LCD Soundsystem Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Get ready for the LCD Soundsystem Kinda Tour 2024.

Fourteen new March and May shows are planned at venues in Mexico and the USA. The group will perform multiple nights in Guadalajara, Seattle, and Chicago followed by single nights in Mexico City, Utah, Oregon, and Minnesota. LCD Soundsystem also have a number of festival and concert performances ahead in Europe.

When do LCD Soundsystem 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales for Artist begin January 30. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

LCD Soundsystem All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow LCD Soundsystem on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the LCD Soundsystem Zumic artist page.