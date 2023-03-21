View all results for 'alt'
Larry June Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

47 shows for 'Larry's Market Run' tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 21, 2023

Rapper Larry June has announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Larry's Market Run, the new concerts are set from May into July at venues across North America. The opening acts will be Monroe Flow and DVME. This will be Larry's biggest tour since 2021. Promotional materials suggest more dates might be added, so check back here if that information becomes available.

When do Larry June 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 24. Presales for Artist and Ticketmaster begin March 22. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

May 8
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
May 9
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at Majestic Theatre - Madison
Majestic Theatre - Madison Madison, WI
May 10
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at The Blue Note
The Blue Note Columbia, MO
May 12
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at Mercury Ballroom
Mercury Ballroom Louisville, KY
May 14
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
May 15
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
May 16
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
May 18
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at The Hall
The Hall Little Rock, AR
May 19
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
May 20
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
May 22
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
May 23
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
May 26
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
May 28
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
May 29
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at Lowbrow Palace
Lowbrow Palace El Paso, TX
May 30
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Jun 1
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Jun 3
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at McDonald Theatre
McDonald Theatre Eugene, OR
Jun 4
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Jun 5
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Jun 6
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Jun 10
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Jun 13
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Jun 15
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at Wooly's
Wooly's Des Moines, IA
Jun 17
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at The Intersection
The Intersection Grand Rapids, MI
Jun 18
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Jun 19
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at The Opera House
The Opera House Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 21
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Jun 22
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at Toad's Place
Toad's Place New Haven, CT
Jun 24
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
Jun 25
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at Theater of the Living Arts
Theater of the Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Jun 27
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Jun 29
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Jun 30
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Jul 1
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Jul 3
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at Music Farm - Charleston
Music Farm - Charleston Charleston, SC
Jul 5
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at The Oasis Miami
The Oasis Miami Miami, FL
Jul 6
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Jul 8
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Jul 10
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Jul 12
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Jul 14
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Jul 15
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Jul 16
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Jul 19
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at The Catalyst
The Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA
Jul 21
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Jul 23
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme
Larry June, Monroe Flow, and Dvme at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA

On March 31, Larry plans to release a collaborative album with The Alchemist titled The Great Escape. For more, check out Larry June's Zumic artist page.

On March 31, Larry plans to release a collaborative album with The Alchemist titled The Great Escape. For more, check out Larry June's Zumic artist page.

