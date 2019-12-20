View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Larkin Poe Adds 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

Blues-rock duo touring America, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 20, 2019

Larkin Poe have added 2020 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly announced North American shows are planned in March and April. In mid-April, sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell tour Australia and New Zealand before heading over to Europe.

Larkin Poe Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 2
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY

Larkin Poe All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 8
to
Feb 9
Mahindra Blues Festival
Mahindra Blues Festival at Mehboob Studios
Mehboob Studios Mumbai, MH, India
Feb 27
to
Mar 2
ROCK LEGENDS CRUISE VIII-2020
ROCK LEGENDS CRUISE VIII-2020 at Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas Charlotte Amalie, St Thomas
Mar 13
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at Minglewood Hall
Minglewood Hall Memphis, TN
Mar 14
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at Pulaski Technical College
Pulaski Technical College North Little Rock, AR
Mar 18
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at Jackson Hole Center For The Arts
Jackson Hole Center For The Arts Jackson, WY
Mar 25
to
Mar 29
Treefort Music Fest
Treefort Music Fest at Treefort Music Festival
Treefort Music Festival Boise, ID
Mar 27
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at The Independent
The Independent San Francisco, CA
Mar 28
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Apr 1
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Apr 2
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Apr 3
to
Apr 5
Tampa Bay Blues Festival
Tampa Bay Blues Festival at Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL Florida, United States
Apr 3
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at The Foundry Philadelphia
The Foundry Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Apr 9
to
Apr 13
Byron Bay Bluesfest
Byron Bay Bluesfest at Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm
Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm AU, Australia
Apr 15
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at The Factory Theatre
The Factory Theatre Marrickville, NSW, Australia
Apr 16
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at The Corner Hotel
The Corner Hotel Richmond, VIC, Australia
Apr 18
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at The Powerstation
The Powerstation Auckland, New Zealand
Apr 19
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at James Hay Theatre
James Hay Theatre Christchurch, Canterbury, New Zealand
Apr 21
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at Shibuya Duo Music Exchange
Shibuya Duo Music Exchange Shibuya-ku, Tōkyō-to, Japan
Apr 24
to
Apr 26
SweetWater 420 Fest
SweetWater 420 Fest at Centennial Olympic Park
Centennial Olympic Park Atlanta, GA
Apr 25
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
May 1
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at O2 Institute Birmingham
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
May 2
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at The Button Factory
The Button Factory Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
May 3
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at SWG3
SWG3 Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 5
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 6
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at SWX
SWX Bristol, England, United Kingdom
May 7
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire London, England, United Kingdom
May 9
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at Paradiso
Paradiso Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
May 10
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at Live Music Hall
Live Music Hall Köln, NRW, Germany
May 12
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
May 13
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at Le Trianon
Le Trianon FR, Paris, France
May 15
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at Sala Apolo
Sala Apolo Barcelona, CT, Spain
May 16
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at BUT Madrid
BUT Madrid Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
May 19
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at Santeria Toscana 31
Santeria Toscana 31 Milano, Lombardia, Italy
May 20
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at Dynamo
Dynamo Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
May 22
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at Technikum München
Technikum München München, BV, Germany
May 23
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at WUK Werkstätten- und Kulturhaus
WUK Werkstätten- und Kulturhaus Wien, Austria
May 25
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at Lucerna Music Bar
Lucerna Music Bar Prague, Czechia
May 26
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at Huxley's Neue Welt
Huxley's Neue Welt Berlin, Germany
May 27
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at Markthalle
Markthalle Hamburg, HH, Germany
May 29
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Store Vega
VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Store Vega København, Denmark
May 30
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at Trädgår'n
Trädgår'n Västra Götalands län, Sweden
May 31
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at Rockefeller
Rockefeller Oslo kommune, Oslo, Norway
Jun 2
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at Berns
Berns Stockholms län, Sweden
When do Larkin Poe 2020 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Larkin Poe on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this week, Larkin Poe shared a music video for their bluesy tune "Mississippi." The track is from their 2019 album, Venom & Faith.

For more, check out Larkin Poe's Zumic artist page.

1
109
artists
Larkin Poe
genres
Americana Roots Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe
Apr
2
Larkin Poe
Webster Hall New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketfly image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Elvis Costello Adds 2016 Tour Dates with The Imposters: Ticket Presale Code Info
July 20, 2016
Elvis Costello Adds 2016 Tour Dates with The Imposters: Ticket Pr...
Tickets Classic Rock New Wave Pop Rock Elvis Costello Larkin Poe Akron, OH Ann Arbor, MI Atlanta, GA Atlantic City, NJ Austin, TX Bethlehem, PA Boston, MA Buffalo, NY Cedar Rapids, IA Chicago, IL Dallas, TX Des Moines, IA Houston, TX London, UK Nashville, TN New Orleans, LA New York, NY Newport, RI Oklahoma City, OK Omaha, NE Osaka, Japan Overland Park, KS Pittsburgh, PA Singapore Tokyo, Japan Wallingford, CT Washington D.C. Wichita, KS
1
659
Back to top

Hand-Picked Music for Your Taste

Follow artists, discover new music, and personalize your music experience.
JOIN US
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart