Larkin Poe Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Headlining shows in America and Australia; Outlaw Music Festival; new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 7, 2022

Larkin Poe have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Blood Harmony, which is set for release on November 11.

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast from January into April. Fronted by sisters Rebecca Lovell and Megan Lovell, Larkin Poe have been growing considerably over the past decade with their gritty brand of energetic blues rock. In addition to their headlining concerts, they are also playing three shows this month with Willie Nelson's traveling Outlaw Music Festival in California. In April, the group will perform three concerts in Australia including one at Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Larkin Poe Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 14
Outlaw Music Festival
Outlaw Music Festival at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Oct 15
Outlaw Music Festival
Outlaw Music Festival at Toyota Amphitheatre
Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA
Oct 16
Outlaw Music Festival
Outlaw Music Festival at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Jan 20
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Jan 21
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at The Mill & Mine
The Mill & Mine Knoxville, TN
Jan 24
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at Knuckleheads Saloon
Knuckleheads Saloon Kansas City, MO
Jan 26
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Jan 27
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at Commonwealth Room
Commonwealth Room South Salt Lake, UT
Jan 28
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at Jackson Hole Center For The Arts
Jackson Hole Center For The Arts Jackson, WY
Jan 31
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Feb 2
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at The Crocodile
The Crocodile Seattle, WA
Feb 3
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Feb 4
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Feb 7
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at The Center For the Arts
The Center For the Arts Grass Valley, CA
Feb 9
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Feb 10
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Feb 11
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Feb 23
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall Dallas, TX
Feb 24
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at Scoot Inn
Scoot Inn Austin, TX
Feb 25
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at George's Majestic Lounge
George's Majestic Lounge Fayetteville, AR
Mar 9
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Mar 10
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Brooklyn Bowl Philly Philadelphia, PA
Mar 11
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Mar 12
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Mar 15
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at The Opera House
The Opera House Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 16
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Mar 17
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at Turner Hall Ballroom
Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI
Mar 18
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Mar 31
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Apr 1
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Apr 6
to
Apr 10
Bluesfest Byron Bay
Bluesfest Byron Bay at Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm
Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm AU, Australia
Apr 9
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at Metro Theatre
Metro Theatre Sydney, NSW, Australia
Apr 10
Larkin Poe
Larkin Poe at The Croxton Bandroom
The Croxton Bandroom Melbourne, VIC, Australia
When do Larkin Poe 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Larkin Poe on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Blood Harmony is scheduled for release on November 11. Listen to their new songs "Strike Gold," "Georgia Off My Mind," and the title track. For more, check out Larkin Poe's Zumic artist page.

