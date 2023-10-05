View all results for 'alt'
LANY Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

45+ shows across Europe and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 5, 2023

LANY — pronounced "Lay-Nee" — added 2024 tour dates to their schedule.

In conjunction with their new album, a beautiful blur, the new shows are planned at venues across North America from February into April. After a festival performance in Mexico, the band will tour through Europe and the UK in October and November. To close out 2023, they will perform a couple iHeartRadio Jingle Ball sets during the holiday season.

When do LANY 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 13. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin October 10. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Oct 21
Heineken Silver Live Out at Fundidora Park
Fundidora Park Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Oct 29
LANY at Rockefeller
Rockefeller Oslo, Norway
Oct 30
LANY at Berns
Berns Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Nov 1
LANY at Amager Bio
Amager Bio København, Denmark
Nov 3
LANY at Huxley's Neue Welt
Huxley's Neue Welt Berlin, Germany
Nov 4
LANY at Stollwerck
Stollwerck Köln, NRW, Germany
Nov 6
LANY at Discothèque Zoom Frankfurt
Discothèque Zoom Frankfurt Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Nov 7
LANY at Alcatraz
Alcatraz Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Nov 10
LANY at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Spain
Nov 11
LANY at Razzmatazz 2
Razzmatazz 2 Barcelona, CT, Spain
Nov 13
LANY at Alhambra
Alhambra Paris, Île-de-France, France
Nov 14
LANY at Maassilo
Maassilo Rotterdam, ZH, Netherlands
Nov 16
LANY at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 17
LANY at The Academy
The Academy Dublin, Ireland
Nov 19
LANY at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 28
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Dickies Arena
Dickies Arena Fort Worth, TX
Dec 16
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Amerant Bank Arena
Amerant Bank Arena Fort Lauderdale, FL
Feb 13
LANY at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Feb 16
LANY at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville Municipal Auditorium Nashville, TN
Feb 17
LANY at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Feb 20
LANY at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Feb 23
LANY at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
Feb 26
LANY at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Feb 29
LANY at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Mar 2
LANY at South Side Ballroom
South Side Ballroom Dallas, TX
Mar 4
LANY at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Mar 5
LANY at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Mar 7
LANY at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Mar 9
LANY at Vivint Arena (former Delta Center
Vivint Arena (former Delta Center Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 10
LANY at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
Mar 12
LANY at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Mar 14
LANY at PNE Forum
PNE Forum Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 16
LANY at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Mar 17
LANY at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA
Mar 21
LANY at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Mar 22
LANY at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Mar 23
LANY at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Mar 26
LANY at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Mar 27
LANY at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Mar 28
LANY at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Mar 29
LANY at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Apr 2
LANY at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Apr 4
LANY at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Apr 5
LANY at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 8
LANY at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Apr 9
LANY at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Apr 11
LANY at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Apr 12
LANY at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY

For the most up-to-date information, follow LANY on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out LANY's Zumic artist page.

