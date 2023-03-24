View all results for 'alt'
Lauren Daigle Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

North American shows and new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 24, 2023

Christian pop artist Lauren Daigle has added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as The Kaleidoscope tour, newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America from July into December. Later this month, Daigle has a headlining show in Tennessee, followed by dates in Alabama, Wisconsin, and Ohio. Her upcoming self-titled album is set to be released in two parts this year, with the first half on May 12.

When do Lauren Daigle 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 31. Presales for VIP packages, Krewe Pass, and Artist begin March 28. Citi cardholder, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lauren Daigle Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 27
Lauren Daigle
Lauren Daigle at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Apr 13
Lauren Daigle and Andrew Ripp
Lauren Daigle and Andrew Ripp at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Tuscaloosa Amphitheater Tuscaloosa, AL
Apr 14
Lauren Daigle
Lauren Daigle at The Orion Amphitheater
The Orion Amphitheater Huntsville, AL
Jul 6
to
Jul 8
Summerfest - Third Week
Summerfest - Third Week at Milwaukee Summerfest
Milwaukee Summerfest Milwaukee, WI
Jul 6
Lauren Daigle
Lauren Daigle at BMO Pavilion
BMO Pavilion Milwaukee, WI
Jul 13
Lauren Daigle
Lauren Daigle at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Jul 13
to
Jul 15
Alive Music Festival
Alive Music Festival at Atwood Lake Park
Atwood Lake Park Mineral City, OH
Jul 14
Lauren Daigle
Lauren Daigle at Artpark Amphitheatre
Artpark Amphitheatre Lewiston, NY
Sep 6
Lauren Daigle
Lauren Daigle at Fedex Forum
Fedex Forum Memphis, TN
Sep 7
Lauren Daigle
Lauren Daigle at Brookshire Grocery Arena
Brookshire Grocery Arena Bossier City, LA
Sep 8
Lauren Daigle
Lauren Daigle at Baton Rouge River Center Theatre
Baton Rouge River Center Theatre Baton Rouge, LA
Sep 14
Lauren Daigle
Lauren Daigle at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Sep 15
Lauren Daigle
Lauren Daigle at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Sep 16
Lauren Daigle
Lauren Daigle at NOW Arena
NOW Arena Hoffman Estates, IL
Sep 28
Lauren Daigle
Lauren Daigle at INTRUST Bank Arena
INTRUST Bank Arena Wichita, KS
Sep 29
Lauren Daigle
Lauren Daigle at Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Wells Fargo Arena - IA Des Moines, IA
Sep 30
Lauren Daigle
Lauren Daigle at Target Center
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Oct 4
Lauren Daigle
Lauren Daigle at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston Charleston, WV
Oct 5
Lauren Daigle
Lauren Daigle at KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Oct 6
Lauren Daigle
Lauren Daigle at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Oct 19
Lauren Daigle
Lauren Daigle at Agganis Arena
Agganis Arena Boston, MA
Oct 20
Lauren Daigle
Lauren Daigle at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Oct 21
Lauren Daigle
Lauren Daigle at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Oct 26
Lauren Daigle
Lauren Daigle at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Oct 27
Lauren Daigle
Lauren Daigle at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Oct 28
Lauren Daigle
Lauren Daigle at Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Nov 10
Lauren Daigle
Lauren Daigle at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Nov 11
Lauren Daigle
Lauren Daigle at Desert Diamond Arena
Desert Diamond Arena Glendale, AZ
Nov 14
Lauren Daigle
Lauren Daigle at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Nov 16
Lauren Daigle
Lauren Daigle at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Nov 17
Lauren Daigle
Lauren Daigle at Spokane Arena
Spokane Arena Spokane, WA
Nov 18
Lauren Daigle
Lauren Daigle at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Nov 30
Lauren Daigle
Lauren Daigle at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Dec 1
Lauren Daigle
Lauren Daigle at Dickies Arena
Dickies Arena Fort Worth, TX
Dec 2
Lauren Daigle
Lauren Daigle at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Dec 7
Lauren Daigle
Lauren Daigle at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Dec 8
Lauren Daigle
Lauren Daigle at Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Dec 9
Lauren Daigle
Lauren Daigle at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lauren Daigle on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Listen to the new song "Thank God I Do." For more, check out Lauren Daigle's Zumic artist page.

