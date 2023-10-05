LANY Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

LANY — pronounced "Lay-Nee" — added 2024 tour dates to their schedule.
In conjunction with their new album, a beautiful blur, the new shows are planned at venues across North America from February into April. After a festival performance in Mexico, the band will tour through Europe and the UK in October and November. To close out 2023, they will perform a couple iHeartRadio Jingle Ball sets during the holiday season.
When do LANY 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 13. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin October 10. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Apr 12
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
New York, NY
Oct 21
Fundidora Park
Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Oct 30
Berns
Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Nov 1
Amager Bio
København, Denmark
Nov 3
Huxley's Neue Welt
Berlin, Germany
Nov 4
Stollwerck
Köln, NRW, Germany
Nov 6
Discothèque Zoom Frankfurt
Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Nov 7
Alcatraz
Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Nov 10
WiZink Center
Madrid, Spain
Nov 11
Razzmatazz 2
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Nov 13
Alhambra
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Nov 14
Maassilo
Rotterdam, ZH, Netherlands
Nov 16
Manchester Academy
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 17
The Academy
Dublin, Ireland
Nov 19
Eventim Apollo
London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 28
Dickies Arena
Fort Worth, TX
Dec 16
Amerant Bank Arena
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Feb 16
Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Feb 17
Coca-Cola Roxy
Atlanta, GA
Feb 20
The Fillmore - Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
Feb 23
Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Orlando, FL
Feb 26
Fillmore New Orleans
New Orleans, LA
Feb 29
ACL Live At The Moody Theater
Austin, TX
Mar 2
South Side Ballroom
Dallas, TX
Mar 4
Uptown Theater
Kansas City, MO
Mar 7
The Mission Ballroom
Denver, CO
Mar 9
Vivint Arena (former Delta Center
Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 10
Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Garden City, ID
Mar 12
Paramount Theatre
Seattle, WA
Mar 14
PNE Forum
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 16
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
San Francisco, CA
Mar 17
Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Wheatland, CA
Mar 21
Arizona Financial Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
Mar 22
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Mar 28
Old National Centre
Indianapolis, IN
Mar 29
The Salt Shed
Chicago, IL
Apr 2
The Fillmore - Detroit
Detroit, MI
Apr 4
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
Montréal, Canada
Apr 5
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 9
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Apr 11
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Apr 12
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
New York, NY
For the most up-to-date information, follow LANY on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out LANY's Zumic artist page.