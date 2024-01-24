View all results for 'alt'
Lawrence Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shows around the world and new album details
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 24, 2024

Soul pop group Lawrence announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Family Business.

New fall concerts are scheduled from September into November at North American venues coast to coast. Previously, Lawrence announced a tour through Europe in July. The group now has over 40 concerts scheduled for the year.

When do Lawrence 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and Ticketmaster. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is family. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Mar 16
St. Pat’s at St. Pat's in Five Points
St. Pat's in Five Points Columbia, SC
May 1
Lawrence at Victoria Theatre
Victoria Theatre Singapore, Singapore
Jul 5
Lawrence at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 8
Lawrence at Le Trianon
Le Trianon Paris, France
Jul 10
to
Jul 13
Mad Cool Festival at Iberdrola Music
Iberdrola Music Madrid, MD, Spain
Jul 16
Lawrence at Gloria Theater
Gloria Theater Köln, Germany
Jul 17
Lawrence at Kulturzelt
Kulturzelt Kassel, HE, Germany
Jul 18
Jazzopen - Lawrence and Lettuce at Altes Schloss Stuttgart
Altes Schloss Stuttgart Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Jul 20
Lawrence at Mojo Club
Mojo Club Hamburg, Germany
Jul 21
Lawrence at Columbia Theater
Columbia Theater Berlin, Germany
Jul 23
Lawrence at Strom-Munich
Strom-Munich München, Germany
Jul 24
Lawrence at Hafensommer Würzburg
Hafensommer Würzburg Würzburg, BY, Germany
Jul 25
Lawrence at KulturArena Jena / Theaterhaus
KulturArena Jena / Theaterhaus Jena, TH, Germany
Sep 17
Lawrence at The Met Philadelphia
The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Sep 19
Lawrence at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Sep 20
Lawrence at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Sep 23
Lawrence at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Sep 24
Lawrence at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Sep 26
Lawrence at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Sep 27
Lawrence at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Sep 28
Lawrence at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Sep 29
Lawrence at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Oct 1
Lawrence at House of Blues - New Orleans
House of Blues - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Oct 2
Lawrence at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Oct 4
Lawrence at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
Oct 5
Lawrence at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Oct 8
Lawrence at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Oct 9
Lawrence at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Oct 11
Lawrence at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Oct 12
Lawrence at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Oct 14
Lawrence at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Oct 15
Lawrence at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Oct 16
Lawrence at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Oct 18
Lawrence at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 19
Lawrence at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Oct 22
Lawrence at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Oct 23
Lawrence at The Fillmore Minneapolis
The Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Oct 25
Lawrence at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Oct 26
Lawrence at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Oct 27
Lawrence at The Bluestone
The Bluestone Columbus, OH
Oct 29
Lawrence at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Oct 30
Lawrence at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 1
Lawrence at Theatre Beanfield
Theatre Beanfield Montréal, QC, Canada
Nov 2
Lawrence at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lawrence on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Lawrence Zumic artist page.

