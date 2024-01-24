Lawrence Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Soul pop group Lawrence announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Family Business.

New fall concerts are scheduled from September into November at North American venues coast to coast. Previously, Lawrence announced a tour through Europe in July. The group now has over 40 concerts scheduled for the year.

When do Lawrence 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and Ticketmaster. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is family. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Lawrence All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Lawrence on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

