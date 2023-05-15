Lauren Spencer Smith Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rising artist Lauren Spencer Smith has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Mirror. The LP is scheduled for release on July 14.

The newly planned concerts are set at venues across North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand from July into November. For those unaware, Lauren was a participant on the 18th season of the hit television show American Idol in 2020 and has had a lasting impact with her rootsy pop sensibilities.

When do Lauren Spencer Smith 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, and TikTok. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is flowers. The TikTok presale password is fantasy. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

