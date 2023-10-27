View all results for 'alt'
Lauren Daigle Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

15+ shows for pop singer
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 27, 2023

Singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as The Behold Christmas Tour, two new December concerts have been announced at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on December 18 and 19. Lauren is currently on a headlining tour, extending into early December. She also has a festival performance in Florida.

Lauren Daigle Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Lauren Daigle All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 28
Lauren Daigle at Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Nov 10
Lauren Daigle at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Nov 11
Lauren Daigle at Desert Diamond Arena
Desert Diamond Arena Glendale, AZ
Nov 14
Lauren Daigle at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Nov 16
Lauren Daigle at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Nov 17
Lauren Daigle at Spokane Arena
Spokane Arena Spokane, WA
Nov 18
Lauren Daigle at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Nov 30
Lauren Daigle at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Dec 1
Lauren Daigle at Dickies Arena
Dickies Arena Fort Worth, TX
Dec 2
Lauren Daigle at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Dec 7
Lauren Daigle at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Dec 8
Lauren Daigle at Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Dec 9
Lauren Daigle at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Dec 18
Lauren Daigle at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Dec 19
Lauren Daigle at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Apr 25
to
Apr 27
Kaleidoscope Beach Weekend at Seascape Resort
Seascape Resort Miramar Beach, FL
When do Lauren Daigle 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lauren Daigle on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Lauren Daigle's Zumic artist page.

