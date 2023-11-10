Laura Jane Grace Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, Laura Jane Grace added 2024 tour dates.

New concerts are planned in March at venues across North America. The opening bands on select shows will be Thelma and The Sleaze and / or Dikembe. In December and January, Laura has shows in Tennessee, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin before two headlining dates in Greece.

In related news, LJG plans to release a new album on February 16 titled Hole In My Head. Watch the music video for the album's title track.

Laura Jane Grace All Tour Dates and Tickets

