Lauren Daigle Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle added 2023 tour dates.
Billed as The Behold Christmas Tour, two new December concerts have been announced at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on December 18 and 19. Lauren is currently on a headlining tour, extending into early December. She also has a festival performance in Florida.
Lauren Daigle Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Dec 18
Dec 19
Oct 28
Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Nov 10
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Nov 11
Desert Diamond Arena Glendale, AZ
Nov 14
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Nov 16
Moda Center Portland, OR
Nov 17
Spokane Arena Spokane, WA
Nov 18
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Nov 30
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Dec 1
Dickies Arena Fort Worth, TX
Dec 2
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Dec 7
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Dec 8
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Dec 9
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Dec 18
Dec 19
Apr 25
to
Apr 27
to
Apr 27
Seascape Resort Miramar Beach, FL
When do Lauren Daigle 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Lauren Daigle on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
