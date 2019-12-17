View all results for 'alt'
Lauryn Hill Sets 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Winter shows with Ms. Lauryn Hill
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 17, 2019

Lauryn Hill has added 2020 tour dates for America.

The newly announced concerts are planned in February and March, making stops at large-scale theaters in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. She also has shows planned at Greenwich Music Time in London and the Dubai Jazz Festival.

When do Lauryn Hill 2020 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 20. Presales for VIP packages and Citi cardmembers are currently underway. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you will need the appropriate card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lauryn Hill Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 14
Lauryn Hill
Lauryn Hill at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Feb 15
Lauryn Hill
Lauryn Hill at NYCB Theatre at Westbury
NYCB Theatre at Westbury Westbury, NY
Feb 20
Lauryn Hill
Lauryn Hill at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Feb 22
Lauryn Hill
Lauryn Hill at United Palace Theatre
United Palace Theatre New York, NY

Lauryn Hill All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Ms. Lauryn Hill on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more music, news, and tour information about Ms. Lauryn Hill, check out her Zumic artist page.

