Larkin Poe Adds 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

Larkin Poe have added 2020 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly announced North American shows are planned in March and April. In mid-April, sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell tour Australia and New Zealand before heading over to Europe.

When do Larkin Poe 2020 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Earlier this week, Larkin Poe shared a music video for their bluesy tune "Mississippi." The track is from their 2019 album, Venom & Faith.

