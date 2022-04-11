Lauv Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Lauv has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, All 4 Nothing. The LP is scheduled for release on August 5.

In all, Lauv has 28 performances lined up for this year so far. The newly planned shows are set in August and September at North American venues with opening act Hayley Kiyoko. Before the tour kicks off, Lauv will perform at an iHeartRadio event in June and a September festival in Las Vegas, also sponsored by iHeartRadio.

When do Lauv 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 14. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is ALL4NOTHING. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lauv All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Lauv on his social media accounts and signing up for the free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this month, Lauv shared a music video for the title track.