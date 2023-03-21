Larry June Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rapper Larry June has announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Larry's Market Run, the new concerts are set from May into July at venues across North America. The opening acts will be Monroe Flow and DVME. This will be Larry's biggest tour since 2021. Promotional materials suggest more dates might be added, so check back here if that information becomes available.

When do Larry June 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 24. Presales for Artist and Ticketmaster begin March 22. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Larry June All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Larry June on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

On March 31, Larry plans to release a collaborative album with The Alchemist titled The Great Escape. For more, check out Larry June's Zumic artist page.