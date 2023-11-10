View all results for 'alt'
Laura Jane Grace Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Headlining shows and new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 10, 2023

This week, Laura Jane Grace added 2024 tour dates.

New concerts are planned in March at venues across North America. The opening bands on select shows will be Thelma and The Sleaze and / or Dikembe. In December and January, Laura has shows in Tennessee, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin before two headlining dates in Greece.

In related news, LJG plans to release a new album on February 16 titled Hole In My Head. Watch the music video for the album's title track.

Laura Jane Grace All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 16
Laura Jane Grace , Lucero, and The Heels at Minglewood Hall
Minglewood Hall Memphis, TN
Dec 28
Laura Jane Grace and Mya Byrne at Off Broadway
Off Broadway St. Louis, MO
Dec 29
Laura Jane Grace and Mya Byrne at The Granada
The Granada Lawrence, KS
Dec 31
Laura Jane Grace and Mya Byrne at Marquis Theater
Marquis Theater Denver, CO
Jan 2
Laura Jane Grace and Mya Byrne at The Slowdown
The Slowdown Omaha, NE
Jan 3
Laura Jane Grace and Mya Byrne at Cloudland Theater
Cloudland Theater Minneapolis, MN
Jan 6
The Joey's Song Benefit Concert at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Jan 13
Laura Jane Grace at Onassis Cultural Centre
Onassis Cultural Centre Athina, Greece
Jan 15
Laura Jane Grace at Mylos
Mylos Thessaloniki, Greece
Mar 2
Laura Jane Grace, Thelma and The Sleaze, and Dikembe at The Vogue
The Vogue Indianapolis, IN
Mar 3
Laura Jane Grace, Thelma and The Sleaze, and Dikembe at A and R Music Bar
A and R Music Bar Columbus, OH
Mar 5
Laura Jane Grace, Thelma and The Sleaze, and Dikembe at Spirit Hall
Spirit Hall Pittsburgh, PA
Mar 6
Laura Jane Grace, Thelma and The Sleaze, and Dikembe at Underground Arts
Underground Arts Philadelphia, PA
Mar 8
Laura Jane Grace, Thelma and The Sleaze, and Dikembe at The Space Ballroom
The Space Ballroom Hamden, CT
Mar 9
Laura Jane Grace, Thelma and The Sleaze, and Dikembe at Racket Club NYC
Racket Club NYC New York
Mar 10
Laura Jane Grace, Thelma and The Sleaze, and Dikembe at Somerville Theatre
Somerville Theatre Somerville, MA
Mar 12
Laura Jane Grace, Thelma and The Sleaze, and Dikembe at Howard Theatre
Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Mar 13
Laura Jane Grace, Thelma and The Sleaze, and Dikembe at Elevation 27
Elevation 27 Virginia Beach, VA
Mar 15
Laura Jane Grace, Thelma and The Sleaze, and Dikembe at Motorco Music Hall
Motorco Music Hall Durham, NC
Mar 16
Laura Jane Grace, Thelma and The Sleaze, and Dikembe at Bijou Theater
Bijou Theater Knoxville, TN
Mar 17
Laura Jane Grace, Thelma and The Sleaze, and Dikembe at City Winery - Nashville
City Winery - Nashville Nashville, TN
Mar 19
Laura Jane Grace, Thelma and The Sleaze, and Dikembe at Tipitinas
Tipitinas New Orleans, LA
Mar 20
Laura Jane Grace, Thelma and The Sleaze, and Dikembe at Saturn
Saturn Birmingham, AL
Mar 22
Laura Jane Grace, Thelma and The Sleaze, and Dikembe at Paper Tiger
Paper Tiger San Antonio, TX
Mar 23
Laura Jane Grace, Thelma and The Sleaze, and Dikembe at Rise Rooftop
Rise Rooftop Houston, TX
Mar 24
Laura Jane Grace and Dikembe at Tulips
Tulips Fort Worth, TX
When do Laura Jane Grace 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Laura Jane Grace on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Laura Jane Grace's Zumic artist page.

