 21
Leader Bank Pavilion
Boston, MA
Aug 24
Ting Pavilion
Charlottesville, VA
Aug 25
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Atlanta, GA
Aug 27
Central Florida Fairgrounds
Orlando, FL
Aug 29
Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Tuscaloosa, AL
Aug 31
Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Del Valle, TX
Sep 1
713 Music Hall
Houston, TX
Sep 2
Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre
Oklahoma City, OK
Sep 7
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
San Diego, CA
Sep 9
Mesa Amphitheatre
Mesa, AZ
Sep 10
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 13
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Berkeley, CA
Sep 17
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Sep 18
Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre
Englewood, CO
Sep 20
Idaho Central Arena
Boise, ID
Sep 22
PNE Amphitheatre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 23
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Bend, OR
In related news, Charles Leslie Priest announced just five days ago in an Instagram post that he was leaving LANY after eight years in the group. For more, check out LANY's Zumic artist page.