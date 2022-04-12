View all results for 'alt'
LANY Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Dancing in Mexico, Oceania, and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 12, 2022

Pop group LANY have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule. Billed as Summer Forever, the newly announced shows are set for August and September at large-scale North American venues. Joining the bill as the opening act will be Texas group Surfaces.

2022 is shaping up to be a busy year on the road for LANY, who have 40+ performances scheduled so far. Looking ahead, the duo has performances lined up this month in Mexico and Florida before touring through Australia in May.

When do LANY 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 15. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members are currently underway. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is SUMMER. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

LANY Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

LANY All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 26
LANY
LANY at Auditorio Pabellón M
Auditorio Pabellón M Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Apr 28
to
May 1
Sunfest Festival
Sunfest Festival at West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL Florida, United States
Apr 28
LANY
LANY at Teatro Diana
Teatro Diana Guadalajara, Mexico
Apr 30
Vaiven Festival
Vaiven Festival at Jardines de México
Jardines de México Tehuixtla, Mor., Mexico
May 20
LANY and Sasha Alex Sloan
LANY and Sasha Alex Sloan at HBF Stadium
HBF Stadium Mount Claremont, WA, Australia
May 22
LANY and Sasha Alex Sloan
LANY and Sasha Alex Sloan at Thebarton Theatre
Thebarton Theatre Torrensville, SA, Australia
May 25
LANY and Sasha Alex Sloan
LANY and Sasha Alex Sloan at Hordern Pavilion
Hordern Pavilion Moore Park, NSW, Australia
May 28
LANY and Sasha Alex Sloan
LANY and Sasha Alex Sloan at Margaret Court Arena
Margaret Court Arena Melbourne, VIC, Australia
May 29
LANY and Sasha Alex Sloan
LANY and Sasha Alex Sloan at Fortitude Music Hall
Fortitude Music Hall Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
May 31
LANY and Sasha Alex Sloan
LANY and Sasha Alex Sloan at Shed 10, Queens Wharf
Shed 10, Queens Wharf Auckland, New Zealand
Jun 16
to
Jun 19
Bonnaroo Music & Arts festival
Bonnaroo Music & Arts festival at Great Stage Park
Great Stage Park Manchester, TN
Jul 29
to
Jul 31
Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
Osheaga Music and Arts Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau
Parc Jean-Drapeau Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 3
Lany and Surfaces
Lany and Surfaces at The Chrysalis at Merriweather Park
The Chrysalis at Merriweather Park Columbia, MD
Aug 4
LANY and Surfaces
LANY and Surfaces at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Aug 6
LANY and Surfaces
LANY and Surfaces at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 7
LANY and Surfaces
LANY and Surfaces at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Aug 8
LANY and Surfaces
LANY and Surfaces at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Aug 9
LANY and Surfaces
LANY and Surfaces at BMO Harris Pavilion
BMO Harris Pavilion Milwaukee, WI
Aug 11
LANY and Surfaces
LANY and Surfaces at RBC Echo Beach
RBC Echo Beach Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 12
LANY and Surfaces
LANY and Surfaces at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Aug 13
LANY and Surfaces
LANY and Surfaces at The ICON Festival Stage
The ICON Festival Stage Cincinnati, OH
Aug 14
LANY and Surfaces
LANY and Surfaces at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Aug 16
LANY and Surfaces
LANY and Surfaces at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater (Harbor Yard Amphitheater)
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater (Harbor Yard Amphitheater) Bridgeport, CT
Aug 17
LANY and Surfaces
LANY and Surfaces at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA
Aug 19
LANY and Surfaces
LANY and Surfaces at Riverfront Park
Riverfront Park Harrisburg, PA
Aug 20
LANY and Surfaces
LANY and Surfaces at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Aug 21
LANY and Surfaces
LANY and Surfaces at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Aug 23
LANY and Surfaces
LANY and Surfaces at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Aug 24
LANY and Surfaces
LANY and Surfaces at Ting Pavilion
Ting Pavilion Charlottesville, VA
Aug 25
LANY and Surfaces
LANY and Surfaces at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
Aug 27
LANY and Surfaces
LANY and Surfaces at Central Florida Fairgrounds
Central Florida Fairgrounds Orlando, FL
Aug 29
LANY and Surfaces
LANY and Surfaces at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Tuscaloosa Amphitheater Tuscaloosa, AL
Aug 31
LANY and Surfaces
LANY and Surfaces at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Sep 1
LANY and Surfaces
LANY and Surfaces at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Sep 2
LANY and Surfaces
LANY and Surfaces at Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre
Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre Oklahoma City, OK
Sep 7
LANY and Surfaces
LANY and Surfaces at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
Sep 9
LANY and Surfaces
LANY and Surfaces at Mesa Amphitheatre
Mesa Amphitheatre Mesa, AZ
Sep 10
LANY and Surfaces
LANY and Surfaces at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Sep 13
LANY and Surfaces
LANY and Surfaces at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Sep 17
LANY and Surfaces
LANY and Surfaces at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Sep 18
LANY and Surfaces
LANY and Surfaces at Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre
Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Sep 20
LANY and Surfaces
LANY and Surfaces at Idaho Central Arena
Idaho Central Arena Boise, ID
Sep 22
LANY and Surfaces
LANY and Surfaces at PNE Amphitheatre
PNE Amphitheatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 23
LANY and Surfaces
LANY and Surfaces at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Sep 24
LANY and Surfaces
LANY and Surfaces at Lumen Field
Lumen Field Seattle, WA

We recommend following LANY on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

In related news, Charles Leslie Priest announced just five days ago in an Instagram post that he was leaving LANY after eight years in the group. For more, check out LANY's Zumic artist page.

image for artist LANY
LANY
Aug
20
LANY and Surfaces
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
