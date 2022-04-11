View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Lauv Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'All 4 Nothing' tour with Hayley Kiyoko
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 11, 2022

Lauv has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, All 4 Nothing. The LP is scheduled for release on August 5.

In all, Lauv has 28 performances lined up for this year so far. The newly planned shows are set in August and September at North American venues with opening act Hayley Kiyoko. Before the tour kicks off, Lauv will perform at an iHeartRadio event in June and a September festival in Las Vegas, also sponsored by iHeartRadio.

When do Lauv 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 14. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is ALL4NOTHING. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lauv Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 26
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
Aug 28
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ

Lauv All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 4
iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango
iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango at Dignity Health Sports Park
Dignity Health Sports Park Carson, CA
Aug 11
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Aug 12
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Aug 13
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre - Rochester Hills
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre - Rochester Hills Rochester Hills, MI
Aug 15
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko at RBC Echo Beach
RBC Echo Beach Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 16
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Aug 17
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Aug 19
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Aug 20
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Aug 21
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko at The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park Cincinnati, OH
Aug 23
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Aug 25
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Aug 26
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
Aug 28
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Aug 30
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Aug 31
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Sep 1
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Sep 3
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Sep 4
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Sep 6
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Sep 7
Lauv
Lauv at Ogden Amphitheater
Ogden Amphitheater Ogden, UT
Sep 9
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Sep 11
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
Sep 12
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko at Arizona Federal Theatre
Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Sep 15
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Sep 17
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko at UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 20
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA
Sep 24
Daytime Stage at The iHeartRadio Music Festival
Daytime Stage at The iHeartRadio Music Festival at AREA15
AREA15 Las Vegas, NV

We recommend following Lauv on his social media accounts and signing up for the free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this month, Lauv shared a music video for the title track. For more, check out Lauv's Zumic artist page.

2
842
artists
Lauv
genres
Pop Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Lauv
Lauv
Aug
26
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
Aug
28
Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Jingle Ball 2019 Lineups Revealed for Some Cities: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
September 30, 2019
Jingle Ball 2019 Lineups Revealed for Some Cities: Ticket Presale...
Tickets Pop Pop Rock 5 Seconds of Summer Billie Eilish BTS Camila Cabello Charlie Puth CNCO French Montana Halsey iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Jonas Brothers Katy Perry Khalid Lauv Lewis Capaldi Lil Nas X Lizzo Monsta X Niall Horan Normani Quinn XCII Sam Smith Why Don't We Zara Larsson
1
1791
Back to top
seating chart