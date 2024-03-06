View all results for 'alt'
Lauren Daigle Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

45+ shows in North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 6, 2024

Christian pop artist Lauren Daigle has added 2024 tour dates.

Billed as The Kaleidoscope Nights, new concerts are set at venues across North America and Europe from July into September with opening act Blessing Offor on select dates. Daigle is currently on tour in the USA. Last year, she released a self-titled album which is her third full-length of original music.

When do Lauren Daigle 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 8. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lauren Daigle Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 29
Lauren Daigle at Carnegie Hall
Carnegie Hall New York, NY

Lauren Daigle All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 7
Lauren Daigle and Blessing Offor at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Fort Wayne, IN
Mar 8
Lauren Daigle and Blessing Offor at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Mar 14
Lauren Daigle and Blessing Offor at Giant Center
Giant Center Hershey, PA
Mar 15
Lauren Daigle and Blessing Offor at John Paul Jones Arena
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
Mar 16
Lauren Daigle and Blessing Offor at Chartway Arena at Ted Constant Convocation Center
Chartway Arena at Ted Constant Convocation Center Norfolk, VA
Apr 4
Lauren Daigle and Blessing Offor at Ford Center
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Apr 5
Lauren Daigle and Blessing Offor at Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena)
Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena) North Little Rock, AR
Apr 6
Lauren Daigle and Blessing Offor at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Apr 11
Lauren Daigle and Victory Boyd at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Apr 12
Lauren Daigle and Victory Boyd at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Apr 13
Lauren Daigle and Victory Boyd at United Supermarkets Arena (formerly United Spirit Arena)
United Supermarkets Arena (formerly United Spirit Arena) Lubbock, TX
Apr 17
Lauren Daigle and Victory Boyd at Pechanga Arena - San Diego
Pechanga Arena - San Diego San Diego, CA
Apr 19
Lauren Daigle and Victory Boyd at Save Mart Center
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
Apr 20
Lauren Daigle and victory boyd at Honda Center
Honda Center Anaheim, CA
Apr 25
to
Apr 27
Kaleidoscope Beach Weekend at Seascape Resort
Seascape Resort Miramar Beach, FL
May 9
Lauren Daigle and Ellie Holcomb at Peoria Civic Center
Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL
May 10
Lauren Daigle and Ellie Holcomb at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
May 11
Lauren Daigle and Ellie Holcomb at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
May 16
Lauren Daigle and Victory Boyd at ExtraMile Arena
ExtraMile Arena Boise, ID
May 17
Lauren Daigle and Victory Boyd at Maverik Center
Maverik Center West Valley City, UT
May 18
Lauren Daigle and Victory Boyd at Blue Arena At The Ranch Events Complex
Blue Arena At The Ranch Events Complex Loveland, CO
May 29
Lauren Daigle and Ellie Holcomb at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
May 30
Lauren Daigle and Ellie Holcomb at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Jun 1
Lauren Daigle and Ellie Holcomb at MVP Arena
MVP Arena Albany, NY
Jun 6
Lauren Daigle and Ellie Holcomb at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Jun 7
Lauren Daigle and Ellie Holcomb at ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, NC
Jun 8
Lauren Daigle and Ellie Holcomb at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham, AL
Jun 12
Lauren Daigle and Blessing Offor at Cajundome
Cajundome Lafayette, LA
Jul 9
Lauren Daigle at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Jul 11
Lauren Daigle at Le Trianon
Le Trianon Paris, France
Jul 12
Lauren Daigle at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Jul 14
Lauren Daigle at Indigo At The O2
Indigo At The O2 London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 15
Lauren Daigle at Albert Hall
Albert Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jul 27
Lauren Daigle at Coca-Cola Coliseum
Coca-Cola Coliseum Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 31
Lauren Daigle and Blessing Offor at Macon Amphitheater
Macon Amphitheater Macon, GA
Aug 1
Lauren Daigle and Blessing Offor at Credit One Stadium
Credit One Stadium Charleston, SC
Aug 3
Lauren Daigle and Blessing Offor at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts
Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts Vienna, VA
Aug 8
Lauren Daigle and Blessing Offor at Iowa State Fair
Iowa State Fair Des Moines, IA
Aug 9
Lauren Daigle and Andrew Ripp at Wisconsin State Fair Park
Wisconsin State Fair Park West Allis, WI
Aug 14
Lauren Daigle and Blessing Offor at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Aug 16
Lauren Daigle and Blessing Offor at The Sound Amphitheater
The Sound Amphitheater Gautier, MS
Aug 17
Lauren Daigle and Blessing Offor at Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, MS
Aug 22
Lauren Daigle and Blessing Offor at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Aug 23
Lauren Daigle and Blessing Offor at Sunset Amphitheater
Sunset Amphitheater Colorado Springs, CO
Aug 28
Lauren Daigle and Blessing Offor at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Aug 29
Lauren Daigle and Blessing Offor at Frost Amphitheater at Stanford
Frost Amphitheater at Stanford San Francisco, CA
Aug 31
Lauren Daigle at Puyallup Fairgrounds At Washington State Fair Events Center
Puyallup Fairgrounds At Washington State Fair Events Center Puyallup, WA
Sep 5
Lauren Daigle and Blessing Offor at Waikiki Shell
Waikiki Shell Honolulu, HI

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lauren Daigle on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Lauren Daigle's Zumic artist page.

