Lauren Daigle Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Christian pop artist Lauren Daigle has added 2023 tour dates.
Billed as The Kaleidoscope tour, newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America from July into December. Later this month, Daigle has a headlining show in Tennessee, followed by dates in Alabama, Wisconsin, and Ohio. Her upcoming self-titled album is set to be released in two parts this year, with the first half on May 12.
When do Lauren Daigle 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 31. Presales for VIP packages, Krewe Pass, and Artist begin March 28. Citi cardholder, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Lauren Daigle Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Oct 20
Prudential Center
Newark, NJ
Lauren Daigle All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 27
Marathon Music Works
Nashville, TN
Apr 13
Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Tuscaloosa, AL
Apr 14
The Orion Amphitheater
Huntsville, AL
Jul 6
to
Jul 8
Milwaukee Summerfest
Milwaukee, WI
Jul 6
BMO Pavilion
Milwaukee, WI
Jul 13
TD Pavilion at the Mann
Philadelphia, PA
Jul 13
to
Jul 15
Atwood Lake Park
Mineral City, OH
Jul 14
Artpark Amphitheatre
Lewiston, NY
Sep 7
Brookshire Grocery Arena
Bossier City, LA
Sep 8
Baton Rouge River Center Theatre
Baton Rouge, LA
Sep 14
Van Andel Arena
Grand Rapids, MI
Sep 15
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Indianapolis, IN
Sep 16
NOW Arena
Hoffman Estates, IL
Sep 28
INTRUST Bank Arena
Wichita, KS
Sep 29
Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Des Moines, IA
Sep 30
Target Center
Minneapolis, MN
Oct 4
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston, WV
Oct 5
KFC Yum! Center
Louisville, KY
Oct 6
State Farm Arena
Atlanta, GA
Oct 20
Prudential Center
Newark, NJ
Oct 21
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
Baltimore, MD
Oct 26
T-Mobile Center
Kansas City, MO
Oct 27
Enterprise Center
St. Louis, MO
Oct 28
Schottenstein Center
Columbus, OH
Nov 10
Crypto.com Arena
Los Angeles, CA
Nov 11
Desert Diamond Arena
Glendale, AZ
Nov 14
Golden 1 Center
Sacramento, CA
Nov 17
Spokane Arena
Spokane, WA
Nov 18
Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA
Dec 1
Dickies Arena
Fort Worth, TX
Dec 2
AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
Dec 7
Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro, NC
Dec 8
Thompson-Boling Arena
Knoxville, TN
Dec 9
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Greenville, SC
For the most up-to-date information, follow Lauren Daigle on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Listen to the new song "Thank God I Do." For more, check out Lauren Daigle's Zumic artist page.