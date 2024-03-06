Lauren Daigle Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Christian pop artist Lauren Daigle has added 2024 tour dates.

Billed as The Kaleidoscope Nights, new concerts are set at venues across North America and Europe from July into September with opening act Blessing Offor on select dates. Daigle is currently on tour in the USA. Last year, she released a self-titled album which is her third full-length of original music.

When do Lauren Daigle 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 8. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lauren Daigle Tour Dates and Tickets Near You Lauren Daigle at Carnegie Hall Carnegie Hall New York, NY buy tickets

Lauren Daigle All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lauren Daigle on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Lauren Daigle's Zumic artist page.