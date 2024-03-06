Lauren Daigle Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Christian pop artist Lauren Daigle has added 2024 tour dates.
Billed as The Kaleidoscope Nights, new concerts are set at venues across North America and Europe from July into September with opening act Blessing Offor on select dates. Daigle is currently on tour in the USA. Last year, she released a self-titled album which is her third full-length of original music.
When do Lauren Daigle 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 8. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Jun 29
Carnegie Hall
New York, NY
Mar 7
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Fort Wayne, IN
Mar 8
PPG Paints Arena
Pittsburgh, PA
Mar 15
John Paul Jones Arena
Charlottesville, VA
Mar 16
Chartway Arena at Ted Constant Convocation Center
Norfolk, VA
Apr 4
Ford Center
Evansville, IN
Apr 5
Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena)
North Little Rock, AR
Apr 6
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Apr 11
Toyota Center - TX
Houston, TX
Apr 12
Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
Apr 13
United Supermarkets Arena (formerly United Spirit Arena)
Lubbock, TX
Apr 17
Pechanga Arena - San Diego
San Diego, CA
Apr 19
Save Mart Center
Fresno, CA
Apr 25
to
Apr 27
Seascape Resort
Miramar Beach, FL
May 9
Peoria Civic Center
Peoria, IL
May 10
Pinnacle Bank Arena
Lincoln, NE
May 11
Denny Sanford Premier Center
Sioux Falls, SD
May 16
ExtraMile Arena
Boise, ID
May 17
Maverik Center
West Valley City, UT
May 18
Blue Arena At The Ranch Events Complex
Loveland, CO
May 29
Little Caesars Arena
Detroit, MI
May 30
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Cleveland, OH
Jun 7
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
Asheville, NC
Jun 8
Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Birmingham, AL
Jun 29
Carnegie Hall
New York, NY
Jul 9
Ancienne Belgique
Brussels, Belgium
Jul 12
AFAS Live
Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Jul 14
Indigo At The O2
London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 15
Albert Hall
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jul 27
Coca-Cola Coliseum
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 31
Macon Amphitheater
Macon, GA
Aug 1
Credit One Stadium
Charleston, SC
Aug 3
Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts
Vienna, VA
Aug 8
Iowa State Fair
Des Moines, IA
Aug 9
Wisconsin State Fair Park
West Allis, WI
Aug 16
The Sound Amphitheater
Gautier, MS
Aug 17
Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon, MS
Aug 22
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Englewood, CO
Aug 23
Sunset Amphitheater
Colorado Springs, CO
Aug 28
Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara, CA
Aug 29
Frost Amphitheater at Stanford
San Francisco, CA
Aug 31
Puyallup Fairgrounds At Washington State Fair Events Center
Puyallup, WA
Sep 5
Waikiki Shell
Honolulu, HI
For the most up-to-date information, follow Lauren Daigle on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
