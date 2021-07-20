View all results for 'alt'
LANY Plots 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Dancing in North America, England, and Ireland
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 20, 2021

LANY is ready to get back on the road in a big way. The indie pop group's newly announced 2021 tour dates will begin this September in England and Ireland before coming to North America from October into November. The opening act on select American dates will be singer Keshi.

While the tour is in conjunction with LANY's upcoming album, gg bb xx, LANY's social media said fans can expect to hear songs from all their albums. Earlier this year, the group released a deluxe version of their 2020 album, Mama's Boy.

When do LANY 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 23. Presales for fan club members and Citi cardmembers are currently underway. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is ggbbxx. The Spotify presale password is UPTOME. Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

LANY Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

LANY All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 17
to
Sep 19
Life is Beautiful Festival
Life is Beautiful Festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Las Vegas, NV
Sep 23
LANY
LANY at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham West Midlands, United Kingdom
Sep 24
LANY
LANY at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Sep 25
LANY
LANY at The Helix
The Helix Dublin, Ireland
Sep 27
LANY
LANY at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Sep 29
LANY
LANY at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 5
LANY and Keshi
LANY and Keshi at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Montréal, QC, Canada
Oct 6
LANY and Keshi
LANY and Keshi at Ricoh Coliseum
Ricoh Coliseum Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 8
LANY and Keshi
LANY and Keshi at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 9
LANY and Keshi
LANY and Keshi at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Oct 11
LANY and Keshi
LANY and Keshi at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Oct 12
LANY and Keshi
LANY and Keshi at Agganis Arena
Agganis Arena Boston, MA
Oct 14
LANY and Keshi
LANY and Keshi at EXPRESS LIVE!
EXPRESS LIVE! Columbus, OH
Oct 15
LANY and Keshi
LANY and Keshi at Fox Theatre - Detroit
Fox Theatre - Detroit Detroit, MI
Oct 16
LANY
LANY at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Oct 19
LANY and Keshi
LANY and Keshi at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Oct 21
LANY and Keshi
LANY and Keshi at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Oct 22
LANY and Keshi
LANY and Keshi at Chastain Park
Chastain Park Atlanta, GA
Oct 23
LANY and Keshi
LANY and Keshi at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Oct 25
LANY and Keshi
LANY and Keshi at Bayfront Park Amphitheatre
Bayfront Park Amphitheatre Miami, FL
Oct 26
LANY
LANY at St Augustine Amphitheatre Backyard Stage
St Augustine Amphitheatre Backyard Stage St Augustine, FL
Oct 28
LANY
LANY at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Oct 29
LANY and Keshi
LANY and Keshi at Smart Financial Centre
Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land, TX
Oct 31
LANY and Keshi
LANY and Keshi at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Nov 5
LANY and Keshi
LANY and Keshi at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA
Nov 10
LANY and Keshi
LANY and Keshi at Vivint Smart Home Arena
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 12
LANY and Keshi
LANY and Keshi at Arizona Federal Theatre
Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Nov 13
LANY and Keshi
LANY and Keshi at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA
Nov 15
LANY and Keshi
LANY and Keshi at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Nov 18
LANY and Keshi
LANY and Keshi at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA

We recommend following LANY on their social media accounts and signing up for their email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

gg bb xx is scheduled for release on September 3. For more, check out LANY's Zumic artist page.

