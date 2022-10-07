Larkin Poe Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Larkin Poe have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Blood Harmony, which is set for release on November 11.

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast from January into April. Fronted by sisters Rebecca Lovell and Megan Lovell, Larkin Poe have been growing considerably over the past decade with their gritty brand of energetic blues rock. In addition to their headlining concerts, they are also playing three shows this month with Willie Nelson's traveling Outlaw Music Festival in California. In April, the group will perform three concerts in Australia including one at Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Larkin Poe All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Larkin Poe 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Blood Harmony is scheduled for release on November 11. Listen to their new songs "Strike Gold," "Georgia Off My Mind," and the title track. For more, check out Larkin Poe's Zumic artist page.