Lauren Daigle Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Christian pop artist Lauren Daigle has added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as The Kaleidoscope tour, newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America from July into December. Later this month, Daigle has a headlining show in Tennessee, followed by dates in Alabama, Wisconsin, and Ohio. Her upcoming self-titled album is set to be released in two parts this year, with the first half on May 12.

When do Lauren Daigle 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 31. Presales for VIP packages, Krewe Pass, and Artist begin March 28. Citi cardholder, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Listen to the new song "Thank God I Do." For more, check out Lauren Daigle's Zumic artist page.