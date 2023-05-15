Lauren Spencer Smith Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rising artist Lauren Spencer Smith has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Mirror. The LP is scheduled for release on July 14.
The newly planned concerts are set at venues across North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand from July into November. For those unaware, Lauren was a participant on the 18th season of the hit television show American Idol in 2020 and has had a lasting impact with her rootsy pop sensibilities.
When do Lauren Spencer Smith 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, and TikTok. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is flowers. The TikTok presale password is fantasy. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Lauren Spencer Smith Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Jul 25
Irving Plaza
New York, NY
Jul 26
Irving Plaza
New York, NY
Lauren Spencer Smith All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jul 14
House Of Blues - Chicago
Chicago, IL
Jul 15
Saint Andrews Hall
Detroit, MI
Jul 17
The Danforth Music Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 19
Paradise Rock Club
Boston, MA
Jul 21
Theatre of Living Arts
Philadelphia, PA
Jul 22
The Fillmore Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
Jul 25
Irving Plaza
New York, NY
Jul 26
Irving Plaza
New York, NY
Jul 28
Buckhead Theatre
Atlanta, GA
Jul 29
House Of Blues - Orlando
Lake Buena Vista, FL
Aug 2
House of Blues Dallas
Dallas, TX
Aug 4
Crescent Ballroom
Phoenix, AZ
Aug 5
Observatory North Park
San Diego, CA
Aug 8
The Fonda Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Aug 11
The Observatory
Santa Ana, CA
Aug 12
August Hall
San Francisco, CA
Aug 14
Crystal Ballroom
Portland, OR
Aug 17
Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 7
Warszawa Palladium
Warszawa, Poland
Sep 9
to
Sep 10
Olympic Stadium and Olympic Park
Berlin, BE, Germany
Sep 10
Docks
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Sep 13
VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Store Vega
København, Denmark
Sep 14
Nalen
Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Sep 17
Melkweg
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Sep 20
Kantine
Köln, NRW, Germany
Sep 21
Ancienne Belgique
Brussels, Belgium
Sep 23
Bierhübeli
Bern, BE, Switzerland
Sep 24
Gate Milano
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Sep 26
Le Trabendo (Parc de la Villette)
Paris, France
Sep 28
O2 Ritz Manchester
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Sep 29
Leeds Beckett University
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Oct 1
SWG3
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 2
O2 Institute Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Oct 4
The Academy
Dublin, Ireland
Oct 7
SWX
Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Oct 9
O2 Forum Kentish Town
London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 27
Palais Theatre
Saint Kilda, VIC, Australia
Oct 29
Enmore Theatre
Newtown, NSW, Australia
Nov 1
The Tivoli
Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
Nov 4
The Powerstation
Auckland, New Zealand
For the most up-to-date information, follow Lauren Spencer Smith on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Watch the music video for her new song, "Fantasy." For more, check out Lauren Spencer Smith's Zumic artist page.