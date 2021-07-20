LANY Plots 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

LANY is ready to get back on the road in a big way. The indie pop group's newly announced 2021 tour dates will begin this September in England and Ireland before coming to North America from October into November. The opening act on select American dates will be singer Keshi.

While the tour is in conjunction with LANY's upcoming album, gg bb xx, LANY's social media said fans can expect to hear songs from all their albums. Earlier this year, the group released a deluxe version of their 2020 album, Mama's Boy.

When do LANY 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 23. Presales for fan club members and Citi cardmembers are currently underway. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is ggbbxx. The Spotify presale password is UPTOME. Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

LANY All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following LANY on their social media accounts and signing up for their email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

gg bb xx is scheduled for release on September 3. For more, check out LANY's Zumic artist page.