Lauren Spencer Smith Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Mirror Tour' in North America, Europe, Oceania
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 15, 2023

Rising artist Lauren Spencer Smith has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Mirror. The LP is scheduled for release on July 14.

The newly planned concerts are set at venues across North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand from July into November. For those unaware, Lauren was a participant on the 18th season of the hit television show American Idol in 2020 and has had a lasting impact with her rootsy pop sensibilities.

When do Lauren Spencer Smith 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, and TikTok. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is flowers. The TikTok presale password is fantasy. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lauren Spencer Smith Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Lauren Spencer Smith All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 14
Lauren Spencer Smith, Blake Rose, and Geena Fontanella at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Jul 15
Lauren Spencer Smith, Blake Rose, and Geena Fontanella at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Jul 17
Lauren Spencer Smith, Blake Rose, and Geena Fontanella at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 19
Lauren Spencer Smith, Blake Rose, and Geena Fontanella at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Jul 21
Lauren Spencer Smith, Blake Rose, and Geena Fontanella at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Jul 22
Lauren Spencer Smith, Blake Rose, and Geena Fontanella at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Jul 25
Lauren Spencer Smith, Blake Rose, and Geena Fontanella at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Jul 26
Lauren Spencer Smith, Blake Rose, and Geena Fontanella at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Jul 28
Lauren Spencer Smith, Blake Rose, and Geena Fontanella at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Jul 29
Lauren Spencer Smith, Blake Rose, and Geena Fontanella at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Jul 31
Lauren Spencer Smith, Blake Rose, and Geena Fontanella at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Aug 2
Lauren Spencer Smith, Blake Rose, and Geena Fontanella at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Aug 4
Lauren Spencer Smith, Blake Rose, and Geena Fontanella at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Aug 5
Lauren Spencer Smith, Blake Rose, and Geena Fontanella at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Aug 8
Lauren Spencer Smith, Blake Rose, and Geena Fontanella at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Aug 11
Lauren Spencer Smith, Blake Rose, and Geena Fontanella at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Aug 12
Lauren Spencer Smith, Blake Rose, and Geena Fontanella at August Hall
August Hall San Francisco, CA
Aug 14
Lauren Spencer Smith, Blake Rose, and Geena Fontanella at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Aug 15
Lauren Spencer Smith, Blake Rose, and Geena Fontanella at Showbox SoDo
Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
Aug 17
Lauren Spencer Smith, Blake Rose, and Geena Fontanella at Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Queen Elizabeth Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 6
Lauren Spencer Smith, Blake Rose, and Geena Fontanella at Flex
Flex Wien, Austria
Sep 7
Lauren Spencer Smith, Henry Moodie, and Geena Fontanella at Warszawa Palladium
Warszawa Palladium Warszawa, Poland
Sep 9
to
Sep 10
Lollapalooza Berlin at Olympic Stadium and Olympic Park
Olympic Stadium and Olympic Park Berlin, BE, Germany
Sep 10
Lauren Spencer Smith, Henry Moodie, and Geena Fontanella at Docks
Docks Hamburg, HH, Germany
Sep 13
Lauren Spencer Smith, Henry Moodie, and Geena Fontanella at VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Store Vega
VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Store Vega København, Denmark
Sep 14
Lauren Spencer Smith, Henry Moodie, and Geena Fontanella at Nalen
Nalen Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Sep 17
Lauren Spencer Smith, Henry Moodie, and Geena Fontanella at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Sep 20
Lauren Spencer Smith, Henry Moodie, and Geena Fontanella at Kantine
Kantine Köln, NRW, Germany
Sep 21
Lauren Spencer Smith, Henry Moodie, and Geena Fontanella at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Sep 23
Lauren Spencer Smith, Henry Moodie, and Geena Fontanella at Bierhübeli
Bierhübeli Bern, BE, Switzerland
Sep 24
Lauren Spencer Smith, Henry Moodie, and Geena Fontanella at Gate Milano
Gate Milano Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Sep 26
Lauren Spencer Smith, Henry Moodie, and Geena Fontanella at Le Trabendo (Parc de la Villette)
Le Trabendo (Parc de la Villette) Paris, France
Sep 28
Lauren Spencer Smith, Henry Moodie, and Geena Fontanella at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Sep 29
Lauren Spencer Smith, Henry Moodie, and Geena Fontanella at Leeds Beckett University
Leeds Beckett University Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Oct 1
Lauren Spencer Smith, Henry Moodie, and Geena Fontanella at SWG3
SWG3 Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 2
Lauren Spencer Smith, Henry Moodie, and Geena Fontanella at O2 Institute Birmingham
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Oct 4
Lauren Spencer Smith and Geena Fontanella at The Academy
The Academy Dublin, Ireland
Oct 7
Lauren Spencer Smith, Henry Moodie, and Geena Fontanella at SWX
SWX Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Oct 9
Lauren Spencer Smith, Henry Moodie, and Geena Fontanella at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 27
Lauren Spencer Smith, Blake Rose, and Geena Fontanella at Palais Theatre
Palais Theatre Saint Kilda, VIC, Australia
Oct 29
Lauren Spencer Smith, Blake Rose, and Geena Fontanella at Enmore Theatre
Enmore Theatre Newtown, NSW, Australia
Nov 1
Lauren Spencer Smith, Blake Rose, and Geena Fontanella at The Tivoli
The Tivoli Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
Nov 4
Lauren Spencer Smith, Blake Rose, and Geena Fontanella at The Powerstation
The Powerstation Auckland, New Zealand

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lauren Spencer Smith on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Watch the music video for her new song, "Fantasy." For more, check out Lauren Spencer Smith's Zumic artist page.

