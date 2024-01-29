View all results for 'alt'
LCD Soundsystem Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shows in the USA, Mexico, Ireland, France, Netherlands, UK and Portugal
Published January 29, 2024

Get ready for the LCD Soundsystem Kinda Tour 2024.

Fourteen new March and May shows are planned at venues in Mexico and the USA. The group will perform multiple nights in Guadalajara, Seattle, and Chicago followed by single nights in Mexico City, Utah, Oregon, and Minnesota. LCD Soundsystem also have a number of festival and concert performances ahead in Europe.

When do LCD Soundsystem 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales for Artist begin January 30. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

LCD Soundsystem All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 21
LCD Soundsystem at Guanamor Teatro Studio
Guanamor Teatro Studio Zapopan, Jal., Mexico
Mar 22
LCD Soundsystem at Guanamor Teatro Studio
Guanamor Teatro Studio Zapopan, Jal., Mexico
Mar 23
to
Mar 24
Axe Ceremonia at Parque Bicentenario
Parque Bicentenario Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
May 10
to
May 12
Kilby Block Party at Utah State Fairpark
Utah State Fairpark Salt Lake City, UT
May 14
LCD Soundsystem at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
May 16
LCD Soundsystem at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
May 17
LCD Soundsystem at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
May 18
LCD Soundsystem at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
May 19
LCD Soundsystem at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
May 22
LCD Soundsystem at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
May 24
LCD Soundsystem at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
May 25
LCD Soundsystem at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
May 26
LCD Soundsystem at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Jun 26
LCD Soundsystem at Malahide Castle
Malahide Castle Malahide, County Dublin, Ireland
Jul 4
to
Jul 7
Festival Beauregard at Château De Beauregard
Château De Beauregard Paris, France
Jul 5
to
Jul 7
Down The Rabbit Hole at Groene Heuvels
Groene Heuvels Ewijk, GE, Netherlands
Aug 21
to
Aug 25
Rock en Seine at Domaine national de St Cloud
Domaine national de St Cloud Saint-Cloud, Île-de-France, France
Aug 23
All Points East at Victoria Park London
Victoria Park London London, England, United Kingdom
Aug 29
to
Aug 31
Meo Kalorama at Parque Da Belavista
Parque Da Belavista Lisboa, Portugal

For the most up-to-date information, follow LCD Soundsystem on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the LCD Soundsystem Zumic artist page.

