LANY Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

LANY — pronounced "Lay-Nee" — added 2024 tour dates to their schedule.

In conjunction with their new album, a beautiful blur, the new shows are planned at venues across North America from February into April. After a festival performance in Mexico, the band will tour through Europe and the UK in October and November. To close out 2023, they will perform a couple iHeartRadio Jingle Ball sets during the holiday season.

When do LANY 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 13. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin October 10. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

LANY All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow LANY on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

