Lawrence Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Soul pop group Lawrence announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Family Business.
New fall concerts are scheduled from September into November at North American venues coast to coast. Previously, Lawrence announced a tour through Europe in July. The group now has over 40 concerts scheduled for the year.
When do Lawrence 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and Ticketmaster. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is family. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Lawrence Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Sep 19
Radio City Music Hall
New York, NY
Lawrence All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 16
St. Pat's in Five Points
Columbia, SC
May 1
Victoria Theatre
Singapore, Singapore
Jul 5
O2 Forum Kentish Town
London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 10
to
Jul 13
Iberdrola Music
Madrid, MD, Spain
Jul 16
Gloria Theater
Köln, Germany
Jul 17
Kulturzelt
Kassel, HE, Germany
Jul 18
Altes Schloss Stuttgart
Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Jul 20
Mojo Club
Hamburg, Germany
Jul 21
Columbia Theater
Berlin, Germany
Jul 23
Strom-Munich
München, Germany
Jul 24
Hafensommer Würzburg
Würzburg, BY, Germany
Jul 25
KulturArena Jena / Theaterhaus
Jena, TH, Germany
Sep 17
The Met Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Sep 19
Radio City Music Hall
New York, NY
Sep 20
The Fillmore Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
Sep 23
The Fillmore - Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
Sep 24
Marathon Music Works
Nashville, TN
Sep 26
The Tabernacle
Atlanta, GA
Sep 27
Jannus Live
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sep 28
Revolution Live
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Sep 29
House Of Blues - Orlando
Lake Buena Vista, FL
Oct 1
House of Blues - New Orleans
New Orleans, LA
Oct 2
House of Blues Houston
Houston, TX
Oct 4
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Austin, TX
Oct 5
House of Blues Dallas
Dallas, TX
Oct 8
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Oct 9
The Wiltern
Los Angeles, CA
Oct 12
Nob Hill Masonic Center
San Francisco, CA
Oct 14
Roseland Theater
Portland, OR
Oct 15
Moore Theatre
Seattle, WA
Oct 16
Commodore Ballroom
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Oct 18
The Depot
Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 19
Fillmore Auditorium
Denver, CO
Oct 22
The Pageant
St. Louis, MO
Oct 23
The Fillmore Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
Oct 25
Aragon Ballroom
Chicago, IL
Oct 26
Old National Centre
Indianapolis, IN
Oct 27
The Bluestone
Columbus, OH
Oct 29
The Fillmore - Detroit
Detroit, MI
Oct 30
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 1
Theatre Beanfield
Montréal, QC, Canada
Nov 2
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
For the most up-to-date information, follow Lawrence on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out the Lawrence Zumic artist page.